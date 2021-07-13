Hikaru Nakamura Net Worth 2021

Introduction

Have you seen anyone winning chess by resigning? No, that’s not possible. Also it is not possible that you cheat a great champion of chess like Hikaru Nakamura and once you belong to chess, how could you not know this contentious champion? Get acquainted with this captivating human through this article on Hikaru Nakamura.

About Hikaru

Hiraku Nakamura is an American Chess player who is outstanding at chess grounds and also a convulsive live streamer, an online entrance for gamers. He is a person who holds a track record for being a teen American chess grandmaster. Till now he has won five US championships in chess. He ranks ten among the list of players who have the highest FIDE ratings in the world and 2816 is his chess rating.

Early Life And Family

Hikaru Nakamura was born on December 9 in 1987 in Hirakata, Japan. His mother, Carolyn Nakamura was an American and father Shuichi Nakamura was a Japanese. In 1989 Hikaru’s family migrated to the ‘United States’ similar to several other families from Asia but this did not last, his parents got divorced. Hikaru’s mother soon got married to Sunil Weeramantry, a FIDE Master from Sri Lanka and also who had began his career being an author of chess. He learned more about chess at a very young which too early for him but worth to the personality what he is today.

Sunil, Hikaru’s stepfather, sparked the interest in Nakamura’s life towards chess. As he used to take coaching from his stepdad, his name evolved to mark the history.

His Career And Milestones

At just 15 years and 79 days he set the world record to be the American Grandmaster. Nonetheless, As of now Samuel Sevian 13 years and 10 months old young twitch has set the record to be the juvenile Grandmaster.

At the age of 10, Nakamura became the youngest American juvenile to win against an International Master.

The United States Chess Federation bagged Hikaru as the youngest chess master when he was 15.

In 1999,the year he held the Laura Aspis Prize which was for USCF-rated players below the age of 13.

He was awarded 32,000 US dollars as he won the 19th Frank Chess Fellow in 2005.

In May 2014,he was at the top position when FIDE launched its publication on rapid and blitz chess ratings.

The FIDE rating of Nakamura was 2816 which was astonishing to secure second in the world back In October ,2015.

A Few Things You Didn’t Know About Hikaru Nakamura

102 was known to be Hikaru’s IQ based on the online quiz that he attended.

Among the list of richest grandmasters in the world he was the fifth one.

The only thing that Hikaru adores is the Tesla cars.

Net Worth

Nakamura’s total worth is 50 million US dollars. Every chess match that Hikaru wins makes him earn 0.5 million US dollars. The millions that he earns primarily comes from his obsessed career of chess. He also shares his knowledge by giving coaching to the young passionates.