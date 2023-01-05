Everything You Need to Know Before Running WoW Dungeons

It’s great when in video games players can find activities they like. Most modern video games offer users around the world a variety of tasks that players can engage in. Thus, everyone can enjoy the game process.

These games include WoW, where players have a huge number of tasks that they can complete. Players are immersed in a world full of adventures where they can follow the storyline, develop professional skills, and fight against strong bosses, as well as other players.

Dungeons occupy a special place in this game. You can team up with your friends or other strangers from all over the world to go through difficult instances, overcome bloodthirsty enemies and receive valuable rewards for this.

All dungeons are different. Some are easy, while others will require you to improve your skills and knowledge of the game.

If this is all new to you and you do not know where to start, then we want to tell you more about this part of the game. After that, you can safely go to your first dungeon.

Requirements

If you like to play alone, then you should prepare for the fact that you will need to find a team of players ready to go with you on a new adventure. Compared to raids, you need fewer players. You need to find 5 reliable partners with whom you will work well.

For many, this becomes a problem. If you don’t have friends who play WoW, then this is not a problem. Indeed, in many communities, you can find a team of interests. You can go to the Discord communities and gaming forums. In addition, you always have the opportunity to use the automatic collection of the team.

This is not always ideal, as your task is to work together with other players together. However, if you have no choice, then this can be a good way out of the situation.

In addition, you will not be able to go on such an adventure if your character level is below fifteen. Having reached the desired level, you just have to choose a dungeon, as well as its difficulty level. At first, you should try the classic difficulty level to try your hand. After that, you can proceed to more difficult levels.

Levels of difficulty

Depending on your level of training, you can choose the level of difficulty that suits you. Beginners start at an easy level called Normal. It is good for getting to know the locations. So, you can understand how the dungeons are arranged.

As you develop your skills and confidence in your character, you can choose the Heroic level. Everything will become a little more complicated and you will have challenges that you will need to cope with.

Having coped with this level, you can go to the Mythic level. Your level of training must be serious, so to start going through such dungeons, you should gain enough experience, otherwise, you will encounter failures.

The icing on the cake is Mythic+. You should be an ace and understand everything related to the game. In addition, you need to find players that you understand perfectly. Only in this case, you will be able to successfully cope with all the difficulties that will come your way.

Role selection

Since you will not be playing alone, but with other players, everyone will perform a certain role. In total, there are three important roles in the team. Each of them has its purpose and you should choose a role, depending on what skills you have.

If you are going on an adventure like this for the first time, we recommend that you take the role of a character who will strike. This role is perfect for those who don’t understand much about dungeons. You should only kill everything that will come across on your way.

In addition to those who deal damage, the team should have those who will be the main target for enemies. For the most part, they will act as a distraction. Such characters are called tanks. Your task will be to strike at your enemies and make sure that such characters stay alive. You will sort of protect them and prevent your enemies from killing them.

The last role is a character who will heal the rest of the team members. This is a serious role, so it should be performed by a trained player. Such characters will have to keep an eye on the rest of the team members and ensure that their health level does not drop below critical.

Team game

Most beginner players often make the mistake of acting like the other team members don’t exist. This is a team effort, so you need to have excellent communication with your team members.

The point is to help other players so that you end up being successful. This is not a race for the lead. You must listen and hear each other, and help as needed.

Don’t worry if something doesn’t work for you. Nobody is immune from mistakes. Therefore, at first, you should not be upset because of defeats, but rather learn from your mistakes. That way, next time, you’ll know what you should and shouldn’t do.

Duration and rewards

Depending on your skill level, dungeons won’t take much of your time. At first, you will need more time. However, as your experience increases, you will only need half an hour.

It all depends on your skills and the bosses you have to fight. Some bosses will be easy and you can deal with them quickly. While others won’t give up without fierce fighting. For killing each of them, you will receive experience, excellent equipment, as well as other valuable rewards.

Conclusion

Dungeons are interesting WoW content. Your best bet is to find a team of good players with whom you can quickly deal with all the difficulties. They are both easy and difficult, so you should develop your skills. At the end of each of them, you will receive valuable rewards.