Include These in Your List of Places to visit Kuala Lumpur – 2021 Guide

Kuala Lumpur is a modern city and the pride of Malaysia. Hosting a diverse populace, the city is home to Indians, Westerners, Malay, and Chinese to name a few. Considered a thriving touristic destination, people visit this city for many reasons. There are plenty of places to visit in Kuala Lumpur, thus making this city a must-visit on any travel lovers list. Apart from the spell-binding infrastructure, there are many aspects of this city such as food, nightlife and shopping that are major draws. Not to forget the culture too – a unique culture pervades throughout the region. A culture that has been created due to the confluence of many cultures. It is reflected in all aspects of life in Kuala Lumpur.

Being close to India, Kuala Lumpur witnesses a heavy touristic influx from India. Not solely for the geographic proximity; Indians visit this city for several commonalities. One of them is the food. The Indian food available in Kuala Lumpur is often spoken highly. For being the best Indian food available outside of India.

So food tourism is a huge industry in Kuala Lumpur. Getting around the city is easy. Transport facilities are modern. People are friendly. The city is also an affordable tourist destination. Compared to other western countries, the city offers the same quality of experience at less than half the cost. So if you are planning to visit Kuala Lumpur, here are some places to visit in Kuala Lumpur.

National History Museum

Visit the National History Museum to get insights into Malaysian culture and their glorious history. Inside of the museum are four art galleries. Each gallery has various exhibits. They showcase the progression of the country. One exhibit that might be of particular interest is the Silver Man. It is a skull of a man – considered to be the oldest human skeleton found in Malaysia. In the outdoor arena are showcased exhibits pertaining to transportation. A 1921 steam locomotive is installed here. The locomotive’s mechanical system showcases the nascent locomotive technology that prevailed during those times.

Jalan Alor

Amongst the best places to visit in Kuala Lumpur is Jalan Alor. A street filled with hawker stalls, street food is sold here. After a hard night’s clubbing, people throng this street to dine. A mix of air-conditioned restaurants and street-food stalls are setup here. Street food is an inexpensive option but is considered by many as being better than restaurant food. All types of cuisine are available – local, regional and international. Purchase a bus ticket online to go around such places. The atmosphere of such places is exciting, busy, and filled with the pleasant waft of food.

Little India

Those wanting a South Asian experience, and in particular an Indian experience, can head over on a nominally priced bus ticket to Little India. Located near to Chinatown, Little India is an ideal destination for food, clothing, and shopping and culture tourism. The myriad of stores in this region retail merchandize; from exotic to modern, from traditional to antique. Sari stores, eateries, pani puri stalls, crafts and art stores, high-end Indian restaurants, clothing stores, street stalls – all of this and more is available here. The best part is that Little India provides an inexpensive shopping experience.

China Town

Located in Petaling Street, Chinatown is also called Chee Cheong Kai. It is translated as Starch Factory Street. Because there was a time when Chinatown primarily produced tapioca. Cut to the modern times, Chinatown is a bustling commercial center. Despite the heavy modernization, an oriental culture wraps all aspects of life here. Chinese history and heritage is on vivid display. The numerous stalls, stores, restaurants, convenience stores – all of them retail, sell, store, make, bake Chinese goods, food, clothes etc. The prices here are low, and bargaining is allowed. Purchase a bus ticket to get to this bustling destination.

Menara Tower

The Kuala Lumpur tower or Menara Tower is amongst the tallest towers on the planet. Being a communications tower, it has an antenna. The antenna is close to 500 metres. The tower has elevators and a stairwell. In the upper area, a revolving restaurant provides a panoramic dining experience. Competitions such as races are held. Those who get to the top of the tower using the stairwell win the competition. The tower is also the place where the crescent moon is observed during Muslim holy months. The Menara Tower is about 1,381 feet in height.

Petronas Towers

The Petronas Towers is another architectural wonder. These are twin skyscrapers. The twin buildings are connected by a horizontal bridge. Until 2004, they were the tallest structures in the world. Amongst the best places to visit in Kuala Lumpur, the Petronas Towers are based on a tube in tube architecture. 88 floors in total, the towers are built from reinforced concrete. Inside of the towers are retail centres. There is a sprawling KLCC park outside that are used as walking paths and jogging activities. The skybridge, the structure that connects the two buildings is not attached to the towers. Rather, it is based on a slide-in and slide-out mechanism.

Masjid Negara

The National Mosque of Malaysia is spread over 13 acres. At any given point in time, it can accommodate more than 15,000 people. The mosque symbolizes the national allegiance to Islam. Inside and outside of the structure are a multitude of abstract symmetries, shapes. As much as the ironworks are embellished with the designs, so are the ceilings and domes. The most intricate part of the grand mosque is the Grand Hall. Decorated on the walls are the holy verses from the Koran. Masjid Negara is amongst the best places to visit in Kuala Lumpur for its sheer architectural brilliance.

Lake Gardens Park

Lake Garden Park is a massive lush green park spread over more than 80 acres. Called the Perdana Botanical Gardens, this region is dotted with parks and gardens. A recreational park, there are several play areas dotting the region. One of the best places to visit in Kuala Lumpur for families, one of the main attractions here is the Bird Park. More than 3000 bird species have made their homes in the Bird Park. The Lake Gardens Park is a treat for nature lovers and bird lovers alike.