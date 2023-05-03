Puddle-Proof Pups: Tips for Choosing the Best Rainy Day Accessories for Your Dog

The rainy season always seems like caught us off guard, no matter how prepared are we for it. Most people do not enjoy rain since it requires us to change the way we do certain everyday things. Think about it, you do not leave your home with an umbrella when the weather is sunny. That’s probably the most important reason why so many people do not enjoy rain. But what about our pets?

While we do not have any way of knowing whether our pets enjoy rain or not, we can agree that providing them with the right equipment to keep them as clean as possible should be a priority for us. We are talking about purchasing items such as a doggie raincoat, which you can find on websites such as PawsPurrs. Of course, we can agree that your pet might not agree with your choice in many cases.

Just how many times you have bought something like this for your pet, but it ended up being torn apart by your pet? Nevertheless, it the importance of choosing the best possible rainy-day accessories for your pet to maintain overall health. Today, we want to shine a light on a couple of tips that can help you choose the best rainy-day accessories for your doggie. Let’s check them out.

Rain Coats

The first thing we want to talk about is raincoats. Raincoats are essential for the protection of your little friend’s health. The reason is quite simple, the fur of your pet, when it gets wet, can cause a heavy flu if not made dry as soon as possible, especially if the temperatures are low. The easiest way for you to prevent that from happening is to obtain the right raincoats. But how to choose the right one?

Of course, there are many of those that will fit your dog, but since there are so many of them, you might come across problems while finding the one that fits it properly. You can look at local shops or one of the countless online shops. You should have in mind that not every pet will tolerate wearing jackets. If that’s the case, you should consider one of many alternatives you can find online.

Not only that these will provide you with the right way to protect your dog’s fur from humidity, but they will also keep it warm during the colder months, even if there’s no rain. Finding the right way to cover your pet is not always the easiest one, especially when the dog doesn’t enjoy wearing one of these. With that in mind, you should be extremely careful when choosing a raincoat for your little friend.

Don’t Forget About the Ears

Your dog’s ears are among the most sensitive parts of its body. That’s why you must protect them as much as possible. The right way to do that is to find a raincoat that will cover not only their bodies but their heads as well.

Of course, this is an extremely uncomfortable situation for your pet, and you can be sure that it will be met with a lot of resistance. However, investing your best efforts into developing this habit will provide numerous benefits. When you think about why there is so much resistance to these, it makes perfect sense since dogs are not used to their head being covered at all.

With that in mind, you should not make them wear the hoodie frequently. Doing so will help them get used to the new conditions, which will lead to them being able to get used to it easier. If not a hoodie, then you can look for some alternative that will cover only their ears. Thankfully, there are a lot of them.

Waterproof Dog Leash

The next thing we want to talk about is choosing the right dog leash for a rainy day. It goes without saying that it should be waterproof. There are not many things that are worse than a leash smelling like a wet dog after a rainy day.

With that in mind, you should look for the one that will not get any scent from your pet. Otherwise, washing these can become quite a big problem. So, choosing a waterproof dog leash is an absolute must. Furthermore, we can all agree that a soggy leash will not provide you with many benefits down the road.

Another thing we want to point out is that waterproof leaches are convenient and easy to use. You will not need to think about the rainy day outside, you can walk your dog without any problems, no matter what the weather is outside. That’s the reason why it is essential to choose the waterproof one.

Paw Rain Boots

Last but not least, we want to talk about getting the right paw rain boots. You will certainly agree that there are countless examples of these you can find online. Once again, the problem might be with your dog not enjoying wearing these. So, getting them on becomes impossible, and that’s why many owners decide not to purchase these at all. But when you understand the benefits, this approach might be for the best.

That would require you to train your dog not to resist wearing these. Of course, this might require a lot of time to pull off, but it will be beneficial for your dog. When it comes to choosing the best paw boots, you should look for those that are resistant to water. Furthermore, it is necessary to look for those who are of the best possible quality, to prevent them from tearing up as a result of humidity.

The Bottom Line

Rain can cause a lot of problems down the road for your pet if you are not careful. Here, you can take a look at a couple of tips that can help you with choosing the right equipment to prevent your dog. We are certain that you will find these tips to be of much help regarding your future choices.