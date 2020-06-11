Solo backpacking is quite amazing especially when you do it in the company of your canine friend. It is an awesome escape from the daily hustle and bustle of life offering you the chance to unwind. That is just the tip of the iceberg as there is a lot more in store for you and your pooch for undertaking such an adventure. Let us highlight some of the benefits of backpacking with a dog:

Benefits of Solo backpacking with a Dog

Perfect bonding experience

No doubt, backpacking is an ideal moment to spend quality time together away from demands and distractions. Quality bonding thrives under such conditions.

Loyal hiking companion

The last thing you need is to be lonely on your excursions. However, your hiking experience will soar to the next level with a dog by your side. Additionally, you will notice more details of the natural world around thanks to the dog’s curiosity.

An added sense of security

During outdoor excursions, you may face unexpected wild animals. Always, a good canine friend ought to be alert and intuitive. These attributes will boost your sense of security and safety while hiking.

Time for fitness

In fact, backpacking involves a lot of physical exercises. Climbing hills, jumping over streams, or running up a trail are all good forms of work out. Such activities will boost your spirits and keep you and your companion in shape.

Good for mental health

Hiking alone will improve our problem-solving capacity and mental strength. Hiking alone gives you enough time to do a self-examination. This applies to you and your furry friend. Natural sounds, sights, and smells are mentally rejuvenating for your dogs too.

Breaks boredom

Ultimately, backpacking provides a perfect getaway from your daily routine. This is a great stress relief mechanism. It also helps to keep boredom and a dog’s destructive mannerism in check.

Tips for solo backpacking with a dog

Keep it close

It is advisable to keep you furry friend close to you at all times when in the jungle regardless of how obedient it is. Always observe good trail etiquette to keep your pooch from incurring or causing harm to others. Beware of the trail area for predators that may be harmful.

Prepare the dog

Not all dogs have the physical capability to handle a backpacking excursion. Therefore, you need an active breed if you want it to try that. Other than that, start small with short hikes for a couple of days before going full throttle. It prepares the dog both physically and mentally especially if it is the first time.

Pick a proper trail

Always pick a dog-friendly trail if you want to hike with your canine. Apart from that, find out the trail is safe, it’s level of difficulty, water availability, and temperature. In addition, keep updated regarding the local weather forecast before proceeding. This information helps you to prepare adequately. Do not forget to learn about the rules and regulations of a certain trail while hiking with your dog.

Stick to Leave No Trace Practices

This goes for the dog’s poop and other wastes during the hike. You are supposed to burry any poop six to eight inches underground. Always, respect and try to maintain the wilderness environment as it is for future generations too.

Take care of the dog’s paw

Rocky trails can be damaging to a dog’s paws. They expose them to cuts. Dog booties can help with that. Essentially, keep monitoring on the dog’s paws at all times. By all means, your companion should not become a burden for you in the wilderness.

Keep it hydrated

Always, keep enough water to meet your requirement according to the trail. Backpacking is definitely exhausting not only to you but also to your canine friend. For that, carry water in case the dog becomes thirsty. A dry nose indicates dehydration.

Bring along some food/treats

Apart from rehydration, your pooch needs to replenish its energy while on the trail. Pack food rich in nutrients and proteins to keep the dog fueled and active. Always, be aware of the refilling points for your essentials.

Let it try a backpack

The greatest part of backpacking with a dog is when it has to carry its own supplies for the adventure. An active dog can accommodate up to a third of its weight. If you intend to have your dog carry a backpack, make sure it is strong, healthy, and prepared. Follow this site to find the best dog backpacks recommended for your canine friend.

Use a dog carrier for smaller dogs

Not every dog has what it takes to carry a backpack. If that is the case with your furry companion, do not give up just yet. A dog carrier will suit you perfectly. This way, you can strap it to your back whenever you need to jump a ridge, go uphill, or when it is exhausted. You can try out for the best Dog Carrier backpack at sites like Hiking Gear Lab or Backpacker.com.

Conclusion

You should have incredible solo backpacking experience with these tips. Most importantly, let your safety and that of your dog come first. Likewise, pack all necessities and remember to stay within your limits. Never, forget to inform your loved ones about your route and duration of the trail.