SUV vs CUV vs LT: How Your Vehicle Determines Your Tires

A lot of people have the misconception that the tire type on a vehicle is determined mainly by its gross vehicle weight rating. This is not actually true. The tire size, seasoning, and other characteristics are mostly decided by what type of terrain the vehicle will most often be driving on and how it handles. This guide will give you information about how your vehicle determines your tires and the difference between car types.

What Is A LT?

An LT, or light truck, is a category of vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating of up to 10,000 pounds. This would include pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans. Light trucks have tougher suspensions than passenger cars. Meanwhile, these trucks are very popular because of the opportunity to move heavyweight loads while maintaining fuel efficiencies like SUVs or minivans.

What Kind Of Vehicle Is A SUV?

The dedicated off-road vehicles, usually known as SUVs or Sport Utility Vehicles, were first created by the Jeep in the late 1940s. The all-wheel-drive capability of these SUVs made them perfect for outdoor excursions. Used SUVs in PA gained popularity with other models such as the Land Rover and Range Rover and then became available in passenger cars such as the Toyota 4Runner, Ford Explorer, Mitsubishi Montero, and Nissan Pathfinder, etc. For more information, read more.

While most SUVs have four doors, most also have third-row seating options. This means that the car seat can be moved to the back row on most SUVs with the addition of a small seatback. Most of these have three rows of seats with two bench seats in front and a bench seat behind them (or the middle row is eliminated), allowing up to seven seating positions.

What Is A CUV?

CUVs or crossover utility vehicles are newer than SUVs and were introduced to the public in the 1990s. They are essentially the same thing as SUVs from a marketing perspective but with a few key differences. The biggest of these is that CUVs generally have more of an emphasis placed on their passenger car potential in comparison to SUVs.

This is usually reflected by roomier interior designs and more comfortable rides. However, most CUVs include at least two rows of seats for passengers and sometimes even enough cargo space to hold several bags of groceries.

Different Types Of Tires

There are a lot of different terms and types that are used when discussing tires. From all-season to summer, winter, and directional, these all have different meanings depending on what you are driving and what kind of terrain you’re likely traveling on.

1. Summer Tires

Summer tires are essentially the opposite of winter tires because they are made to handle warmer climates better. Most summer tires are made from rubber and have the ability to provide better traction on dry roads and in the rain. This can help increase safety on several different driving surfaces, particularly when compared with all-season or winter tires.

2. All-Season Tires

All-season tires are designed for vehicles that don’t see many cold or snowy climates but still want quality performance in spring and fall or any other time of year without investing in specialized summer or winter tires. They are usually made from rubber that is softer than some others types of rubber, providing better flexibility and potentially longer life.

3. Winter Tires

Winter tires are a special kind of tire designed to be used in snow and on ice, with specific tread patterns to handle the different circumstances. They should be used when driving in the winter when snow or ice is on the road and during winter weather conditions such as blizzards and high winds.

4. Directional Tires

Directional tires are commonly used on passenger cars when the vehicle will be traveling on a particular kind of surface or terrain. They are made with specially cast tread patterns and have a cross-drilled pattern in the grooves, which helps them to better grip and handle the terrain.

5. All-Terrain Tires

All-terrain tires are for vehicles that need traction while driving over any terrain. They were originally built for trucks, Jeeps, SUVs, etc., but they are also used on all types of passenger cars. They are usually made with specialized tread patterns, materials, and tread designs to ensure they can be effective on various terrains.

6. Max-Traction Tires

Max-traction tires are designed to be used on any type of surface or terrain, including mud, snow, or sand. They are built with special compounds that make them withstand a lot more wear and tear than other types of tires, making them useful for vehicles used in off-roading situations or in harsh environments that don’t require as much traction as all-terrain tires would provide.

The Bottom Line

When purchasing a new car for your needs, you want to ensure that it has the right kind of tires for the job. This can be particularly important when shopping outside your local tire store.

For example, suppose you need something capable of driving over ice and snow during the winter or in the snow with no studded tires regularly. In that case, you’ll want an all-terrain or winter tire to keep you safe and as comfortable as possible while on the road.

If you are looking for something that will work well in spring rather than fall or other less harsh weather conditions, then an all-season tire could be just what you need.