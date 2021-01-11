Logan Paul Net Worth 2021 – Early Life and Career

Mostly known as a popular YouTuber, Logan Paul is also a superstar, vlogger, producer and entrepreneur. He was born in April 1995, in Westlake, Ohio, and he has a younger brother. During high school, he was among Westlake High School’s best performing football players, and he participated in wrestling competitions, too.

He continued his education at Ohio University but soon dropped out to pursue a career in social media, which proved to be the right decision.

Logan Paul started making videos when he was only 10 years old. After he dropped out of college and really committed to social media, it took him only three years to become successful. In 2014, he made his acting debut in a short film called Rainbow Man.

The very next year, he appeared in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit titled “Intimidation Game,” which was followed by his appearance in other shows, including Stitchers, King Bachelor’s Pad, and Foursome.

Logan first started on the Vine platform, which was a good start because the popularity he earned there brought him more than 3 million combined social media followers. In 2015, he became the 10th most influential person on Vine.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After that, he started promoting content on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, which brought him even greater popularity. He eventually collaborated with many stars and even got the lakes of Dwayne Johnson. In addition to his career as a vlogger, Logan also sells sportswear and accessories under the name Maverick.

Here are some of the favorite quotes by Logan Paul

“Mavericks see life through the life of possibility. We dent the universe.”

“Do you remember who you were before the world told you who you should be?”

“I do everything that I do, for the fans, and it means so much to me.”

Logan Paul Net Worth 2021

Today, his net worth is estimated at around $14 million, and we’re sure his income will grow as his career develops more and more.