Is There A Best SEO Plugin For Magento?

Having an online business is not as simple as one might think. It is far more than sitting in the office or the comfort of your own home and uploading products.

Design, speed optimization, marketing, emails, and sales all take a tremendous amount of time. But none of it matters if you don’t take care of your website SEO strategy.

As you’ve landed on this page you probably already know you need to improve it. So, in this article, we’ll show you how you can do this with the best Magento 2 SEO extension https://magefan.com/magento-2-seo-suite-ultimate-extension

Why do you need SEO Extension in Magento?

Although Magento does offer you some SEO-optimized features by default, you might discover it is not enough. Things like canonical tags, rich snippets, hreflang tags, meta tags templates, robots meta tags, HTML sitemap, and many other things need to be optimized.

In fact, you don’t need any extension for that. Yes, you’ve got that right. You can implement most of these changes manually through page templates or layouts. But it requires sufficient technical skills and a huge amount of time.

SEO extension, on the other hand, helps anyone to improve the SEO of their websites directly from the admin panel. All options are already set up, you just have to change a few settings. Time-saving and cost-effective. Isn’t it what you’re looking for?

What is the best SEO plugin for Magento?

The abundance of Magento 2 extensions on the market make it hard for you to choose the best of them. However, Magefan here went above and beyond to cover all of the SEO-related features that influence your website rankings and conversion rates.

They offer you the Magento 2 SEO Suite Ultimate Extension, a bundle of 7 modules, each responsible for different SEO features. The configuration documentation is well structured which allows you to configure your SEO step-by-step.

SEO Suite Ultimate Extension Settings

How, let’s see what is so special about it in more detail.

Benefits of the Magento SEO Plugin

Since SEO is all about small detail where each contributes a part to a better website’s online visibility and, correspondingly, conversions.

Improved website visibility

When it comes to website SEO, the first thing you have to take care of is website visibility in search. SERP position and metadata are extremely important since they allow you to drive customer’s attention to your page.

However, before you even start ranking on Google, you need to make sure search engine spiders can crawl and index your website. For that SEO Suite Ultimate extension by Magefan allows you to configure an XML sitemap.

Example of the Magento XML Sitemap

Then, once your pages are ranked, you can work on meta tag templates and rich snippets to drive more attention and increase the CTR of your website.

More targeted traffic

There is no point in getting a lot of traffic that doesn’t bring any conversions. Don’t you agree? So why do you concentrate on traffic generation strategies, you must implement rich snippets.

Rich snippets in search results

Those are small pieces of code added to a page to display reviews, availability, price rating, and any other product attributes in search results. They provide valuable product details that enable customers to filter through page results and you 一 to attract people really interested in your products.

No content duplication

If you don’t use canonical tags correctly on your Magento 2 websites, some pages might not be visible in search results. Basically, canonical tags are pieces of HTML code that define the main page among duplicates.

In other words, you tell Google which pages to display in search if you have similar content on different URLs. It could be considered duplicate content if you have the same products under different categories or URLs with parameters like filtered catalog or pagination.

Canonical tags settings in Magento admin

To avoid this SEO Suite Ultimate Extension offers you simply to enable the canonical tags option for all of your website pages from the admin panel. No need to work with code.

Automatic internal linking

External links increase your website authority, while internal 一 help you to pass link juice from one page to another and improve website navigation. There is nothing hard about adding links to your website pages in Magento. However, what if you want to link some page to the same keyword across multiple pages?

Most likely you will have to look for this keyword and add the link manually which is extremely tedious. Instead, you can add internal links on multiple pages automatically in a few clicks.

Cross link settings for different content blocks

Just configure the cross-links in Magento SEO plugin and improve your intern linking with no effort.

Better website navigation

How fast can customers find pages on your website? Does it take them 3 or 6 clicks? Search and layers navigation is not the only way to improve navigation in your store. SEO Suite Ultimate Extension goes with the HTML sitemap.

It is almost the same as an XML sitemap, though the latter is for robots and the HTML one for people. This sitemap allows you to create a separate page and list all of your website links there: products, categories, CMS, and custom pages.

HTML sitemap page in Magento

Using HTML sitemap your customers could easily find pages they are interested in. Moreover, it influences indexing too since all links are gathered in one place.

Localized search results

Selling globally is a lot of work where localization takes a huge part. You need to translate content to different languages and make sure those translated pages are pulled out in search. For that, you need hreflang tags that are added to the page code.

They tell Google a page has alternatives in other languages. So people from different countries might find different pages pulled out in search results. But adding them through code is time-consuming and required a lot of updating.

Alternate hreflang tags on Magento homepage

But that’s not an issue if you have SEO Suite. This robust solution allows you to manage halflangs tags in the admin panel which is perfect for non-techies.

Improved social media engagement

When you share your website pages on Facebook or Telegram the title, description, and a random picture are displayed. Often those titles and descriptions are cut off and images are simply irrelevant. Not very effective if you want to drive clicks.

Canonical tags settings for category page

With the OG tags and Twitter cards this extension offers you, you can define a separate title, description, and images for your pages. It makes the posts you share more attractive, relevant, and clickable.

Website traffic is important and since a huge part comes from social media, you need to pay attention to this.

Wrapping up

Now that you know what is the best SEO plugin for Magento you can go on and try it yourself. It is a robust solution with expensive documentation that helps you to configure SEO without SEO management skills.

Become an SEO expert and configure your website for better rankings, traffic, and conversions with Magefan SEO Suite Ultimate.