10 Reasons to Hire a Disability Lawyer – 2021 Guide

When you think about all the legal & medical terms, deadlines, and appeals, it’s quite logical that a lot of individuals feel threatened by the entire process of filing for disability benefits. But, you don’t have to go through the entire ordeal by yourself, instead, you could do it with a disability lawyer. There are various reasons why you should seriously think about hiring a disability attorney that’ll help you with your claim, and some of them are the following:

1. Say “Goodbye” to The Paperwork

One of the first reasons why you should consider working with a disability solicitor is that you won’t have to care about the paperwork. When filing for disability privileges, you’ll need to submit over forty pages of documents, all of which will feature information about the medical situation you’re in, your job & education history, as well as the limitations you have.

By hiring an attorney that specializes in disability benefits, you won’t have to go through the entire process of collecting information, instead, they’ll handle it instead of you. Besides this, they’ll ensure that your application form is properly filled, and more importantly, they’ll deal with all the appeals that you might have.

2. No Waiting in Lines

It might be extremely difficult for you to wait in line because of your condition, and government lines tend to be extremely long. By hiring a legal representative, you won’t have to wait in lines at your local government, nor will you have to talk to the government worker – something that can be quite daunting if your health is bad. In some situations, you may not even have to leave your house to submit all the documents for the case.

3. They Understand The Legal & Medical Expressions

If you do some digging online, you’ll learn that the Social Security Administration or SSA for short has an infinite list of statutes, rules, and terms. The acronyms that they use might completely confuse you, which could lead to you making some mistakes that could hinder your case. When you have someone who understands the legal & medical expressions by your side, you won’t need to worry about making any mistakes.

4. You Can Obtain The Benefits Faster

When you hire a reliable and skilled organization such as www.disabilitylawyertoronto.ca, you’ll have someone that understands everything about the entire process. They’ll know whether your health condition meets all the strict criteria, and they’ll also know how they can get your health history and evidence that’ll assist your case. Additionally, if the claim gets rejected by the court, your solicitor will determine what the problem is, but more importantly, they’ll know how to deal with it.

5. It Ensures That All Deadlines Are Met

The SSA is never forgiving if someone misses a significant date. For instance, if you forget to appeal to a rejected application within 60 days of being denied, you can expect to begin the entire process all over again, which will make you lose time and compensation. One of the main reasons why you should work with a solicitor is that you won’t need to worry about deadlines and schedules. An attorney will handle your entire case and will always keep you updated on the latest information.

6. A Brief is Never Easy

If you’re, for example, appealing to a claim that was dismissed, a skilled counselor could eliminate the necessity for a hearing by drafting a legal brief that’ll highlight why you’re filling for the compensation. The judge may be influenced by the outline, implying that they might rule in your favor before the hearing. This will definitely save you time and funds, but more importantly, you could get the payments sooner.

7. They’ll Know Everything About Legal Disputes

Your application might get denied and if this happens, you’ll probably need to have a hearing before a judge. This could be extremely stressful for you, however, your lawyer will understand what needs to be done. They’ll properly prepare you for it, they’ll know how to question professional witnesses, and they’ll make proper arguments in front of the court. This means that hiring a lawyer could assist you with winning the appeal hearing.

8. They Have Ethical Standards

Any legal representative that works before the SSA has to comply with all the laws of conduct and standards of liability imposed by the SSA. When you hire an incapacity solicitor, you can rest assured that they will follow all of the behavior rules, moral duties, as well as lawyer-client privilege. Of course, all lawyers have ethical obligations, but ones that specialize in disability benefits have higher ones.

9. There Are no Fees

Now, this doesn’t mean that there are no fees at all, it just means that most disability lawyers work on contingency. What does this mean? Well, it means that they will only get a payment if they win the case for you. Naturally, if they win the claim, the fee will be taken from your awards, and in most instances, the sum is approximately 25% or 6.000 dollars. The fee that your legal representative will get will be less than what you’ll get through the monthly payments.

10. The Entire Process Will Be Less Stressful

Last on our list of reasons, but perhaps the most important one, is that hiring a lawyer will make the entire process less stressful and less time-consuming. Since you won’t need to worry about all the aforementioned things, you can simply let your legal representative take charge in your case. By doing this, you’ll ensure that everything is done properly and you’ll also feel less stressed throughout the entire process of filing for benefits.

Conclusion

If you want to appeal for disability benefits, you should seriously consider hiring a legal representative. Not only will they know everything about the process, but they’ll also gather all the information instead of you, and they’ll prepare you for everything. So, if our list changed your mind, you shouldn’t lose any more time. Instead, you should start looking for a reliable and experienced attorney that’ll help you with your case.