Corona Virus: Tips to Keep Your Stationery Car Maintained in Lockdown

Human history has some period that we will remember forever. It doesn’t truly matter where you exactly live. Every person had to study lessons about WW1, WW2, etc. Well, we are sure that future generations will talk about the Coronavirus pandemic as well.

We do not know exactly how things are going to function when everything ends. More precisely, we do not know exactly when everything will end. However, we do know that many things bother people while they are in lockdown. Indeed, defeating this enemy is only possible if we respect the rules that experts provided us with. However, that doesn’t mean life should completely stop.

There is no need to talk about how pandemic affects mental power. People around the world have the same problem as you. You should know you are not alone. However, car owners have one problem that they have to deal with during the crisis.

Most people parked their car in their garage and they won’t use it during the current state of lockdown. As we said, we are not quite sure when everything is going to finish. Most likely, the pandemic is going to last a few more weeks for many countries. Because of that, the importance of proper vehicle care is crucial. You need to use different ways to keep your stationary car maintained in lockdown.

You can read the auto repair manual to know how to care for your car during the lockdown period. You can also visit manuals.co to find free manuals of your car, in case you don’t have any. Here are some of the important aspects which must be taken into account to avoid surprises in the future:

Cover The Car With A Tarp:

The correct way to protect the body of the vehicle is by covering it with a tarp. In this case, it should be resistant and waterproof. If the car park in a garage, it will be enough to cover it with protection that can be cheaper.

Keep It Clean Properly From The Outside And Inside:

Exterior cleaning is important as the interior of a vehicle will be idle for a long time. On the outside, it must be left clean to avoid the formation of rust stains derived from the same dirt. So that when we are going to use it, it is in a better state of conservation. Regarding the interior, if the upholstery, mats, and other accessories are clean, we will prevent bad odors from accumulating.

Disconnect The Battery:

You may not know that a car without using also consumes battery and this should keep you on alert if you are going to leave it parked for a while. You may find that when you start the car, its charge has run out and you need tweezers for it.

To do this, simply cover the positive charge area with a plug or insulating tape. Although to keep it better, it should be protected from extreme temperatures. You can also follow the instructions given in your car repair manual.

Change Fluids:

Keep in mind that in cold situations, oils can increase their viscosity, and existing residues can impair the engine’s proper functioning when the car starts up again. Therefore, it is better to change it, the same as the radiator antifreeze. After replacing them, you have to leave the engine running for a few minutes to reach all areas and lubricate all parts thoroughly.

Increase Tire Pressure:

There is no need to overdo it, but it is good to inflate the tires to the maximum pressure indicated by the manufacturer. As air is lost over time, it should not be emptied entirely.

Since the weight of the vehicle itself could cause damage to the rim and deformations throughout the wheel. If this proves ineffective, you can always place some bricks or trestles on the underside of the car. So that, in the event of natural deflation of the wheel, the car does not drop the full weight of its structure on the four tires.

Leave the Tank Full:

The more full the tank, the less the fuel will evaporate because less space is created for this phenomenon to occur. So, if we are dealing with a vehicle that consumes fossil fuel, the most appropriate thing is to go through the service station and fill the tank.

Start The Vehicle At Least Once Every 10 Days:

Even if you have covered the car with a cover, take the trouble to start it at least once every 10 days. In this way, the engine will be more lubricated when you need to retake the car. The oil and brake fluid will also circulate through its circuits without running the risk of weighing down. The driving part, that is, the wheels and axles, will also appreciate this small rotary movement.

Put the internal functionalities of the car into motion. With the engine running, it is recommended at least every 2 weeks to turn on the air conditioning. It is done to avoid clogging of the ducts, in addition to raising and lowering the windows, checking the electrical controls of the car like mobile door mirrors and latches, etc.

Check Tax and Insurance

Well, the maintenance of the car is sometimes not directly connected with our vehicle. Every car owner has the responsibility to maintain tax and insurance. This might be the right moment to check if everything is fine. Besides, you are not too busy and lack of time is not going to be a problem.

As you probably know, the drives can now keep garages free for essential repairs thanks to a six-month MOT exemption. However, this doesn’t mean you should not keep insurance and road taxes up-to-date. In this way, you will ensure that your car is “road-legal”.

Indeed, certain exceptions might allow you to avoid these costs. You can easily make a statutory off-road notification. Yet, this notification also brings some disadvantages. The driver who uses this opportunity can’t use his vehicle at all. This might be a huge problem if you have some emergency journeys during the crisis. Despite that, we need to highlight that this option is not available to everyone. People that do not have access to off-road parking can’t use it.