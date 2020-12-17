How Much Money Do Ghost Producers Make

Ghost producers are a vital part of the music industry, there’s no secret in that. Without them working meticulously behind-the-scenes, we would never be able to hear some of our favorite hits.

If you’re a music lover who produces tracks as a hobby, you might be considering doing it professionally. So, the question has to be asked: Is it worth it? Would I be able to make a living as a ghost producer?

Unfortunately, the answer isn’t that simple. Therefore, in this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about money-making in the world of music production!

So, without further ado, let’s get to the bottom of it!

Entry-Level Ghost Production Services

If you’re just beginning your career as a ghost producer, no matter how talented you are, you’ll have to keep your prices low until you develop your portfolio. Naturally, you’d base your prices on the complexity of the project. Still, your pricing should fit in the average $100-$200 range, or otherwise, you’re hardly going to find any customers.

Getting started can also be a bit pricey. You’d need to buy the proper equipment and software, and invest in promotion and branding. Of course, you can make use of the popular freelancing platforms such as Fivver or Upwork, but once you start gaining some fraction, we suggest you make your website.

Make sure to compile some of your best-quality works, so your clients can have a better picture of your skills before they hire you. Don’t expect to work on full-blown EDM tracks at this level, though. You’ll probably be hired to make soundtracks for short ads, videos, or YouTube intros. It’s not that exciting, but you’ll need to start your career somewhere.

Overall, the music industry is extremely large and competitive, so getting your name out there can be a bit hard in the beginning. Nonetheless, as long as you put enough time and effort into your work, you’ll certainly be able to make a living out of your talent.

Mid-Level (Intermediate) Ghost Production Services

Now, once you start developing your portfolio and refining your producing skills, you might be able to publish your premade work on an online ghost-production platform. Prices for these types of tracks range between $200 and $500. Keep in mind that this is the end price for your track, and you’ll need to pay a fee (%30-40% on average) to the platform that has published your work.

Of course, depending on your skill and your portfolio, you could sell your tracks for more. Make sure to start lower and slowly build your prices up as you start selling more. In the meantime, keep on practicing, and try to build your website. Learn how to promote yourself and try to build connections in the industry. Attend as many music events as you can, and slowly create your business network.

The greater your portfolio and your client base are, the more you’ll be able to invest in your skills as a producer. Keep track of the newest trends and tech advances, and remember to use some of your revenue for further development of your skills.

If you think you have the skill and the experience to get your track published on a website such as theghostproduction.com, you can always try and submit your work for free. There’s no guarantee your work will be accepted, but you have nothing to lose if you try.

Expert-Level Ghost Production Services

Once you start getting your name out there, you’ll be able to sell your tracks to higher-paying clients. The average prices of professional ghost producers range from $500 to $1000 per track. Of course, to reach this level of skill and relevance, you’ll need to work hard on building your brand. You could find work at a music production agency or perhaps start your own business. Once your clients start recognizing you and hiring you for regular work, you’ll be able to completely devote yourself to becoming a full-time ghost producer.

Of course, it’s important to note that ghost producing requires you to put in constant work. It’s an ever-changing industry, so you’ll always need to be aware of the latest trends. So, keep on listening to the popular tracks, and never stop learning!

Ghost Production Services for famous artists and celebrities

Many of our favorite DJs and pop stars admit to using ghost producers. Pricing for these kinds of services ranges between $1000-$10 000+. If you ever get to the point where you’re producing a song for a famous artist, congratulations, you’ve made it! Depending on how popular the artist in question is, you’d be able to earn incredible amounts of money by working for them.

Of course, to reach this level you’d need a lot of hard work, talent, and luck. Still, everything is possible if you work hard enough, so keep on advancing your craft! Even if Alan Walker never hires you to ghost produce his tracks, you can still make a fine living by working as a ghost producer.

Overall, there’s nothing wrong with dreaming big! Just remember, if you want to get to the top of the industry, you’ll need to work harder than everyone else. So do your best, keep investing in your talents, and you might just get lucky

The bottom line

The amount of money one can make ghost producing depends on many different factors. First of all, it depends on how well-known you are in the industry. Like any type of business, you’ll need to build a strong network to advance. On the other hand, the money you can make also depends on your skill level. Entry-level producers typically make somewhere around $100-$200 per track.

These are mostly short tracks for YouTube ads and other promotional video content. Mid-level producers can make anywhere from $200-$500. They usually sell pre-made tracks on various ghost-production platforms. Then, we have expert level producers whose prices range from $500-$1000 per track. They usually produce custom-made tracks for musicians and companies. Lastly, we have those ghost producers who work with celebrities. They can make thousands upon thousands of dollars, depending on the celebrity.

Overall, ghost producing is just like any other career in the music industry: you need to work hard and invest in your talents if you want to make it!