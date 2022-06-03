4 Important Questions To Ask When Hiring A Truck Accident Lawyer

Accidents are uncalled for. They can happen at any time. Say, one moment you are driving your car and enjoying some good music, and the next moment, boom, you get hit by a truck.

Once you undergo such a mishap in your life, you are likely to experience a mix of emotions. Agony, anger, fear, etc., are common emotions you will experience. If your loved ones become a victim of an accident, you must be aware of the fact that you can get compensation.

If you have been injured due to someone else’s negligence, you are entitled to proper and fair compensation. When a huge truck is involved in a collision, you need help from an experienced lawyer. Do you want to ensure you hire the best lawyer possible to help you in winning this case? Begin with the following questions:

1. What Are The Fields You Specialize In?

“What’s your field?” is the first question you should ask your lawyer before discussing your case or injuries. Your lawyer might have 20 years of legal expertise, but he’s probably not the best person if he’s never dealt with a truck accident before.

Stick with a truck accident lawyer when it comes to truck accidents. It would also help if you chose a lawyer who specializes in vehicle accidents. What is the significance of this? Well, with practice you become perfect in a field. They know how to deal with the case, what form of evidence is crucial, and which important laws and rules will help you win your case because they have a lot of expertise.

2. What Are Your Fees?

The majority of lawyers practice on a contract basis. They’ll receive a portion of your eventual settlement as payment. This may differ slightly depending on the lawyer, so make sure to inquire.

“You don’t pay unless you win,”. This is what most lawyers will tell you nowadays. However, in many situations, this does not include any general charges that the lawyer may charge during the course of the case. This is inclusive of the following:

Filing fees

Fees for postage and copies

Fees for travel

Fees for accounting services

Fees for expert witnesses

3. Is My Claim Valid?

Are you concerned that you won’t receive a straight response to this question? Don’t be worried! Keep in mind that most lawyers only receive their payments only when their client wins. They do not want to head in any direction that will not bring them success.

Your lawyer will consider many factors when determining whether or not your case is valid, and they should have a good idea about it in the first meeting itself. There are a few reputed lawyers like Christensen Law who provide a free review for your case.

The following are some of the things that they consider:

The amount of time that has passed since the accident: Victims of truck accidents in Texas have two years of time from the date of the event to file a lawsuit in court. Different states have different criteria. Make sure to file your lawsuit within the given time.

Your injuries’ severity: The goal of such a case is to collect damages incurred due to the accident. If you have no or minor damages, your lawyer may advise you to deal with the insurance dealer directly.

The worth of your case is determined by several factors, including:

People who are involved

The policies of the opposing party have limitations.

Both parties’ readiness to negotiate

The extent of your losses and injuries

While this is a reasonable topic to ask, any lawyer who tells you a specific financial sum should be avoided. There is no magical way by which they can tell us the amount of money the insurance dealer will offer at this time. Almost every situation necessitates some form of negotiation.

4. Can I Be Compensated For My Losses?

Though it’s difficult to estimate the value of a case, certain elements are common in most truck accident situations. Economic damages, those that result in a direct debit from your bank account and may be demonstrated through bills, receipts, and other documents are usually reimbursed completely.

Calculating the value of your case becomes more difficult when it comes to non-economic problems like emotional distress and bad quality of life.

As a result, here are some things to expect from your case:

Medical expenses include doctor visits, hospital stays, and medical devices. In the event of a truly serious accident, your lawyer would almost certainly seek a lump sum settlement for future medical expenditures.

Wages lost: When you are absent from work for a long time, you get expelled. If you can’t make money, you won’t be able to pay your bills. It would be beneficial if you didn’t have to worry about money or felt compelled to return to work too soon. You should never have to jeopardize your health.

Changes to the house: Moving around your house can be difficult if you have a spinal cord injury, fractured bones, or a traumatic brain injury. Wheelchair ramps, for example, are modifications that need to be made.

Economic and non-economic losses: Non-economic damages, often known as “soft damages,” are sometimes clubbed together as “pain and suffering.” These types of losses include Depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and changes in sleeping habits. You must get compensated for these losses as well.

Loss of pleasure in life: It might be distressing to be unable to participate in an activity that you enjoyed prior to the accident. In a truck accident lawsuit, this loss should be paid. Humans are social creatures. As a result, they love meeting with other people. Our ties are really important to us. What if you can’t speak with the person you love, or if a catastrophic accident changes the dynamics of your relationship? You have a right to be compensated for your mental anguish.

These are some of the important questions that you must ask your lawyer before handing over your case to him.