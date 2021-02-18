9 Early Signs of Anorexia Nervosa

It is a critical mental health problem, which is also known as an eating disorder. But the good news is that it is easy to treat and recover. Nowadays, many people are getting affected by this disorder. Anyone having this problem faces changes in body size, emotional and mental disturbance, and a fear of gaining weight.

Both males and females can be affected at any age. Any person suffering from Anorexia Nervosa resists food consumption to handle their emotional challenges. With a desire of losing weight, they start scarring in gaining weight, and they stop eating food.

It is quite challenging to overcome the problem but not impossible. The treatment involves counseling, medical help, and nutritional diet advice. It is crucial to understand the problem and treat it before your condition gets worse.

In the following write-up, we will discuss some early signs and signs of Anorexia Nervosa. There are many physical and behavioral symptoms to detect the problem.

If you observe any of these signs, you need medical help. You should not resist going to a doctor and ask about your issue. Let us discuss when is the right time to visit a doctor.

1. Physical Symptoms

If you do not consume an adequate amount of food, then your body will lack essential nutrients. There are certain signs that you can notice with your body. Such as:

Muscle mass loss

Dry skin

Low blood pressure

Hair loss

Insomnia

Dizziness

Fatigue

Infertility

Swollen feet and hands

Bloated stomach

Hypothermia

Mensuration loss

Brittle nails

Constipation

Abnormal heartbeats

Bad breath

Facial hair

Reduced bone density

These physical symptoms are easy to notice, and you can judge whether you have the problem of Anorexia Nervosa. There is no surety that you will have this problem if you have any of these signs. You may be suffering from another disease. But it is better to consult a doctor when you observe such symptoms.

2. Reduced Food Intake

If you are consuming less food than required, then you might be a victim of Anorexia Nervosa. A balanced diet gives essential vitamins and nutrients to our body. If you do not consume food, your body will get deprived, and you may observe severe health issues. This sign is not for people who eat an unhealthy diet.

3. Too Much Conscious About Body Size, Weight, and Calories

Many people are concerned about their body dimensions. They do a lot of exercises, dieting and many things to achieve their goals. But there is a proper way to manage all these activities to get a healthy routine. There is no need to leave your food and become insensitive about your health. It is crucial to show concern, but do not make things complicated.

4. Doing Lots of Exercises and Consuming Laxatives with Vomiting Side Effect

Some people do not have the patience to reduce their weight slowly and healthily. They rush and do lots of exercises. They also consume laxatives to loosen their stools for reducing their excessive weight.

There is a severe side effect, i.e., vomiting, which leads you to end up in a hospital. You lose fluids from your body and all the essential nutrients. It can also cause severe dehydration or diarrhea.

5. Frequently Check Body Weight and Size

Some affected people keep on checking their size and weight frequently. They calculate every inch or gram. If you check these measures, you may feel disappointed whenever you do not observe any change. You may do many things to get the result. Nothing matters how you achieve your goals.

6. Depression

You can reach a state of depression if you cannot achieve your body goals. It is an intense symptom that you must observe. If your friend has gone to such a phase, you should take him immediately to the doctor. It takes a lot of time to recover from this state.

7. Denying the Hungry Feeling

Sometimes, a person feels hungry, but he denies the feeling. Whenever you feel hungry, you should not avoid it and consume anything healthy. Excessive hunger can affect your health and make you sick. You never know that you are suffering from Atypical Anorexia Nervosa. If someone denies the hunger feeling, then you can detect the problem.

8. No Interest in Family Gatherings and Social Interaction

Anyone who is avoiding food also shows no interest in social interaction and family gatherings. It is usual that the affected person avoid food and therefore, they do not like to go anywhere. These people withdraw themselves and do not go anywhere because of the fear of eating too many calories.

9. Eating Some Foods in an Order

If you notice that your friend has a pattern of eating some foods in order, then he may be suffering from Anorexia Nervosa. The person may set different times and food portions to avoid any weight gain. Suddenly, that person shows so much concern towards his health.

Any pattern can be quite dangerous for their health. You should help them whenever you think they need your help. Sometimes, they may need guidance on their food habits and lifestyle. They may seek counseling, and it is a must to provide them such a service.

The Bottom Line

It is hard to detect any mental health disorder like Atypical Anorexia Nervosa. You never know that you are suffering from an eating disorder until you look for various signs. There are chances that these signs may be directing towards another disease.

But if you are observing most of these symptoms, then you should be worried about it. You can recover from this problem if you treat it immediately. Whenever you realize that you have any of the mentioned symptoms, consider ways to cure them.

If you want a healthy and happy life, then you should not neglect any signs. It is better to take treatment on time before your condition gets worse. It is okay to be conscious about your health, but you should not be obsessed with it.