The two-way communication using radio waves has been around for a long time. Although there are many people, businesses, and organizations that have switched to using cellphones instead, it is not always the best idea for all circumstances. In the following post, we are going to look at some of the biggest and best benefits that can come from using two-way radios instead of cellphones.

If you have yet to make the switch to two-way radios or are still looking at different options, check out the list below.

Longer Battery Life

It’s true that their batteries have been improved and enhanced over the years. However, one of the biggest problems with cellphones, particularly in cellphone and business settings, is that they still do not have a robust enough lifespan especially when they are used continuously over a long period.

Two-way radios offer much longer battery lives and have portable rechargeable batteries that can be taken out and replaced as and when needed.

Better Security

There is no need to worry as much as you do with cellphones. Cellphones can be bugged, or you can have problems with the network coverage. With two-way radios, neither of these are issues. Two-way radios, therefore, offer a secure and safe way of communicating that will never encounter the same kind of signal troubles.

Improved Coverage and Quality of Calls

Even as we are in the year 2021, there are still parts of the world and this country where the cellphone service is less than exemplary. This is even worse if you are working in a remote area or on a construction site. By opting for two-way radios instead, you don’t have the same kind of problems, as the quality remains the same regardless of where you are, regardless of what time of the day it is.

Reduces Any Potential Downtime

When you rely on cellphones for your work, you may need to deal with extensive downtime, caused by a number of different factors. Whether it is waiting for your cellphone to get properly fixed up, trying to get cellphone service, losing a lot of time in the day messing about on social media apps, or anything else, you don’t have the same kind of problems with two-way radios.

As two-way radios are simpler in design, there are fewer distractions, you are less likely to experience downtime and even if you do, you can simply use a spare in its place, with next to no downtime.

Special Noise-Cancelling Properties

For all their advancements and impressive technology, cell phones still suffer from the effects of background noise. If you are working in a busy environment or the person on the other end of a call is, you may not be able to hear important information.

With two-way radios, however, you get the benefit in some models from some of the most cutting-edge noise-cancellation technology. With it, background noise is either reduced or completely eliminated, meaning you can have interference and clear communication, regardless of where you are.

Better Durability

Although you can invest in cell phones that are designed to be robust and handle a lot of use and abuse, this is pretty much a standard with any commercial or business two-way radio. You can usually spill anything on them, accidentally dunk them into the water, your coffee, or something else, drag them across the ground, or even drop them from heights and they will still function normally.

More Practically Designed User Interface

As your everyday communication device, it makes sense for your cellphone to benefit from a touchscreen. However, in a commercial or business setting, it is not always the best idea to use a communication device with a touch screen. The last thing you want to do when you are up high on a cherry picker or scaffolding is having to navigate through a ridiculous number of different menus. With two-way radios, they have an incredibly user-friendly and simplistic interface.

Enhanced Communication Features

Although it may seem like cellphones were designed to be better equipped for communication between multiple people at one time, if you are looking to avoid the other downsides of cellphones you need an alternative. With two-way radios, you can set things up easily so that all your team can communicate together, at the touch of a button. There is no need for any waiting on connections or hosts inviting you to join.

Better in Emergencies

Cellphones are very quick and effective. However, they are not always ideal in emergencies. For instance, you may get a busy signal or someone on the other end not picking up the phone. With two-way radios, your message will come through, no matter what.

Free of Cellphone Networks and Providers

A gripe for many with cell phones is the fact that you are completely reliant on your carrier’s services, network, and the range of coverage they offer. With two-way radios, you don’t have any of those things to worry about or the associated problems. They function with a completely independent system, which means they will still work even when the mobile phone networks are having problems.

Fewer Distractions When You Are Driving

It’s worth considering the fact that all interstate bus drivers and truck drivers are not allowed to use their cellphone while they are driving, as outlined by federal law. This means it is hard for depots, managers, and switchboard operators to contact drivers, particularly when it is pertinent to a job that is currently in progress.

With two-way radios, this is not a problem. There is no need to hold the device, for a start, which means they are permitted by law. Meaning you can stay focused on the road while fielding important calls relevant to the work you are completing or jobs you are heading to and from.

As well as ensuring you stick to the tight deadlines you have, it also means you, your passengers, or cargo are safe.