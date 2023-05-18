Common Questions and Answers About Global Business Mobility Visa in the UK

More and more people are looking for ways to work outside their country, and those who already have their businesses well-established, are looking for ways to expand. One of the markets that are becoming increasingly popular is the UK.

UK government offers numerous options for starting a business inside their country or expanding the current one, and the most recent type of visa introduced to support this is the so-called Global Mobility.

To put it in simple words, and provide enough details about what it is, here’s a bit of an explanation.

These visas offer special permission slips for people who work in companies to visit the country to do their jobs. It allows people to enter the country and learn more about the market and possibilities outside of their country. Similarly, options for mobility like these allow people to travel to the UK to learn more about business opportunities and work with others from different countries.

Many of you reading this article probably have some questions about this mobility opportunity, which is we have assembled an article dealing with the most common questions people have, with answers. Read the rest of the text for more clarity.

What is a Global Business Mobility Visa?

This is a type of visa that allows foreigners to enter and stay in the country for up to a full year. The purpose of their stay must be conducting business.

How can I know if I am Eligible or not?

There are several types of eligibility, but the most common one is based on a job offer. If you have an employer offering you a contract to work inside this country, i.e. a sponsor, you are most definitely eligible. Also, if you are already working for a business that is linked to your sponsor, the chances of eligibility are high. There are some criteria, such as, your job must be genuine and require a skill level of at least 6, and you must earn a certain amount of money per year, as this is only for highly skilled people.

If your gross annual salary is less than the amount stated in the eligibility criteria, and you want to apply, you must have worked for your linked business or organization outside the country for a total of 12 months. The 12-month work experience can be accumulated over a longer period as long as you were continuously working for the linked business for at least 12 months before your application.

What documents are required to apply?

The required documents may vary depending on the applicant’s country of origin but typically include a valid passport, a certificate of sponsorship from the sponsoring company, proof of financial means to support oneself, and evidence of language proficiency.

How long does it take to process an application?

Processing times vary depending on the workload of the Immigration Department and other factors, but most applications are processed within 3 weeks. It also depends on whether or not you have covered everything you were asked to in your application. A lot of people hire attorneys to cut the time and anxiety it takes for the whole process to be finished. Help like this can be found at https://imperiallegal.com/global-business-mobility-visas .

Can a visa like this be extended beyond 12 months?

Yes, the visa can be extended for an additional 12 months, but the applicant must apply for an extension and meet the eligibility requirements. Therefore, it is advisable you inform yourself about the expansion opportunities and plan ahead.

Can a Visa holder bring family members to the country?

Yes, visa holders can apply for dependant visas for their spouse or partner and children under the age of 18. This type of Visa is for senior managers and specialist employees who want to work temporarily in the country for a company linked to their overseas employer. It does not lead to permanent settlement but you may be able to switch to another immigration route that does. You can bring your partner and dependent children with you.

The whole process seems like a great opportunity but can be confusing, which is why people opt for hiring attorneys specialized in migration. One of the biggest advantages is the fact that these professionals have experience in handling paperwork. Paperwork is the most common reason process is either delayed or interrupted. Besides this, they are able to help with a variety of issues, taking a lot of burden off your back.

Migration Legal rights

When doubts about your legal rights appear, they are the ones to clarify everything and make sure your migration goes without the possibility of you being used in any way. All the legal complexities become easier to navigate.

However, this does not mean just every attorney will do its job with quality, and that is why you should consider a couple of things before hiring one. The first thing is experience and expertise, and naturally, you want one who can prove this. Second is the success rate, as not some of them are not so successful in getting their clients across the border without trouble. And the third thing is that you should keep an eye on scams because they are all over the internet. So many people claim they are professionals in the field, requiring huge amounts of money, and being able to deliver results.

Find someone who will understand your case, and have a clear idea of what you expect from the process.

Conclusion

Finally, if you have any doubts, or issues that need clarification regarding the mobility visa, which we did not cover in this article, call an authorized solicitor to help you with clarification.