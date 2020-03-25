Wedding Photo Editing Tips for Beginners – 2020 Guide

In recent years, thanks primarily to social networks like Instagram and Pinterest, there has been an increasing awareness of the importance and aesthetic aspects of wedding photography, both within and outside the wedding industry. Just like in fashion and the field of wedding photography, there are specific trends that change from season to season. They are influenced primarily by world-renowned photographers and artists, and of course, the newlyweds themselves who inspire with their style, ideas, and the overall atmosphere of the wedding.

The following is a collection of essential wedding photography techniques, tips, and tricks – from casual photography to a classic approach, etc. Besides, Fotor can be very useful to you when it comes to this matter.

Grainy Pictures

The grain can add atmosphere, and the lack of the flash can make them ignore you. The last thing you want is for the flash to distract wedding guests, and to turn their attention to you. The high ISO settings used in low light photography can increase the noise a bit, but this can give them character.

Try to get a telephoto

Long lenses keep you out of the action as an observer. They also create exciting perspective effects, which can add drama to photos. Pay attention to avoid camera shake, which can happen when handling such lenses – a stable tripod is a quite useful accessory in such situations.

Make friends with the organizers

They know what is happening, contrary to what should happen. Organizers can let you know who is going to be in a particular place and at what time, so it is wise to consult them to be in the right place at the right time.

Don’t be invasive

If someone doesn’t want a picture taken, leave them alone. There is no point in taking photos of people who do not want to be in front of the camera. They will not look comfortable, and you may be offended. With some experience, you will be able to recognize the signals given by those who want to avoid being photographed.

Pay attention to the laughter

Weddings are happy occasions, so you have to look for the laughter – photos where people look comfortable and relaxed work well. Use your ears as well as your eyes, and pay attention to the dynamics of the wedding party.

Take advantage of the wind

If it is windy, put people in front of the wind and get a lot of movement. The particular bride’s dress can look great when moving when there is a breeze – its lines will flow with the movement of the air. However, if you are changing lenses on a DSLR, stay out of the wind to prevent dust from reaching the camera body.

Consult in advance

Always have a pre-wedding consultation with the couple to get to know them and find out what they want first. It is that couple’s day, not yours, so it is advisable to have a clear idea of ​​how they imagine the occasion. Be polite, and don’t promise anything you can’t keep.

Smile a lot

If you smile at people, they smile back at you, and so you make a lot of eye contact with them. Don’t hide behind the camera. A person with a lot of technology glued to their face can permanently discourage people, and you’re likely to end up missing a lot of photos that would have the potential to be great.

Gives space to the couple

After the ceremony, let the couple take time and space to congratulate them. That helps you when you take organized photos – people won’t keep coming getting in your way as they try to express their best wishes to the bride and groom.

Snap casual photos

While they are congratulating the couple, you can go around and snap some casual photos of the guests. They will be happily distracted and will, therefore, be seen as more relaxed than when they feel they have to pose for the camera. The photographer who avoids causing inconvenience can get the best photos of the wedding day.

Be subtle

Focus ahead and find your targets through the lens, then get their attention by talking or smiling at them – they won’t know you’re taking the picture. When they realize they will laugh and then you can take photos that will look more natural. The more relaxed people are, the better the images will be.

Adapt to the situation

Don’t fight the rain, the wind, the people, and the weather. There is always a way to solve a problem, so think of alternatives. As you gain more confidence and experience, you will develop numerous ways to handle unforeseen events, so exercise your problem-solving skills to the fullest.

Plan for the rain

If it is raining, use an umbrella. It is useful to have a white and a black one in your car. Have the couple walk around carrying them, and kiss and other things like that. Umbrellas are great utensils and can protect your expensive digital camera from getting wet, which is unlikely to do you much good.

Use the crowd

If there are people in the background in public places, let them be there. Sometimes it is better to take photos of strangers wishing the best to the bride and groom.

Manage time

You should always have enough time. If you don’t have it, it’s because you didn’t ask the right questions in the consultation. Keep in mind the schedule of the day and how you are going to go from A to B. The photographer who is not organized will miss important moments.

Enjoy the occasion

Taking photos at weddings can be a lot of fun, but it won’t be if you spend time complaining about the camera or the light. Relax and enjoy the moment, just like the rest of the audience is supposed to. You may find that your photos come out better as a result.

Conclusion

So, dear newlyweds, try to enjoy every moment of the organization, and every moment of your special day.

After that, we also wish you to enjoy every moment of your future life together, flipping through magical photos as a reminder of that special day.

Good luck in all that comes your way in the future!