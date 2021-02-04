A Pivotal Player In The Team: How To Hire Magento Developer In 2021

Hiring is an important responsibility — be it for any particular job role. Though the primary work is done by HR, each role requires a different set of inquiries. These questions are accumulated on the basis of the candidate’s job responsibilities and their previous experiences. While hiring a Magento developer, you will be required to prepare your interview accordingly. Apart from the specific questions, there are a few chores that remain common for all the candidates. In this article, we will initiate a brief discussion focussing on the questions that are relevant to every prospective Magento Developer of your firm.

Make the job listing precise

While job-hunting never ends for people from all over the world, it is also crucial for HR to provide useful and relevant information in the job briefing.

Like every other field, a Magento Developer may also specialize in certain sections of the marketplace. There is no doubt that it’s always better to hire an individual who excels at every aspect of the job.

Suppose you have a project where you are required to build a marketplace website. In that case, you will not need an expert who aces every dimension of the marketplace. A professional with a clear understanding and enough prior experience will be more than able to carry out the job.

This is why you need to be informational and precise in a job listing. Every candidate should get a fair idea of their regular duties and what else they will be getting themselves into.

There is another underrated idea behind the precise job listing: it can help you jump right out of legal loopholes. Refrain from any vague knowledge and be specific about the daily chores.

Understand the roles yourself before you interview

Usually, there are two types of developers that are hired: Front-end developers and Backend developers. A lot of people tend to confuse their roles, and the interview becomes a mess.

It is alright if you did not know before, we all have to start somewhere. In any case, it is pertinent for you to gain an understanding of the field you will be basing the questions out of.

Front-end Developers

Usually, when a Front-end engineer is hired, their roles sound something like working on the appearance of the website and thereby controlling engagement. As the name means, it does not require the person to look in too deep as their work is limited to what appears on the website and how.

When a Front-end developer is hired on the pretext of Magento marketplace, they will be required to track a customer’s journey from the time they enter the website till they check out with their product.

Back-end Developers

Usually, the basic chores assigned to a Back-end engineer include updating the database, incorporating the advertisements, and verifying all the access points for the website. Contrary to Front-end developers, their role entails them to look beneath the appearance of the website and manage all the necessary information.

In the context of Magento development, back-end developers are supposed to provide additional support requirements.

Recognize their skills

Different projects require different skills. Like we have mentioned earlier, the Magento marketplace is a broad field that can afford a wide variety of specifications.

Suppose you want to build a multi-vendor marketplace like eBay using Magento. In this case, you need to hire a developer who has the experience and the skills to ensure the success of this project. If you find a competent candidate who has sufficient experience in building a marketplace but does not have any relevant experience in cognizance with your project, you have to keep looking.

You need to recognize their skills by discussing their prior job roles and how they had managed a difficult situation in the day.

You can either hire a Magento developer to be your in-house employee, or you can also delegate work to an outsourcing company such as dinarys.com. If you have a particular project in mind, then it would be favorable to go for an outsourcing organization.

Assign them a pilot project

While recognizing skills from previous job experiences is a good idea, nothing can give you better clarity than an impromptu or pilot project.

Not only would you be able to test their skills but also how well they handle pressure or how they react to an unprecedented task. The task could be anything from asking them to install a plugin or modify the theme of a two-sided marketplace. Now the latter might take them by shock because it is challenging to develop a complex marketplace in such a short span of time.

You can ask them to describe their approach and analyze their skills from that.

Communication skills are as important

One may think an engineer or a developer is a job role where communication skills would not be so crucial. The truth is, be it a scientist or a writer, communication skills are a must if you aspire to become a better specialist.

A job will not always be based on its specific roles; conversing with your clients will always be a part of the process. Imagine a client had hired your firm for building a marketplace, but halfway through the project, they come off as conflicted whether they really want to settle for an e-commerce website as a marketplace.

At this point, nobody but the developer will have to communicate with the client and reason with their dilemma. However, you will also have a role to play in maintaining their effective communication skills.

If you find that an individual finds it difficult to talk to their colleagues or clients, you can take it on yourself to talk to them every day. You can ask them where and why they find it challenging to converse and what would make them comfortable. In an alternative way, you can set a few goals for them each day and evaluate at the end of the week how far they have come. It will help them get over the difficulty they face while communicating with a new client.

Conclusion

Magento is not an easy platform to manage; therefore, it will be necessary to hire somebody whose expertise can be trusted. While developing such a platform can be a challenging task, hiring a suitable candidate will also be tedious.

We hope our provided tips will help you to carry out the process smoothly.