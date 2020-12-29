10 Telltale Signs You Should Have a Plumber on Speed Dial

Ignoring plumbing repairs can usually turn out to be rather expensive. We’re strongly of the opinion that your home’s plumbing should be taken seriously.

Even if you’re the kind of person who believes in DIY repairs and maintenance, there are certain plumbing issues that should be left in the hands of experts only. You may start off thinking you know what you’re dealing with but a little manhandling of the pipes and connections could lead to potentially bigger damage than the original one.

It’s better to be aware of your limitations and call a professional when the situation deems so. That’s why we’ve put together a list of plumbing situations where you must seek a plumber’s help. Here are the top 10 signs of such plumbing emergencies.

1. Low water Pressure

It can be a real bother when your attempt to take a quick shower gets soiled due to low water pressure. There could be several reasons for this problem. The most likely cause could be that the showerhead’s aerator is blocked with debris and sediments.

A more serious cause could be a leak in the pipe. Leaking pipes not only result in water wastage but are also the reason why your water bills suddenly hike up. An expert plumber can help you identify and fix the issue without much delay.

2. Backflow Problems

Backflow problems always make a nasty sight. Expanding puddles of water in the bathroom or kitchen can leave anyone in despair. Many homeowners find themselves at a loss for alternatives at this point.

It will be futile to get down to cleaning the mess before dealing with the real issue at hand, especially if you’re facing sewer backflow. At this juncture calling for emergency plumbing services from a reliable agency like Roto Rooter should be your immediate priority.

3. Flooded Basement

If your basement is flooded, that’s an emergency for sure. The root cause of the problem would most likely be sump pump failure or problem with the downspouts. But frankly, in a situation like this, you’ve got a lot to deal with.

Basement flooding can result in significant water damage to your property. It’s highly recommended that you should call a professional plumber to the rescue. A good plumbing agency can help you not only with removing water from your premises, but also with drying and restoring the flooring.

4. Water not heating

Water heaters have a considerably long life span. You can expect the water heater to serve you at least 8-12 years. But it’s not uncommon that the faults surface during the functional life of a water heater.

One fine winter day, you may have to face the shock of cool water in the shower. Of course, it’s the water heater that needs some repairs and you’ve got to call the plumber for the job. Water heater systems are made of complex parts and these technical issues should be handled by a professional only.

5. Mold growth and wet spots

Visible mold growth is a sign that there has been an internal leak in the wall for quite some time. Even if you can’t see the mold but there is a murky odor, you should be aware that there’s some mold and mildew growing in the vicinity. Mold growth poses a serious threat to human health and causes respiratory disorders and allergies. Be wary of wet spots on the walls as well. Damp walls also indicate hidden leaks in the pipe behind the wall.

In either case, you should get a plumber’s help to locate the leaking pipe and get it fixed at the earliest.

6. Discolored water

Discolored water coming through the faucets is another plumbing issue that needs an expert’s attention. If your pipelines are made of copper and quite old, there is a chance that the metal lining may have started corroding. Another cause for brownish tinge in the water supply may be excessive metals or minerals in the water. It may even be that the faucet is rusting. A professional plumber can conduct a detailed inspection to deduce where the problem is stemming from.

7. Burst pipes

Winter and frost usually pose the hazard of frozen and burst pipes. Extremely low temperatures can cause water inside exposed pipelines to freeze and expand, and this can ultimately damage the pipes. Usually, there are cracks in pipes due to frozen water that you may not even be able to spot at a cursory glance. Trying to locate the leak yourself may unnecessarily consume precious time. It is better to get help from an experienced plumber and let him handle the situation.

8. Slow drainage

Homeowners are frequently faced with the issue of slow draining sink or bathtub. Unfortunately, most homeowners don’t pay much attention to the problem early on, until it becomes glaringly evident.

The issue can arise from several factors, the most common one being a deep-set blockage in the drain. It’s possible that food waste and grease have led to a clog, or some other objects have become lodged in the drain. Try to unclog the drain with a plunger or a drain snake. If that doesn’t work, you should call a plumber who can operate a hydrojet and clear the clog.

9. No water supply

Stuck in the shower with shampoo in your hair and no water in the faucet? The situation sounds laugh-out-loud funny as long as it’s happening to someone else. God forbid, if you find yourself in this situation, you most certainly need to get the plumber on speed dial.

There may be a big plumbing issue interrupting the water supply. It could be a major leak or a blockage. An experienced plumber can identify the exact cause and get urgent repairs underway.

10. Noisy pipes

Are strange gurgling noises coming from your toilet? Do you hear clanking pipes, or hollow sounds of air from the faucets? Don’t worry, your home isn’t haunted. But there’s definitely some plumbing issue creating the ruckus. The problem could be as simple as a clogged drain or something more complex like water pressure problems or broken pipes. Only an expert plumber can judge the complexity of the situation and guide you through appropriate repairs.