iOS or Android: Which Device is Best for a Gaming

No doubts that the iOS vs Android battle is eternal. But what if to address this “battle” from the perspective of the best gaming device. Can you guess which platform will win the battle?

Quality of Gameplay

As for iOS, it always emphasizes quality more than quantity. Otherwise, the quantity is the primary thing for the Google play market. At first sight, Android users have access to various games, but the quality of these apps is still in doubt. Besides, players often face numerous bugs in Android, and many games fail to be replayed. Some surveys highlight that iPhone users have a much more engaging gaming experience than Android players because of fewer bugs and better quality. But it doesn’t mean that all Android games are bad— it is just a little bit hard to find the best offline Android games among apps of dubious quality. Hence, quality but not quantity does make sense while speaking about mobile games.

Availability of Games

When talking about the affordability of apps within both platforms, it’s important to consider the price paid for a game. Both platforms present a range of top games with some chargeable features. Nevertheless, when it comes to free gaming, Android completely wins this race. Undoubtedly, Android offers a wide range of games, which are free of charge for the users. But the top games require you to pay some extra dollars regardless of the platform. In case you want to learn more about the essential features of a mobile game, just visit Insider.Games to find more interesting information from the world of gaming. Affordability is a vital characteristic to address, but you should remember what you search for: a quality of a game or just free access, as the best quality often requires extra money.

Restrictions

Some of the users complain about some restrictions, which can definitely spoil the gaming experience. Just imagine the situation — you started to play an exciting and engaging game with interesting gameplay, but suddenly, the platform stopped to support this game. What is the first reaction? Of course, you will be fully disappointed with it, as far as you spent a lot of time and, probably, money on your favorite game. The described situation is common among iOS users. This platform frequently bans a variety of apps due to a lack of compliance with the requirements. As for the Google platform, it rarely bans the games, and if this situation happens, it means that the app is not a mobile game at all. So, being an Android user means ensuring your game won’t disappear one day because the platform stopped supporting it.

What about Price?

The price of the device also matters, of course. If you want to have a low-budget smartphone, you should understand that it is not about iOS. One more important thing is that the iOS platform has mainly chargeable apps. So, you will need money not only to buy a device itself but also to pay extra money to download a game and then spend some for additional features while playing. That’s why Android smartphones deserve the status of low-budget devices. Also, don’t forget that most Android apps are free of charge and do not require any additional payments — all these make Android a more affordable and winning device compared to iOS.

What Else You Should Know Before Choosing the Best Device

It’s important to consider the platform and the device simultaneously since both Android and iOS involve a range of devices with different characteristics. All of these features, including a processor, display, and battery. Thus, a good gaming smartphone should have a powerful chipset with high-resolution graphics, displays with HDR support, and a battery able to handle a long gaming session. All these features are crucial for an unforgettable gaming experience. If you have a low-priced android device with poor characteristics, unfortunately, even the best offline android games will become the biggest disappointment for you. Thus, while choosing a device for mobile gaming, always remember that not only iOS or Android matters, but also the characteristics of the smartphone play a crucial role.

Some of the Best iOS and Android Devices

Here you can find some of the best iOS and Android devices, which can help you to enjoy your favorite game to its full extent. As for the Android devices, they include ZTE Nubia Red Magic 5G and Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro. Undoubtedly, they both will help you to get the most exciting experience while playing the best offline Android games. The first device by ZTE is the best budget gaming smartphone due to its comparatively low price and great characteristics, such as AMOLED 144Hz display, touchscreen with extra responsiveness, powerful battery, and Snapdragon 865 chipset. As for Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro, this device, undoubtedly, is created for gaming. Such characteristics as 65W fast charging, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and wide-screen AMOLED display make this smartphone one of the best gaming devices even compared to the Nintendo Switch. Also, this Xiaomi model has additional two hotkeys, which help to use index fingers while playing.

Among iOS devices, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone SE are among the best of the best in this niche. iPhone 12 Pro can be called the best iPhone for gamers. A bright OLED panel with excellent visual quality, a 6.1-inch display, and a new A14 Bionic chipset, and storage from 128 up to 512GB make this iPhone the most winning choice to take full advantage of a gaming process. As for iPhone SE, it is the best budget gaming iPhone. This device’s characteristics involve the Apple A13 Bionic chipset, 64GB storage, and the collection Apple Arcade will help you experience the benefits of iOS gaming without paying too much extra money.

Final Words

After reviewing all the significant features and characteristics, it becomes clear that it’s impossible to choose only one device, as far as everything depends on the demands of the player. When you need to choose, think about what is most important for you — the affordability of games, the price of the device, or the quality of the gaming experience. Then, just compare these characteristics and choose the best.