IT Tech Guide: How to Buy Gaming Laptops in 2020

The most common choice for gamers is to play on desktop computers. Laptops, on the other side, were less capable in performances for a long time, but rapid improvements in technology lead to the introduction of some most recent models that can efficiently compete with desktop gaming stations.

On the other hand, developers of video games are creating updates and new titles every year, and their requirements are increasing, which means that you will not be able to play some of the most popular games with a specification older than a couple of years. Having the most recent hardware options is especially demanded in titles like Far Cry 5. Assassins Creed Odyssey, Metro Exodus, Fall Out 4, and more. If you are interested in some of the best laptops for Fall Out 4, visit livelaptopspec.com.

There is a wide range available on the market today, but not all of them are good enough to support the most recent titles. Various factors can affect the possibilities of any laptop, like a graphics card, hard drive, processor, cooling, and more. In this article, we are going to introduce you to the most important features that a laptop should have for playing video games on it.

Choose a Proper Graphics Card

The main advantage of desktop PCs for a long time was the ability to install much better GPU, while there was not enough space to place the same inside of any laptop. On the other side, with advancements in technology, manufacturers became able to make much smaller hardware with improved abilities. A high-quality graphics card is crucial for games with high specification demands. If you want to get the best possible experience and play video games at maximized graphic options, you should choose laptops with RTX 2080, or RTX 2070, which are currently the best GPUs on the market.

However, you should know that the model RTX2080i costs around $1,000. In that matter, you can choose some more affordable options if you are not ready to pay over $2,000 for a laptop. Other models from NVidia, such as the model 2060, along with cards from other brands like Gigabyte or Asus, with an average price of around $500, can also serve as a decent background for video games.

Processor is Also Important

Besides the graphics card that is needed to process the high-quality details in higher resolution on your laptop, the processor is the essential part that allows all of these processes. If you are willing to invest more money, you should choose the Ryzen 9 from AMD, which is currently the best processor for gaming. Also, there are some more affordable options with decent quality, such as Intel i7, Ryzen 5, Intel i9, Intel i5, and more. Be sure to buy the most recent version of the CPU when you are choosing a laptop.

Hard Drive and RAM

When you have the most recent CPU and GPU, your laptop must have enough memory to process a high amount of data at the moment, which is especially required when you are playing video games. Therefore, you will need at least 8 GB of RAM. However, if you choose the most popular and best processor and graphics card, we advise you to select the model with 16 GB of RAM. Besides the RAM, the laptop should have enough storage memory. The best option is to combine SSD and HDD and use the first one for the system to provide it with better efficiency.

Size and Quality of Display

You can choose from a variety of sizes when it comes to laptops. The most common ones have a size of 14, 15, and 17 inches. You should choose a size that is most suitable to your preferences. Also, the resolution of the screen is important as well. For example, if you have the most recent graphics card in a laptop with a resolution of only 1920 x 1080 pixels, you won’t get the chance to play in the highest details. Therefore, you should select a model with a 4K resolution. The refresh rate is also important, and it should be at least 60 Hz. On the other hand, we can notice that there are many laptops with touch screens today, but if you are buying one especially for gaming, we advise you to avoid these models.

It Should Have a Good Keyboard

There are various factors related to keyboards that might affect your gaming abilities. For example, the depth of keys, actuation, and more. Also, most laptop keyboards don’t have any macro keys, but you can deal with that by installing an additional softer and create ones by yourself. There is also the ability to create combinations with key rollover function. Furthermore, you should choose a model that has backlights on the keyboard, which can be beneficial if you are playing in a darker place.

Most Popular Models

Many brands are known as good laptop producers. However, gaming laptops require specific hardware options, which is the main reason why companies are introducing special and unique models for gamers. The Dell has a special line called Alienware that is known for improved specifications required for gaming. Also, one of the most popular gaming laptops is ASUS ROG, which is especially known for its unique design full of RGB lights and excellent performances. Besides them, companies like HP, Acer, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer also have their unique gaming models.

Is Battery So Important?

The first assumption related to people who are interested in gaming laptops is that they are planning to enjoy video games outside of their rooms. Therefore, you should choose a model with a battery that can last for at least 6 hours in gaming mode. On the other side, video games with high demands will require you to remain your laptop plugged in for more reliable gaming performances. Some of the models with the best battery are MSI Stealth, Acer Predator, Asus ROG, Razer Blade, and Lenovo Legion. These models can provide you with several hours of playing games with maximized details.