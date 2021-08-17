How Often Should Automatic Doors Be Serviced – 2021 Guide

You know how the saying goes, when one door closes, another door opens. But in reality, it is not so, at least not with automatic doors. Their main purpose is to open when you need it. The mechanism of thе doors works on the following principle. When a person approaches them, the sensor notices that person and sends a sign back to the mechanism that after that signal opens the door. This type of door has been used in public places for years. You can find them in cafes, malls, shops, markets, banks, hotels, and many other public facilities. You can easily see their functionality by the prevalence you may encounter.

Another thing that makes them one of the best inventions is that you do not have to have any contact with the door to open or close it. Why is this a huge plus for the inventor? Take, for example, a mall, where hundreds and thousands of people pass through the facility each day, depending on its size. Just imagine if, for example, there is an ordinary door with a doorknob at the entrance to the mall that you will have to open and close yourself. Just keep in mind that hundreds of people in front of you have touched that doorknob. With doors that work on the principle of a sensor, there is no need to touch anything and from a hygienic point of view, this is a phenomenal option.

There is another huge benefit to using sensor doors, and this benefit is especially significant for homeowners where it is installed. These doors can significantly reduce the cost of heating and cooling the premises. This means they are great for keeping warm or cool inside the room without causing a sudden temperature change.

However, in order to be able to perform their function and work continuously, they must be serviced from time to time. This is the step we need to take to keep them in good condition and give them the opportunity to do the work for which they were created. Some experts say that the ideal time for servicing automatic doors is six months, and recommend that you do not have to wait a minute longer than this time.

But why is there this rule and why do doors need to be serviced on time?

As we know, a large number of people move through their openings every day. Just like other types of machines, because automatic doors still fall into this category, there may be a malfunction of the operating mechanism. And if you do not react in time, a huge problem can occur and people can even be injured. Just think of young children, the elderly, or people with disabilities. We certainly would not want any of this group of citizens to get any type of injury due to untimely servicing.

That is why we need to make sure that people feel safe when entering and exiting through these doors, to provide them with a high level of security when they are around them.

Not only should a service be called for a period of at least six months, but it would also be a good option to take some additional action that would in some way cause the doors to malfunction. Here are some tips to help you spot any problems.

There are several steps that can be taken to prevent the automatic doors from shutting down, and implementing these steps on a daily basis will ensure the guaranteed safety of the people who use the doors, and will prevent any accident from occurring in the future.

For someone who constantly uses automatic doors in the building, you are probably familiar with how they work, how they look in detail, and what sound they produce when working. It would be a good idea if, for example, someone has the task of checking them during the day, once or three times, to make sure that everything is in order. Any slight change, such as a different sound of the mechanism, a crack, etc., is reason enough to call an authorized service center immediately to resolve the issue in a timely manner.

As we know, the doors are placed on horizontal rails in the lower area, and thanks to these forests, the movement of the glass doors is enabled, performing the process of opening and closing. However, if there is any obstruction on the rails on which the doors move, immediate action should be taken to avoid a situation that could endanger the safety of people.

The impossibility of smooth sliding of the doors on the rails can be solved by regular lubrication of the rails with lubricants that will solve the problem of braking or heavy movement.

That is why it is important even when it is not time for service, to have someone who will be responsible for daily review and observation of the condition in which you return. This is an easy task that anyone who has gone through the same sliding door at least 10-20 times will be able to notice any change in its operation.

In order to provide complete safety and security to the people who use the automatic doors on a daily basis, we must regularly service them with authorized companies that do this work.

If more than 5 months have passed since you last called your door service, now may be the time to do it again. Our suggestion is to click on the above link and call them immediately, not to wait even a minute longer. These little controls may not mean anything to you, but they do matter to those who go through them every day with a small dose of fear that they may stop working at any moment. So show them that we care about them and that they can feel safe.