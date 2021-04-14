5 Easy Steps To Transform Your One-Man Band Venture Into A Global Business

With job losses and redundancies at an all time high as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people than ever have taken the opportunity to venture out on their own.

But – with everyone in the same boat, how much are you standing out against the competition? Whether you’re going it completely alone or are part of a small team effort – there are easy things you can do to get yourselves seen and heard by a wider audience, and today we’re taking you through just five simple ways to do just that.

Yes – becoming known on a global scale is this easy . . .

So, you’ve got your social media accounts, your shiny new website and your posting schedule is at the top of its game – great! But do you have a phone number?

We bet you don’t – but here’s why you should change that, and fast!

Telephone numbers are the first point of contact between you and your customers. Of course, your customers can comment, message and chat with you over on your site or socials but that element of personal touch and professionalism can’t really be captured in the same way.

And whilst telephone numbers and phone calls are often viewed to be “old-fashioned” and outdated, the fact is that NOT having a contact number will more often than not serve as a red flag for potential customers.

So, whether you’re under the impression that a telephone number is unnecessary or you’ve been putting it off because you’re not sure how to go about it – by following these five easy steps, you can open yourself up to a whole new audience.

Step 1: Find your ideal toll-free number service provider

You may not have heard the term ‘toll-free number’ but we bet you’ve come across them, probably even on a daily basis. The chances are you’ve even phoned one yourself!

Toll-free numbers are really recognisable, which is part of their appeal for businesses looking to improve their bottom line. A great example is the 0800 numbers you will have seen associated with a huge range of big brand names.

But in 2021 – these free to call numbers are no longer just reserved for the big companies, and anyone can get one for their business. The trick is finding the right provider that will support you in getting setup and for the duration of your time using their service.

One of the toll-free number providers is G-Tele and for more information about how toll-free numbers work, you can visit their site.

Step 2: Pick the right toll-free service for your business type

Do you want customers to be able to call you for free? Of course, it’s a great way to open yourself up to new custom and helps to reassure your customers that you WANT to hear from them.

But what else do you want your toll-free number to do?

Whether it’s a texting function, a voicemail greeting or something else – ensuring the toll-free number you pick has the necessary services to help your business go global is crucial.

Step 3: Pick your memorable number

The point of your toll-free number is to be easily memorised and recognisable, so it’s important that the one you go for isn’t overly complicated or confusing.

Next, make it easy to spell – You’d be surprised how many people hesitate over phone numbers when they have to spell it out. Remember, you might be calling internationally, so choose a number that can be easily converted into another language.

Third, consider extensions – We know the basic format of phone numbers can be a little boring, but adding an extension can make your number a lot more exciting and easier to use over the phone.

Step 4: Implement your new number into your marketing

So, you’re all setup and your new toll-free number is ready to be rang? Now it’s time to get it out there! Adding your number into your social posts, website, calls to action and anywhere else you can is a great way to let your customers new and old know that you’re there for them.

Remember – these types of numbers are widely recognised as free to call, so the more you get yours out into the world, the better your reputation will be as your brand grows.

Step 5: Go global!

Other than offering a better level of customer service and giving your company a more professional look and feel – a toll-free number means you can be contacted, and contact, from anywhere and your customers will be none-the-wiser.

So even if you’re working from your bedroom, having a toll-free number gives the impression that you’re much more established and part of a much bigger team. This is great for your rep and a brilliant way to expand your customer base dramatically!

Conclusion

A lot of modern and new companies focus too much on social media, without even realizing that a lot of people just don’t use these. Even if they do, they don’t look for businesses and services there. While having your social media set up is desirable, you need to have a toll-free phone number.

This will help you get in touch with customers who like to call and simply ask a few questions and it will make your business look much more serious. Hiring a few people who are going to be a part of your customer support simply changes everything. No matter what you are selling – services or products – someone, somewhere will have a question for you or simply encounter something they don’t like and they’ll call to tell you about it.

Therefore, you can improve your services by receiving feedback over the phone, while they get the attention they deserve.