How to Create a Professional Invoice in 7 Easy Steps – 2020 Guide

A lot of small and young businesses that have just been formed have trouble with billing customers because they do not have any kind of previous experience on how to create an invoice. It is not something that can be just overlooked because it has to be professional, otherwise, it might be a cause of future legal issues. Business owners have to do everything in their power to avoid any kind of legal issues.

Assuming that you are on those people that are running your own business then you must learn how to create a professional invoice. Sure, there are tons of templates that you can find online for free or for a couple of dollars, but is that the impression you really want to leave of your company. I believe that creating something unique, is vital to growing your own business and spreading awareness about your products.

Don’t worry, creating a professional invoice is not as difficult as it seems. Of course, without any kind of previous knowledge on this subject, you won’t know what to do, but with my help, you will be able to do it in no time. Just make sure you read this little guide we made for 2020, follow the steps we have written down and you will be able to create a truly unique invoice.

Get a tool or a software

One of the first things you will need to do to create the perfect invoice is to download software. Of course, there are some experts out there that can make them without any kind of software, but since you are reading this article, you are probably not an expert on this subject.

Fortunately, there are tons of tools out there that will provide you with templates that will resemble an expert’s work. Naturally, some people will be able to notice the difference between a template and the “real deal”, but most of the people won’t be able to make that distinction between the two.

If you really feel like you can’t get creative then you should just settle with a template or a generator. Fortunately, even the invoice generators today are quite good. Check out my.billdu and how well their generator works. All you have to do is add the date, the recipient, the company who is billing, and your company’s logo and that is it. With just a press of a button, it will be ready in no time.

Your logo is important

The whole point of creating a customized invoice is to show your customers that you care about the authenticity of your company and the uniqueness of your brand. You are showing that your business is not just about making profits but creating something that is unique on the market. Not only will this be a motivation for more loyalty from your clients, but will also net you a lot more sales too.

Considering that such a small investment of your time and money will bring you more profits, is there really a reason why you shouldn’t do this? This is why I insist that you always put the logo on your invoice and make sure you put it in a good location too. Place it somewhere that will be easily spotted.

Contact information

Another very important part you must not forget is your business contact information. Add your company’s phone number, address, email, and anything else you might think of. Providing your clients with multiple ways to contact you is always good. People always love the idea of customer supports. It gives them a sense of trust towards the company they are buying from. Knowing that they can always contact you if something goes wrong is a great advantage.

Most companies these days do claim that they have customer support, but it is usually in poor quality. Ensure that you have the best possible support for your clients if you want to stay competitive in the industry.

Simple design

Another very important aspect of the invoice is to keep it simple. Many people would think that having a complicated and a well-designed style would be more beneficial, but that is simply not the case here. It is vital that you create something that has a simplistic design, ensuring that everyone will be able to understand it.

Make sure you find the right font use the correct size of the font too. You want it to be readable, but you also do not want the letters to be huge either. Keep everything neat and tightly packed to truly give your clients the professional look you want to achieve.

Add the total price

Many companies around the world usually do not have the total amount added at the bottom of the invoice. While this might not seem so bad at first, it can get frustrating for clients when they have ordered multiple products or have indulged in multiple services. This will require them to calculate the total amount by themselves.

Aiming to make your clients’ experience much more enjoyable and stress-free should be your primary goal and adding the total price amount on your invoice is a step in the right direction.

Tax

Another thing you should consider calculating is the taxes of all the items that are on the invoice. This is another thing you could do to make your client’s life a bit simpler. No one likes to go through the process of calculating taxes, right? It might seem like adding these kinds of small details to your invoice might seem insignificant, but they actually leave a very good impression.

Double-check

Once you feel like you have made the perfect invoice for your company, make sure you double-check all of the information you have submitted. If you truly want to leave a good impression, ensure that there aren’t any mistakes made.

By following all of these steps that we mentioned above, you will surely manage to create the most professional invoice possible.