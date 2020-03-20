How to Share Your Sleep Space with Your Dogs

Having a pet dog can bring a lot of joy into the home. It can make you feel less lonely if you are living alone, and it can be a try spark in addition to all other house members that are living together. It is not easy to accommodate one more soul into the living space, and it takes a lot of patience and effort to sync the household with the new dog in the house. If you are considering introducing your dog into the sleeping space, take a look at the text below.

1. Sleep quality

Introducing a dog into the bedroom and places where you rest can have two possible outcomes. For people who are suffering from insomnia and other sleep diseases, the dog can be therapeutically and decrease the symptoms leading to an increase in sleep quality and duration. Some people who have light sleep can have a hard time adjusting to the pet in bed, since they may be worried that they will hurt the animal during sleep.

This is especially true if you get a puppy and/or a very small dog. If you take the brachiocephalic dog, such as bulldog or pug, you might be awoken during the night since they are familiar with snoring and having breathing difficulties. Of course, with a little bit of time, you and your dog will get a hand of it and snuggle together for a good night’s sleep.

2. Training

If you have gotten a puppy, it might be tricky to get it to behave in the desired way. This is why it is important to get it into the training mood as soon as possible. You would like to avoid little accidents and presents all over the sheets as well as on the mattress. So make sure that the dog has emptied the bladder before bedtime, as well as did number two.

The second thing that is very important is that the dog knows where to urinate and defecate if it wakes up during the night. By doing so, you will be mess-free during the night. Accidents may occur, so think about having special covers that are fluid proof, so your mattress is not damaged. If you would like to include an alternative spot for the dog to sleep as a way of the training process, check out mydogsupplies.com.au and get it a sleeping pillow so it can spend the rest o the night there.

3. Health

Some people may be allergic to the hair and dandruff from the dog. This can be a very mild reaction, but you still want to make sure that you are not allergic, and if you have mild symptoms they may persist or increase in severity if the dog is in the bed with you. A common way to prevent or at least decrease the effect is to have regular baths and brushing routines for your pet. Both you and your pet will benefit from this. Be sure to report this to your doctor and seek further guidance.

Not only that you can be allergic to your pet, but your pet may have an allergic reaction on the fabric softener or detergent you are using. This can lead to symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, and runny nose, as well as atopic dermatitis that can appear on the skin of your pet. It is easy to just change the detergent you are using and check with your vet for further instructions.

4. Dog personality

Dog personality can for sure influence the dog’s behavior and potential difficulties in the training. Some dogs are very active by nature and may be hard to decrease in activity when you have desired bedtime. Some will, on the other hand, very inactive and spend half of the day in bed. Here is where good training and routine come into action.

The dog will need to learn how to behave in the bedroom, and this can be more or less demanding depending on the personality of the dog. Bulldogs and collies are known to be very stubborn so with them, you will need to take more time and patience to get them to the goal you have set.

5. The bed is not a place for playing

This is very important, and you will need to learn your dog that the bed and bedroom are places to have downtime and not playtime. It is very important to learn your pet to associate the bedroom with quiet time, and not to allow any toys and games to be played here.

6. In bed habits

Having someone else in the room can change yours in bed habits. Starting from sleeping an waking time, to some quality time with your partner. Pets tend to be territorial and jealous, so be aware of this at the time where you would like to have some alone time with your significant other.

7. Dog size

Most people neglect this when getting a dog since they are so cute and adorable when they are puppies. Do not forget that they grow and try to imagine how it will look like to have a huge dog in your bed. Will it occupy to much space and push you out of the bed? If you get a Danish hound, this is the most likely scenario.

In other cases, just make sure that the dog size corresponds to the amount of space in your bed. Once it gets used to sleeping there, it may be hard to get his habit changed. So thing twice will you let the dog in your bed, or make arrangements for your loved dog to be in your bedroom, but in its own bed.

Conclusion

Having a dog is a great thing, and with some additional training, you will be able to make it work. Have in mind the size of the grown pet, as well as their personality while teaching them about the rules in the sleeping area.

Do not allow them to play in the room designed for downtime. Sharing sleep space with your pet can have a lot of benefits on sleep quality and mental health. If you feel good having your dog in the sleeping area, do the training, set the rules and enjoy.