Top Things to Know About Scientific Research and Its Types

Scientific research has been continuing since time immemorial. There is archaeological and historical evidence that the ancient Egyptians had been regularly carrying out scientific research at a regular pace over the last 4500 years.

Various science research types have been used for scientific studies concerning almost all branches of science. Scientific research and analyses have made rapid advancements and development in human life.

Here are the brief explanations of some of the most commonly used scientific research studies and their classifications:

Theoretical Study or Basic Research

It is the rudimentary or theoretical study of a particular topic. It helps to find out the relevance of an existing research report to propound a new theory based upon the finding of new elements through experiments and analyses.

Number-Based Approach

It is called Quantitative Research and uses graphs, maps, charts, tables, statistics, and data to build a scientific premise. Quantitative research aims at finding out when,” “where,” and “what” of a particular occurrence or cause.

Descriptive Research

It is called Exploratory or Qualitative research. Under this type of research experiment, inquiries or studies in scientific subjects are conducted with the help of intensive analysis, interviews of concerned persons, target groups, and case studies. Logical deduction of a scientific question or problem is derived from the description.

Mixed Research

Under this type of research study, data and findings tend to combine, amalgamate, join, and assimilate quantitative and qualitative research. Such investigations help the researcher find an answer to a question in a concrete manner as it combines quantitative and qualitative methods.

Action Research

This type of research study is based on field investigations. It helps conduct research on particular socio-economic situations of the people.

Categorical Research

It is based on the fragmentation of information or knowledge gathered on a scientific issue, subject or topic. This is also known as Classification Research. This is mainly conducted to find out differences between two earlier category-based research analyses. This type of research assists the investigator finds out the demonstrative effect on an issue or matter in question.

Why You Need Scientific Research And Analyses In Everyday Life

Gives an answer to a problem with a scientific approach.

Can cure diseases by making use of medical knowledge and therapeutic skills.

Helpful in inventing various surgical methods and interventions to solve issues relating to the human body.

Makes human life more comfortable and result-oriented by using advanced scientific tools, equipment, and machinery.

Know the movement of planets in the solar system.

Scientific research denotes the development of a study and experiment-based system to find an answer to unanswered questions.

The Phases of Scientific Research And Experiment

First Phase: Selection of an issue, problem, subject, and question haunting or troubling mankind for a long. Under this phase, investigators gather information, facts, and figures about a particular question.

Second Phase: Organize your research on the specific scientific question. The combination and permutation are required to match the scientific query.

Third Phase: See the result of the scientific experiment. If you have discovered something, record it in a written form. Likewise, even if you fail, you have to scrutinize your experiment and analyze what went wrong.

Fourth Phase: Inform others about your discovery. It’s time to declare that your scientific research is successful.

Final Phase: Prove your discovery and answer scientific questions that may be asked to you by others.

Scientific research is a broad term and covers a whole lot of things starting from studying data to conducting an experiment and so on.

Steps You Should Take to Conduct a Scientific Research

The research process has to follow certain steps. It just cannot be carried out at random or in a haphazard manner. The following are the main steps that you should follow to conduct a research:

Step One-Prepare a Questionnaire

The topic of your scientific study can be anything but you can get into it only after having prepared a set of relevant questions to conduct the study. The origin of the issue, its spread, and its consequences form the premise of your scientific experiment.

Step Two: Study of Background of Scientific Research

Every issue has a background or history. Once you select a topic for scientific inquiry, you must go into detail about the background. You have to trace out the five Ws of scientific research—what, why, how, when, and where. If your background research is good, it won’t take much time to find answers to these questions.

Field Study

Construction of an empirical or fact-based theory or at least a hypothesis is possible only after you have collected information or data from the ground level. A Field Study can enable you to get exact data regarding an issue. It helps you come to a conclusion.

Selection of Your Topic of Scientific Research

This should form the core of your study matter. A large number of topics have already been scientifically explored over the years. However, there may be some issues, subjects, and topics on which a lesser number of research studies has been conducted over the year.

You should select any of those topics for further research and analysis. It will add new ideas, thought, and dimension to a relatively unexplored subject matter.

Choose a topic or question, which hasn’t been extensively discussed and researched in recent times. It will help you throw new lights on it.

Evaluation of Your Topic of Scientific Research

You should evaluate the scientific topic after having conducted all the experiments. The evaluation would help you know how much relevant work you have done on a particular topic.

In Conclusion

Research is a tool that can help you get into the depth of a scientific issue. It helps you know all the relevant answers regarding what, how, why, and when. You have to deduce a relevant portion or vital part from various research studies available on a particular subject in bits and pieces. That’s what makes scientific research incredible and successful.