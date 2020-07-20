How to Take Full Advantage of the R&D Tax Credit

Owning your own business means that you have to spend a lot of money in taxes and to pay back your country and government. Small business owners know how hard this can be, and how financially draining it is at some point. Even though this sounds bad, the reality is, there are ways that you can benefit from your tolls and ways that you can save or get some tax returns.

Research and development, or R&D tax credit, offer small business owners to save some money when they invest in their company. The way it works is that up to 33% of the whole sum that’s spent is being returned to the owner. This means that you can get 33 dollars back for every 100 you spend. How much money you would get in return depends on the type of business you have, the corporation tax position, and if your business is making a profit or if it is losing it.

In this article, we are going to give you more information on how you can benefit from this process, and how it can help you improve your company. This is an amazing opportunity for small business owners and it can help them stay in the game, no matter how much or how little money you are making per year.

Do you qualify?

Many small companies think that they don’t qualify for R&D, but you should always do your research and make sure you don’t miss out on this opportunity.

The first thing that you should pay attention to is how old your company is. If your business has five years of less of gross receipts, then you are good to go. Another thing to pay attention to is the number of gross receipts. If you made profits of five million dollars or less, then you are eligible for the tax credit.

You should know that even if you don’t work in the field of science and technology, you can still be eligible for research and development returns. Most of the industries qualify, but depending on your specific situation, you should talk to a financial advisor and see if you are one of them.

If most of your employees have a degree in electrical engineering or anything in the science field, then it’s great! The first companies that are going to be approved, are usually those who have a large number of employees with certain degrees. However, even if you don’t have workers with the needed education, it does not mean you are not eligible. As long as you do experiments and research, you may get the R&D tax credit.

Remember that you are not obliged to create anything new on the market. Even if you are focused on upgrading old products and making them work better, you can still benefit from this. The only thing that you need to make sure is that the process you are working on is new to your specific line of business.

It should be something you’ve never done before. With this opportunity, you can take advantage of and introduce new lines of work in your company and you can improve the overall way you work. The same goes for software, so you don’t have to work on physical products to get the advantages of the toll return.

Opportunities

There are two main types of the R&D tax credit – the one that the government is giving to the small and medium business owners, and in some states, there are separate state offers for the people who live there. You can carry this opportunity forward for as many as 20 years.

The best thing about this type of money is that not many people know about it, and you can always use it to upgrade and improve your company. It is said that the R&D toll credit is a hidden source of cash for every business that is part of the research and new technology industry.

According to BoastCapital, one of the biggest advantages of the R&D tax credit is that you can recover more than 10% of the money you spend on research and development. The companies that qualify for this opportunity, can offset the payroll taxes up to 250 thousand dollars per year.

The statistic shows that the US government gives more than 8 billion dollars each year on toll returns, and about 80 of that money go to companies that are working to help others and improve the industry they are a part of.

The laws of the R&D tax credit are constantly changing, but experts suggest they only change for the better and they are bringing additional benefits to the taxpayers.

With this opportunity, you will increase the market value of your business, the cash flow and you will have a bigger power to make changes and earn more money.

Final words

To calculate your return, it is best for you to contact the financial service in your state and talk to them about the money you can get back. You can also talk to a financial advisor that will take care of your specific case.

You should know that during the first five years, when you become eligible for the R&D toll credit, you will get a fixed three percent percentage. Then, the number gets higher depending on the credit year and your base years. The way this part is calculated is the actual percentage multiplied by part of the credit year.

This is a great advantage for small and medium businesses that want to stay active on the market and that want to contribute to the industry. If you are developing any type of innovative product, if you are designing something new or if you are just researching for ways how to upgrade and improve the industry, you will be able to qualify for this opportunity.

There are a lot of different applications and software that can help you out with this process and you can check if you are eligible depending on the data from your company. You can always consult with a specialist and see if they can help you qualify with ease before you submit any requests.