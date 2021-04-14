How To Stay Safe While Travelling During Covid Times

Are you wondering how to stay safe when travelling during the coronavirus pandemic? Perhaps you’ve been instructed to travel for work-related meetings, and you’re feeling concerned.

If you’re nodding your head in agreement, we have all the advice you need below, so you can travel safely with minimum risks!

Travel safety checklist:

For the majority of UK residents, travelling right now is far from realistic. However, for a minority, travelling is still essential in the name of work.

If you’re due to travel abroad for work, you may be looking for advice to ensure maximum safety. Luckily, we’ve compiled all the information you need in this 2021 checklist. Let’s take a look.

1. What is the rate of infection at your destination?

First of all, you must get an idea of your travel destination’s rate. If you’re travelling to a high-risk area, you’ll want to take extra precautions to ensure you don’t contract the virus or potentially spread it.

We advise you to acquire this piece of information and keep it in mind before proceeding. Ask yourself, should you even be travelling at all?

2. Are you putting your health first?

If you’re an individual considered at higher risk of becoming fatally ill should you be infected, reconsider travelling. Even for work, you should not put your health on the line.

3. Are you prepared for testing?

By law in the UK, you must take a Covid-19 test before travelling and have a certificate to present to show you do not have the virus. You must also be prepared to take a test upon arrival and quarantine for ten days upon your arrival. Private tests under the Test to Release programme at medicspot.co.uk may allow you to reduce your isolation length, however.

4. Have you booked Covid-friendly accommodation?

We highly advise that you choose the accommodation that is Covid-friendly. If you have not heard the term before, this simply points to the extra sanitising procedures the hotel or accommodation owner is carrying out. This includes extra social distancing precautions, delivering food to guests, and increased hygiene standards.

5. Have you had a flu jab?

It’s more important than ever before to have your flu vaccine this year. While it may not safeguard you from COVID-19, it’ll save valuable healthcare facilities and guide them to those who are suffering with coronavirus.

6. Are you travelling responsibly?

Travel during such risky times requires a certain level of responsibility. Remember that when you are travelling, you are not only increasing your own potential risk of falling ill with coronavirus but increasing the risk for others too.

We recommend you to be prepared to travel responsibly, which emphasises abiding by rules set out. Under no circumstances should you mix with others outside of support bubbles, and you should wear your mask when out and about.

7. Have you thought of transport?

In some cases, such as travelling abroad, there may be no choice but to take an aeroplane. However, if you’re travelling within the UK, you can drive on your own to your end destination, which will greatly reduce risks to yourself and others. When travelling on public transport, you must wear your mask and sanitise often to ensure the virus’s chances of spreading are kept to a minimum.

8. Are there medical facilities at your destination?

COVID-19 may have affected local healthcare at your destination. In which case, this could mean it may be difficult to gain access to any health care, if needed. So, prior to travelling, ensure you’re in the know about how to access your destination’s medical facilities.

9. Have you booked travel insurance?

Your travel insurance must cover repatriation and medical evaluation, should you fall ill and require being transported home. If the FCDO warns against travel to a specific country and you ignore this, your insurance may become void.

If you have travel insurance in place already and the FCDO warns against travel once you’ve booked, it’s possible you’ll be eligible for a refund. Even though you may have chosen a decent travel insurance company, you’ll be required to continually follow the advice of local public health authorities. This includes self-isolating in the event that you develop symptoms, as this could mean your return home is postponed.

It’s worth noting that several travel insurance policies may not cover claims associated with COVID-19. If you’re unsure what your policy covers, speak with your travel insurance provider.

10. Where are the testing sites located in your destination?

It’s always better to stay on the safe side and get tested before re-entry, even if you live somewhere that doesn’t necessitate you to. Think of it as being kind to your fellow passengers.

Not everyone shows coronavirus symptoms, so you may be carrying the virus and not even know you’re spreading it. So, look out for others and take a rapid test or PCR.

11. Have you downloaded any COVID-related apps?

There are specific coronavirus-related apps that aim to monitor and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Some of the best include Apple’s COVID-19 application, which offers useful guidelines when it comes to resources and best practices.

Other apps include SafePass which enables you to produce a holiday-specific pod. It then reminds users to be symptom free, test negative, and switch on anonymous Bluetooth contact tracing. So, do your homework to check your destination provides one.

12. Are you carrying all your pandemic essentials?

The pandemic has shaken the world up this year. And this year’s essentials are looking entirely different from previous years. It’s worth stocking up on useful items to make your travel a whole lot easier. So, be sure to throw in some must-haves like extra masks, hand sanitisers, wipes and filters into your travel bag.

Next steps

We’ve covered what you should and shouldn’t do to travel safely in 2021. Now it’s up to you to get your checklist prepared and be ready to apply all of the advice above. From booking your test before travel to assessing whether you should take another one while on your trip, there is a lot to think about – so make sure that if you’re travelling, it’s truly essential.