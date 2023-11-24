Lost And Found ─ The Ultimate Guide On How To Find Your Missing iPhone

Lost your iPhone? You may think it is the end of the world, but it may not be. If you can calm down a little, you’ll be pleased to know that there are several methods that you can use to track down your missing device – and we are going to discuss the best ones with you here.

The Panic Moment ─ Realizing Your iPhone Is Lost

We’ve all been there. Even if we lose our iPhones for all of a few seconds, you can really feel the panic start to set in. Your expensive device. Gone. Your photos and videos. Gone. Your contacts and messages. Gone. It is terrifying. It is an overwhelming sense of panic.

If you’ve looked everywhere for your iPhone and can’t find it, you’re probably at your wit’s end. But, as we said, it may not be the end of the world. Assuming your phone isn’t stolen and on the move, you have an opportunity to track it down.

Utilizing the Find My iPhone Feature

This is probably one of the simplest ways to find your iPhone. Every iPhone (in fact, most Apple devices) have GPS built into them. They keep tabs on where they are at all times, and they upload this information to the Cloud.

If you have another Apple device (a tablet, or another iPhone) that is signed into the same account as the lost iPhone, then open up the ‘Find My’ app, and it will tell you the exact last location that your phone was at. Nice, right?

But, what happens if you don’t have another device? Apple has made it simple! Using your Apple ID, hop on over to https://www.icloud.com/find and log in. You’ll then get an overview of the exact location of all your Apple devices. Nice!

Use Google Maps

If you have ever signed into Google on your iPhone (i.e. connected a Google account to it), then you may be able to use the Google Maps feature to find your lost iPhone. It works in pretty much the same way as the Find My iPhone feature.

Hopefully, if your iPhone has been connected to your Google account, you should be able to see the last place you had it. Assuming that your iPhone is not on the move, it shouldn’t be too tricky to find it!

Use a Phone Tracker Apps

Our personal recommendation is to use a phone tracker app.

A phone tracker app will let you track multiple Apple iPhone devices. These apps are normally used to keep tabs on other family members (particularly children), but they also work for finding lost iPhones.

The setup is simple. Just make an account with Family Orbit, download the app to your iPhone, and then follow the on-screen instructions. Unlike other tracking apps, you do not need to install it on the ‘target’ phone to work. You just need the Apple ID for the device that you are tracking (including the password).

Offline Tracking

Even when your iPhone is offline, the “Find My iPhone” feature can be a lifesaver. It records the device’s last known location when it was connected to the internet. This information is crucial in retracing the phone’s whereabouts. By accessing “Find My iPhone” on another iOS device or through iCloud.com, you can see where your phone was last active, offering a starting point in your search.

IMEI Tracking

In cases of theft, the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number becomes an invaluable asset. By contacting your mobile service provider and providing the IMEI number, they can potentially track the device’s location. The IMEI is a unique identifier for your phone, making it easier for service providers to locate it on their network.

Remote Lock and Erase

If you’re unable to retrieve your iPhone, protecting your personal data becomes paramount. Utilize the “Remote Lock” and “Erase” functions through “Find My iPhone” or tracking apps. This feature ensures that your private information remains secure, even if the phone is in the wrong hands. Remote Lock will make the phone inaccessible, while Erase will wipe your data, safeguarding your privacy.

Backup Data Regularly

Regularly backing up your iPhone data to iCloud or a computer is essential. Consistent backups ensure that important information, photos, and documents are not permanently lost if the device cannot be found. This practice not only provides peace of mind but also eases the transition to a new device if necessary.

Additional Tips and Tricks for Locating a Lost iPhone

We want to wrap up with a few additional tips to help you track down a lost iPhone:

Never turn ‘location services’ off on your iPhone. If you do, the vast majority of lost iPhone tracking solutions will not work.

If the iPhone appears to be on the move, don’t try and track it down yourself. This means that it has been stolen, and thus you should be getting the police involved.

If you have lost your iPhone in your home (or another building), use the ‘Find my iPhone’ website to play a sound through your iPhone. It’ll make it easier for you to find exactly where it is!

Conclusion

We know it is terrifying to lose your iPhone, but we promise you that there is a decent chance that you’ll be able to find it. Apple has even developed an app for this very situation.