5 Tips to Determine Your Dog Breed – 2020 Guide

Having a pet is probably the most beautiful thing in the world. These furry friends welcome us when we come back home, wag their tails only to show how happy they are to see us. If you have a dog or you recently adopted one and everyone asks you which breed it is, but you simply don’t have the answer, there are ways that you can still figure it out even if you don’t have a record of it. Keep reading to find out more.

1. Pay attention to the appearance

The way your pet looks will tell you a lot about its breed. The shape of your dog’s head, its size, the length of its fur, as well as the shape of its ears and the tail will guide you to find out about the possible breed. If you just adopted a pet and you are curious to find out more about its family history and the possible health issues that your dog may face, then this is something that you need to pay attention to.

Once you start looking into the physical appearance of your dog you will be able to understand better the type of breed he may be. Based on the way its legs look, how long it is its fur, as well as its behavior, you will find out a lot and be able to look for more information you are interested in. The color of the four is also important. Look closely at the texture of the fur – is it soft or coarse, wiry, long or short. Each breed has its own characteristics, so it will be easier for you to create a clearer image are what you are looking for.

2. Access the weight and height

If you are wondering why is this necessary, it is because it will be easier for you to determine the category you will be looking into when it comes to that breed of your dog. Make sure you write down all the measurements and then do research based on what you have found. In combination with the physical appearance and the characteristics you can see, you will be able to get more information about your dog.

3. Ask the veterinarian

Considering that veterinarians have plenty of knowledge and experience in working with various breeds of dogs, they will be able to tell you more about the specific type that your pet may belong to. When you visit a veterinarian, don’t forget to ask him about all the things that you’re interested in and express your concern about all the issues you may face when it comes to taking good care of your dog.

Every dog breed has certain health issues that you may need to pay attention to and this is why it is necessary to learn as much as you can about your dog. Taking good care of your pet’s health is the only way to ensure that your furry friend will be in your life for many years.

4. Do a DNA testing

DNA tests are the most precise ways to determine the exact breed of your dog, the traits, and the potential of developing illnesses characteristic for that particular type of dog. It is the only trusted way to find out for sure all the information you want. The tests are pretty simple and can be performed anywhere, even at home.

Every dog is unique and performing this test will tell you for sure which breeds are mixed and about all the factors that make your dog the way it is. It can be done pretty easily, you will only need a cheek swab and that will be enough to uncover the mystery of your dog’s family history.

If you’re wondering why is it necessary to do it, one of the main reasons is to be able to create a good health plan and prevent all the possible complications as much as possible. You will get information about more than one hundred possible diseases that may jeopardize your dog’s health. It is the same as with humans – it is necessary to adjust a lifestyle as much as possible to avoid developing various health conditions. Eliminating possible risk factors will help you to enjoy with your friend as much as possible. If you are interested to find out more visit this site.

5. Download the app

If you don’t need specifics about your dog’s health, but you’re simply curious, then you may want to think about downloading the app that can help you. You will just need to take a picture of your pet and then the software will give you an answer based on the characteristics of the dog. It is very interesting and easy to use. It will satisfy your curiosity in seconds and it will be very fun for you.

These were the main ways of determining the breed of your dog. It is just important to think about how precise the answers should be for you. If you are just interested in finding out that general information, then you can choose to do the research yourself or simply to discuss it with the veterinarian. On the other hand, if there is a reason for you to think that there is a health concern that you need to address, then DNA testing is the only precise way that will give you all the information you need. Considering how much dogs enrich our lives, there is truly no such thing as an expensive test.

We want our pet friends to be healthy simply because they make our lives so much better in numerous ways. The only way to make sure that they will be with us for a long time is to take proper care, do regular checkups, provide plenty of opportunities for them to be active and make sure that they eat quality food, so look into all the options and choose the one you like the most.