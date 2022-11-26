How To Treat Hormonal Acne – According To Dermatologists

Hormonal acne can be a real bummer. It’s right up there with PMS, college tuition, and that annoying guy/girl you hooked up with (that one time). But it doesn’t have to beat you down!

Tretinoin is a vitamin A derivative that’s often recommended for folks with hormonal acne. This type of acne occurs when your hormones are out of balance.

In this article, we’ll tell you about the benefits of tretinoin for hormonal acne and how it can be used to clear up your skin.

Read on to know more as we include some tips from real women who have experience using tretinoin so you can get an idea of what to expect as you're using it yourself.

What Is Hormonal Acne?

Hormonal acne, or acne that’s related to hormones, can be really tricky for people to get rid of. Hormonal acne is a type of acne that only occurs in certain age groups, usually during adolescence. It is caused by fluctuations in hormone levels and may continue into adulthood if the problem isn’t treated.

Often times it responds very well to products and treatments designed specifically for hormonal acne, but sometimes the best way to tackle hormonal acne is actually through some significant changes in your skincare, diet, and lifestyle changes.

Tretinoin is a prescription drug that’s typically prescribed for acne or other skin conditions. It works by helping your skin cells renew and turnover faster, which exfoliates the surface of the skin to prevent clogged pores.

Symptoms of hormonal acne often include red or swollen bumps on the skin, especially on the chin, jawline, and neck.

How To Treat Hormonal Acne?

If you’ve ever dealt with hormonal acne, you know it can be a real pain. From breakouts that seem to come out of nowhere and stay for way too long, to dark marks that just won’t go away – dealing with hormonal acne can feel like a never-ending battle.

But luckily there are several ways that you can take to treat hormonal acne effectively, for good. Not only do they work but are fairly easier to include in your routine and can help with other aspects as well.

Here’s how to treat hormonal acne:

Skincare Routine

To effectively manage hormonal acne, it’s important to have a regular skincare routine and stick to it. This may include washing your face twice a day and using a gentle cleanser, moisturizer, and spot treatment.

You may also want to consider incorporating other natural treatments, such as using essential oils and incorporating probiotics into your diet.

Tretinoin

Tretinoin is a first-line medicine for treating severe acne of all types, which has been approved by the US FDA since 1971. It is also used in combination with other medicines to treat acne and prevent skin cancer.

Tretinoin is one of the most popular and effective ways of treating hormonal acne that actually works. You can try using a lower-powered composition to see if that works for you.

Diet

Foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates can cause hormonal acne by causing inflammation in the body. This inflammation can lead to the development of acne. Therefore, ditch sodas and sugary snacks! Rather, snack on raw nuts (not peanuts) and other healthy foods that promote hormone balance.

Stress

Stress increases the release of cortisol, which can make your skin produce more oil and create pimples! Try doing activities to reduce stress like meditating or exercising.

Sleep

Sleep is essential for many aspects of health, including hormone regulation. Not getting enough sleep can disrupt your body’s normal processes, leading to increased levels of acne-causing hormones and other compounds.

Make sure you are getting at least 7-8 hours of restful sleep every night to help promote healthy skin.

What Causes Hormonal Acne?

Hormones. Hormones are responsible for many things. They can create acne, but they also control your mood, metabolism, and many other functions of the body. What do hormones have to do with acne?

First, it’s important to understand how acne happens.

Acne is a type of skin condition that creates an overproduction of oil in the skin. This excess oil will build up and can clog pores.

Acne occurs when dirt and bacteria enter those blocked pores, resulting in painful pimples. A hormone imbalance means different things for different people.

For women, it could be their menstrual cycle, pregnancy, or excess weight gain that causes hormonal acne.

There are a few possible reasons for hormonal acne in men as well. One of the most common causes is testosterone imbalance due to anabolic steroids.

These drugs can cause an increase in Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a form of testosterone, which can cause an increase in the number and severity of acne pimples.

Testosterone itself is not typically linked to acne. In fact, too little testosterone may also be the culprit behind some men’s breakouts.

Can Hormonal Acne Go Away?

Yes. Now there are ways to help your skin get rid of hormonal or any other kind of acne.

Using a topical treatment to help reduce pimples and redness is the most effective way to get ahead of hormonal acne. You can also get rid of your pimples by changing your lifestyle, diet, and stress.

Bottomline

Hormonal acne tends to occur in areas where there are a lot of oil-producing glands, such as the face, neck, chest, and back.

One way to treat hormonal acne is by using products that contain ingredients like tretinoin, salicylic acid, or benzoyl peroxide. These can help to unclog your pores and reduce inflammation.

Hormonal acne is seriously the WORST. It can appear all over your face, it doesn’t go away as easily as other types of acne, and you just have to deal with it for a loooong time.

Choose to act fast with these effective ways to treat hormonal acne!