Things to Do if you Want to Train like Lebron James

The entire world knows about Lebron James. He is a famous basketball player and the youngest one in NBA history. He is American and is ranked one of the top players across the globe. Many people want to be like him, but it needs a lot of effort.

He is one of the fittest players with a great workout routine and fabulous diet. If we talk about his winnings, then he has won three NBA championships, gold medals in Olympics, four players awards and much more.

If you want to train yourself like James, you need to understand his daily routine and adapt them. In the following write-up, we will discuss things like diet, workout, etc., if you want to train like the youngest basketball player.

Principles of Lebron Workout

It is crucial to understand the regimen of Lebron’s workout if you want the same training. There are four workouts, in which he used to do supersets with maximum rest periods. He focuses on gaining strength and improve his endurance. Therefore, you also have to focus on these factors.

His training is of high intensity, and it is crucial for every athlete. If we talk about sprints, then he does it frequently. If you follow his workout plan, you will increase the level of endurance and strength. It will help you to stand out from the competition.

Workout Routine

The workout plan for James consists of doing exercises for at least 5 to 7 days a week. He includes pilates, climbers, and much more. Even if he has a resting day, he wakes up at 5 AM to start doing his exercises. If he is playing for any season, then he never misses a single day in a week. He works on his strength and keeps active all the time.

The combination of cardio and other workout routine is the best thing you can do to have strength like him. You have to work hard like him to get the same position. James is a hardworking basketball player, which leads to the rank of the first position.

Let us discuss how he works out different body parts:

1. Monday

According to his routine, he targets the shoulders, triceps, and chest. He does at least six exercises with 3 to 4 sets of every body part. Some of the standard exercises are incline bench press, plank to push-ups, seated triceps extension, seated overhead press, clap push-ups, and triangle push-ups.

2. Tuesday

There is a session of Yoga and Plyometrics to engage his body for 30 to 60 minutes. He rejuvenates his body strength and relaxes all the muscles. These exercises add flexibility to his body.

3. Wednesday

On the next day, he focuses on traps, biceps, and back. There is another set of 6 standard exercises that he includes in this session. Included exercises are chin-ups, barbell deadlift, wide push-ups, bicep curls with a barbell, bent over rows, pull-ups, etc.

4. Thursday

James follows the same routine as of Tuesday. He keeps a few days for relaxation and building flexibility. Our body gets fatigued if we keep on doing exercises without any rest. It is crucial to work hard but take a rest along with it.

5. Friday

James focuses on his legs on Friday by doing yoga, stretching, and other essential exercises. There are six different exercises that he does on this day. It includes back squat, jumping lunges, leg press, calf raise, weighted and box jumps.

6. Saturday

It is another day with yoga and plyometrics for at least 30 to 60 minutes. If you are training yourself, then you have to take care of your health. You also need to add these workouts to your daily routine to get the same results.

7. Sunday

It is a rest day for James, in which he refuels and energizes his body. He eats good food and enjoys being at rest. He keeps one day to relax his body and recollect enough energy to perform well the next day.

Diet of Lebron James

Along with a good workout, you need to focus on your diet. If you are eating a healthy diet, it gives energy to your body to stay fit and healthy. You can consider the diet plan of James. He loves having salad and too many vegetables.

He used to have six small meals a day after every 2 to 3 hours, in which he takes homemade food, including a lot of fruits and veggies. During any season, he avoids sugar in his diet.

Breakfast

Egg sandwich with avocado, yogurt, salsa, and frozen fruit smoothie.

Snack

Protein Shake

Lunch

Grilled chicken, spinach salad, balsamic vinaigrette, veggies with olive oil. A plate of fresh fruits, including oranges, berries, and apples.

Evening Snack

Vitamins and some fruits

Dinner

Baked or grilled salmon with pistachios, quinoa, vegetables, lime juice, balsamic vinaigrette with dried herb seasoning

Late Night Snack

Omelet loaded with vegetables with Turkey Bacon

Supplements

Our body needs extra protein and multivitamins to function actively. A player like James also consumes certain supplements to keep himself fit and healthy. He takes multivitamins and Ladder chocolate plat protein.

The Bottom Line

Lebron James is an outstanding basketball player, and it is quite challenging to train like him. If you have such goals, then you have to follow his daily route. It includes a great workout and a healthy diet. In the beginning, you may not get results, but after some time, you will love the way you are transforming.

You should do the things mentioned above to train like him and get that fitness. You have to focus on strength and stamina to be able to play like James. Follow his daily routine and stay fit and healthy. The diet, supplements, and workout routine will keep you energetic the whole day.