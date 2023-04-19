The Requirements for Obtaining a Real Estate License in Different States

Are you looking into becoming a real estate agent? Well, if the answer is yes, you need to know about specific requirements that you need to meet in order to do so. Depending on the state that you reside in, these requirements may differ. On top of that, getting a real estate license is a process that takes several steps which also differ slightly depending on the state you are in.

That being said, we are going to help you by going over these requirements and hopefully providing you with an answer to the question “How hard is it to get a real estate license?” When it comes to meeting these requirements, they include things such as necessary age, pre-licensing requirements, post-licensing requirements, formal education requirements, continuing education requirements, examination requirements, and several other requirements.

Obtaining a real estate license in a specific state provides you with licensure to act as a legal real estate agent only in that state. So, if you want to work as a real estate agent in another state down the line, you will have to do everything to obtain a license once again. Now, without wasting any more time, let’s begin.

Requirements of Obtaining a Real Estate License

As we have said, in this article we will go over the requirements of obtaining a real estate license in different states. However, keep in mind that this will only be a general overview of the most important parts and that you will have to research the specific details for your state. With that out of the way, here are the requirements.

1. Required Age

To start with, to be able to start the process of becoming a real estate agent, you will have to be at least 18 years old. In some cases, certain states require that you are at least 19 years old. It is important that you find valid information for the state where you plan to apply. As the real estate industry is quite dominantly populated by older more experienced real estate agents, sometimes it can feel difficult to start a career as an 18 year old. Be that as it may, being a young real estate agent means that you are more adept at using technology which can in itself help you rise above your competition. With enough enthusiasm, you can definitely start building a successful real estate career.

2. Required Formal Education

When it comes to required formal education, a high school diploma is everything you are going to need. When you apply, simply present your valid high school diploma and you are good to go. Keep in mind that in certain states a diploma is not even required. As long as you meet the age requirement, you can apply for a license without any problems. This also includes any post-secondary form of education such as tech school education. On that note, some states do require that you go past the high school diploma and complete further education in order to apply for a license.

Requirements for Real Estate Education

On the topic of real estate education, you will have to complete several steps. The first one is pre-licensing education, then there is post-licensing education, and finally continuing education.

1. Pre-licensing Education

Pre-licensing education is required in every state in order to acquire a real estate license. However, the specifics vary from state to state. Pre-licensing education takes a certain number of course hours to complete. Depending on the curriculum and the overall length of the pre-licensing education will dictate how long it takes to complete the process. This curriculum is determined by the state’s real estate commission.

The school that offers a real estate education needs to be accredited by the state in order to provide you with a valid certificate. For example, one of the more popular schools is Colibri Real Estate. Additionally, keep in mind that the majority of states require that you complete an exam once you are finished with the real estate classes.

2. Post-licensing Education

Post-licensing education is not required in every state. With that being said, in states that do require post-licensing education, you will be required to complete it. This is usually connected to when you have to renew your license for the first time. The process of post-licensing education is similar to real estate licensing. You will have to complete several classes to meet the requirements.

3. Continuing Education

When you acquire your real estate license, there will also be some required real estate classes that are approved by the state that you will have to complete during your career as a real estate agent. These classes are spread out during a defined time period. This means that some states will have annual periods while some states will have multi-year periods. Additionally, on top of that, some states might have rolling renewal dates which could be on the date that you acquired your license or even on your birthday. All in all, it is important that you check the specifics of your state in order to gather the necessary information.

The Examination

As we have mentioned, before you are able to acquire your real estate license, you will have to complete a state-issued real estate exam. The final exam is divided into two parts. One part is the same for every state and that is the national portion. On the other hand, the second part is a state-specific portion. The real estate exam is designed to test every aspect of your real estate knowledge including policies, terminology, and practices. With this exam, the state is ensuring that you are capable of working as a real estate agent.

Depending on the school you are attending, exam preparation courses might be offered, however, they are not required in order to take the exam. The exam itself will consist of approximately 100 multiple-choice questions and you will on average need to answer 70% of the questions correctly in order to pass the exam.

Final Thoughts

We hope that this article has helped you in your journey of becoming a real estate agent. Keep in mind that this is only a general overview of the requirements and that there might be some specific information that you will need to acquire. If you have any further questions about the requirements for becoming a real estate agent, it is advised that you contact the real estate commission in your state to find the necessary answers.