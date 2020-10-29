4 most Popular Cryptocurrencies to Buy Things With in 2020

We talk a lot about cryptocurrencies, their current value, their history, the ways we can mine, trade, and earn them, how to save them, but one thing we forget to mention almost all the time – you can buy things for yourself too. We know that trading is the biggest trend in the crypto world, and the easiest way to turn your savings into real earnings.

Using crypto coins to buy things is still controversial, but in some countries and territories, they are allowed to be used for many things. For example, some freelancers are paid in Bitcoins, and some types of workers prefer them over the standard transactions. Also, some online casinos and gambling websites offer their customers to choose a payment method and have crypto payments available too. But, the question is, can you use every cryptocurrency to buy things? If not, which one is the best for that? Do you need to exchange your current savings to the currency that is appropriate to be used like that?

You probably have a lot of questions, especially if you own a few coins in your digital wallet, that wait for their day to come. If you own a few of them, you may need to have an app “to go” that can be used for your different types of digital coins, in order to exchange through the platforms. If that’s the case, you can try using a Crypto App that is integrated with most of the exchanging platforms that traders use, and choose what you want to do, in order to use your savings for purchases.

In this article, we will try to give a few examples of what you can buy with cryptocurrencies, which one to use, and how to secure your transactions.

1. Bitcoin

We can’t even have an article about this topic, without mentioning the first cryptocurrency ever – the popular Bitcoin, which is still a thing on the market. People will always prefer it over the others, even though is not the most stable currency, especially when unpleasant things happen in the world, as it was the beginning of the pandemic, when Bitcoin’s rates were very low, compared to the average worth. But, what can you use them for?

As we already said, some online casinos are accepting them as a deposit, and also can pay you out with them. Many big travel and tourism agencies will also accept you to pay with Bitcoins, book your flight, and rent a nice accommodation. Some food delivery services and restaurants also accept them, and you can order your pizza or burger with Bitcoins.

Shopping websites are not an exception, and you can shop for your favorite clothes, accessories, home utilities, and decorations, and so on, using Bitcoin payments. In some countries, you can even invest your savings in real estate, but that’s a huge expense and you must be careful with that, to be sure the agency is reliable and trustworthy, before giving them a lot of money.

2. Ethereum

It’s less popular than Bitcoins, but sure it has fans all around the world. Mostly, you can use your Ether coins on popular eCommerce websites, like Shopify, and buy everything they offer. Also, you can find a lot of online shops that offer things like clothes, handmade accessories, flight tickets, car rentals, hotel rooms, and many other things and services, that can be paid for using the Ethereum currency. You only need to check if the website is local, or they ship their goods all around the world.

3. Litecoin

This is one of the earliest Bitcoin’s spinoffs, and it’s a standalone altcoin since 2011. It’s based on a peer-to-peer working base, and the transfers are based on open-source protocol. If you own some amount of Litecoins and you don’t know how to spend them, you can just think about everything that comes to your mind, even pets, or food and accessories to them. Also, some tea producers will accept your Litecoins, you can book flights or rent apartments and hotel rooms, buy authentic coffee from many places around the world, and so on.

4. Bitcoin Cash

This is another one Bitcoin spinoff, as the name refers. You can choose it as a payment method on many online services, but also purchase eGift Cards, and exchange them for food, clothes, theater and cinema tickets, renting apartments, eating at restaurants, and so on. The best thing with Bitcoin Cash is that their transaction fees are lower compared to the other cryptocurrencies, and you will get more for your money. But also, you can use them to travel all around the world, go camping, and visit places you couldn’t even imagine you can afford. The best thing? You can exchange the gift cards for candies and delights, and always have something sweet and delicious at home.

As you can see, cryptocurrencies are not just for mining, trading, and exchanging. If your country offers nice regulations, you can use them just as you use the fiat money, to buy things for yourself, and let them be your side income, or even save them for later, for some bigger investment in your life. Today, there are between 6,000 and 7,000 types of crypto money on the market, and it’s normal and expected that some of them are more or less popular.

The most popular right now is of course Bitcoins, then Ethereum, Tether, XRP, Chainlink, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Binance Coin, and they are probably the first that will be regulated all around the world if the authorities decide to do that. This money has a huge impact on the global economy and financial sector, and surely it’s just a matter of time when the people will embrace them, without having to be scared of risky transactions and investment.

As you can see from this article, many industries are already accepting them, and you can buy ordinary things, like burgers, pizza, jewelry, and clothes with them. That means, you have to start learning the most important things about this type of money, so you can be ready once they are completely legalized in every country on the globe.