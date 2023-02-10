7 Tips Every Bicyclist Should Follow to Avoid Accidents

Bicycling is a great way to stay active and enjoy the outdoors, but it also comes with its own set of risks. In order to stay safe on the road, it is important for bicyclists to be aware of the potential hazards and take steps to avoid accidents.

Bicycle accidents can cause serious injuries to bicyclists because of the lack of protection they have. Due to this, bicycle accidents can result in huge financial losses, which can be recovered through personal injury law. Here are 7 tips every bicyclist should follow to stay safe:

1. Always wear a safety helmet

Wearing a properly fitting helmet can greatly reduce the risk of head injury in the event of an accident. Make sure to choose a helmet that meets safety standards and fits comfortably on your head. Remember, a helmet is for your safety and not just for fashion. A lot of people avoid wearing a helmet because it does not go well with their fashion sense.

2. Follow the traffic laws

Bicyclists are considered vehicles on the road and are subject to the same traffic laws as cars and motorcycles. This includes stopping at stop signs and red lights, signaling turns, and riding with the flow of traffic. Following the laws would not only keep you safe but also protect you and get you compensation if you get into an accident.

3. Use hand signals where possible

To communicate your intentions to other drivers and bicyclists, use hand signals to indicate when you are turning or stopping. These hand signals are important as the cycles do not have electric indicators like bikes and cars. In order to ensure that the other drivers understand the signal, make the signs beforehand and avoid making any sudden movements unless needed. The signals should not be ambiguous. Instead, they should be easy to understand.

4. Try to be visible to the others

Wear bright or reflective clothing, and make sure your bike has working lights and reflectors. This will make you more visible to drivers and other bicyclists, especially in low-light conditions. If possible, wear bright color clothes, making it easier for others to spot you even from a distance.

5. Check the essentials of your bike

Before you set out on a ride, make sure your bike is in good working condition. Check the tires, brakes, and chain to ensure everything is properly adjusted and functioning. Maintenance of the cycle is essential when it comes to safe riding and traveling.

6. Always and always stay alert

Always be aware of your surroundings, including other bicyclists, pedestrians, and cars. Keep an eye out for potential hazards such as potholes, gravel, or debris on the road. Be extra cautious in case of rain and snow, as braking becomes difficult and chances of slipping increase considerably.

7. Plan your route before the commute

Before setting out, plan your route and choose roads that have bike lanes or are known to be bicycle-friendly. Avoid busy roads with heavy traffic if possible. Also, look for the weather conditions and take precautions accordingly.

What to do in the event of a bicycle accident

Protecting yourself from bicycle accidents is important. Knowing what to do following a bicycle accident is also important. The actions you take following an accident can significantly impact your future. Whether the impact is positive or negative depends on the actions you take. Here are some of the actions you can take following an accident that can have a positive impact:

Take photographs of the scene

Take this action only if you are safe. First, make sure you are okay. If you have severe injuries, just call 911 and wait for them. However, if you are fine, then take photographs of the accident scene. Taking photos and videos of the damages and skid marks can help your case. This photo evidence can show the court what caused the accident if you choose to take legal action.

Report the incident to the police

Even if your injuries are minor, it is important to report the incident to the police. What you thought a minor injury could become major in the future. You need to call the police so that you will have an official record of the accident. The police will take photographs, collect evidence, talk to witnesses, and document the incident. This record can be of great use when you file a claim.

Seek medical attention

Next, you need to consult a doctor. A visit to a doctor following an accident is very important. It is good for your health and also for your case. Receiving medical treatment shows that you have incurred damages. In many cases, these medical records are the best evidence you can use. This is why lawyers suggest their clients visit a doctor following an accident. If you don’t visit a doctor, the defendant may claim that your injuries are not severe.

Hire a lawyer

Finally, you need to hire a lawyer to protect your rights. Following an accident, the defendant’s insurance company will try to cheat you with their cheap strategies. You can prevent it by hiring a qualified lawyer. Insurance companies will act like your friend and will offer you a settlement immediately following an accident. Remember to politely decline that offer. The initial offer from the insurance company will always be way lower than your actual damages. If you accept this offer, there is nothing you can do in the future. Accepting the initial offer can cause further losses to you.

This is not the only strategy an insurance company will use. You may not be aware of all the strategies of an insurance company. This is why hiring a lawyer is very important. A lawyer knows all about the strategies of insurance companies and can counteract them. A lawyer can negotiate with the insurance company and obtain the compensation you deserve. In addition, if the negotiation didn’t work out, they can also help you file a case in court and assist you.

In conclusion, by following these tips, bicyclists can reduce the risk of accidents, stay safe and enjoy their ride. It’s important to always be aware of your surroundings and to take steps to protect yourself from potential hazards. Remember to take legal action if someone else caused the accident.