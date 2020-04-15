Going over the limit

The 2016 Titan with its beast of 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel engine raised the stakes when it comes to the heavy-weight pickup class. But now the TITAN Warrior Concept does it again, with its very aggressive design and incredible off-road performance, and inspiration taken right from Nissan’s past off-road machines, this vehicle takes off-road driving to its limits.

A warrior with a modern design

Our designers came up with the name “modern armor”. It has a very futuristic, stealthy design and very sharp supercar-like edges. The headlights make you think twice before crossing the road and the fenders make it look tough.

A high level, sporty interior

The Nissan Titan Warrior Concept has an interior that was built to handle anything it comes across while preserving comfort. The seats have a carbon colorway and are made of strong fabric that has some Magma Orange accents. The whole interior is made of carbon fiber, polished chrome and leather with some stitching. The custom-made steering wheel is made of a single block of aluminum.

Extreme performance

This car is an extreme version of the TITAN XD. It has the same fully-boxed ladder frame, Cummins® Turbo Diesel V8, and heavy-duty 6-speed Aisin transmission, but unlike the XD it has a full custom off-road suspension.

In the front it has custom upper and lower control arms with performance ball joints and tie-rod extensions, and shocks that make look like it’s a racing car. In back it has custom shocks and reservoir mounts, a lengthened prototype axle, and a custom sway bar