5 Reasons Why Turkish Towels Are Better than Regular Towels

Towels have been around for centuries and there are many different types available on the market today. From bath towels to the ones for your hands, there is a type for everyone! Turkish towels are often touted as being better than regular ones because of their unique properties. In this article, we’ll explore what makes them so special and why you might want to switch to using them for your next bath or shower.

What are Turkish Towels?

Turkish towels are luxurious, thick cotton products made in Turkey. They are known for their softness and absorbency, making them an ideal choice for dry cleaning and bathing. The extra thickness also eliminates the chance of fibers unraveling and creating lint. They are also machine-washable, which is great for keeping your them looking fresh. Turkish Towels come in a variety of colors and patterns, and RivieraTowel offers a variety of choices so you can find one that fits your style.

The fabric used to make these pieces is a heavy cotton blend that is best suited for absorbing moisture. The yarns used in the fabric are twisted together to create a dense texture that traps water molecules. This combination makes them very soft, thick, and absorbent.

What are the Different Types of Towels?

There are many types of towels available on the market today. They come in a variety of sizes and shapes and can be made from a variety of materials.

Here is a list of the most common types:

Cotton:

Cotton pieces are the best available, and are made from 100% cotton. They are soft and absorbent but do not dry quickly. They are usually used for bathing or cleaning purposes.

Microfiber towel:

They are made from polyester fibers that have been woven into a very thin strand. Microfiber towels are extremely soft, lightweight, and quick-drying. They are ideal for cleaning surfaces and are also commonly used as bath towels.

Terrycloth towel:

They are made from a mix of cotton and rayon fibers. Much heavier than microfiber , these ones are more absorbent and durable. They are rarely used as bath towels but are common in households that shower frequently.

What Are the Uses for Turkish Towels?

Not only are they of excellent quality and incredibly soft, but they’re also versatile. Here are some reasons why you should start using Turkish ones in your everyday life:

1. They’re Versatile – Turkish Towels are perfect for both everyday use and special occasions. Whether you’re wiping down counters or cleaning up spills, they will do the job quickly and efficiently.

2. They are Durable and built to last. Unlike other pieces that can quickly wear out, Turkish ones are built to withstand a lot of wear and tear. This means you can count on them to be reliable when it comes to cleanup duties.

3. They’re Eco-Friendly and are made from natural materials, which means they’re environmentally friendly as well as durable. Not to mention, they leave behind very little residue once they’ve been used.

4. Soft and Comfortable – Unlike any other type of towel you might have used before. Their soft texture makes them incredibly comfortable to use, whether you’re wiping down counters or cleaning up spills. And even better? They don’t leave behind any residue once they’ve been used.

5.Unique – There’s something special about Turkish Towels that sets them apart from other. Whether you’re looking for a unique addition to your bathroom decor or just want something different, they are a perfect choice.

Different Types for Different Purposes

There are many different types of towels available on the market, each with its own unique purpose.

Here are some of the most common types and what they’re used for:

Hand Towels: They are typically used to dry hands after using the bathroom or washing dishes. They come in large and small sizes and can be folded up to fit in a pocket or bag if you need to carry them.

Face wipes: They are typically larger than hand towels and are used to dry off your face and head after taking a shower or bath. They come in various shapes and sizes and can be folded so they don’t take up much space.

Baby Towels: These are designed specifically for use by infants and toddlers. They are soft, absorbent, and made from 100% cotton. They are versatile and can be used for a variety of purposes, including drying off after bathing, cleaning up spills, and wiping down surfaces.

Shower Towels: Usually the largest in size, they are used to wipe down your body after a shower. The only bigger type are towels used for the beach.

How to Use Them Properly

From choosing the right size to drying them off correctly, we will teach you everything you need to know.

When it comes to towel sizes, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, consider the space you will be using the it in. For example, a bathtub is going to require a larger one than a shower. Secondly, think about what function it will serve. For instance, an everyday bath towel is going to be thicker and heavier than one used for cleaning up water.

Be sure to dry them off completely before putting them away. If they are left damp will not only smell bad but can also harbor bacteria.

To get the most out of your towels, follow these simple tips:

– Hang them on a rack when not in use so they can air dry completely

– Use a hair dryer on low heat if necessary to speed up the drying process

– Avoid placing them on top of one another to avoid wrinkles

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a luxurious material to launder your clothes and bath towels, look no further than Turkish ones. These high-quality items are made of 100% cotton and come in many different colors and designs. They also have a long lifespan, so you’ll be able to use them multiple times before needing to replace them.