5 Things to Expect on your First Driving Lesson – 2020 Guide

Learning how to drive is a very important step in the life of every man and woman. The ability to drive a motor vehicle allows us so many things that it is hard to list them all. Most obviously, driving gives us the chance to reach places too far away for walking or public transport. You get the chance to take frequent road trips to places you have never been to, visit relatives and friends in other cities or even countries, and best of all, you will not have to rely on anyone but yourself.

Before all of that happens, you have to go through the necessary training and practice lessons. Depending on where you live, different laws and practices are in place that dictates how long a student has to learn and practice before getting the chance to pass the test. In most scenarios, however, things are largely the same, especially the first driving lesson.

While it can be overwhelming for many, it should not be something you should be worried about or scared of. In this article, we will tell you exactly what to expect during your initial lesson. If you want to learn more about this subject, make sure to visit aDriving.

1. Meeting the Instructor

Every student is assigned a driving instructor with whom they will be practicing and learning every class. They are there to answer all of your questions, instruct you on how to properly handle the vehicle, and how to behave in traffic. All instructors are trained, experienced professionals with dozens, maybe even hundreds of students behind them, so rest assured that they know what they are talking about. Lastly, they have the ability to stop the car and even slow down if you get in a sticky situation, meaning your instructor will also literally protect you in traffic. It is then very important for the two of you to start on the right foot and build a strong, trusting relationship.

2. Meeting the Car

Similarly to the one and the same instructor, you will also be assigned one and the same car in which you will practice, and in which you will take the test once the time for that comes. Different driving schools have different brands and models of cars. Some schools have a fleet of the same vehicles, while others mix it up. This should not worry you, as every car that is to be used in driving lessons has to pass certain inspections and checkups. Therefore, they are all safe and road legal. Once you see the car and get in, everything will feel new, exciting, and intimidating, at least initially. If you have never sat in the cockpit, it may even be life-changing. The instructor will be there though and teach you where everything is and what all of the commands do.

3. Cockpit Drill

Speaking of entering the car for the first time and having your instructor there, they will teach you about the basic rules of entering the car right away. The instructor will take the driving seat and demonstrate the proper way of doing things every time you enter a car. Firstly, the doors have to be closed securely. The seat has to be in a comfortable position for you, as should the steering wheel height and position. All mirrors have to be adjusted so that you can see around the car at all times, and finally, ALWAYS fasten your seatbelt. This completes the cockpit drill, an important part for you to learn and something that the commission will pay close attention to at the start of the driving test.

4. Control Check

Once you are familiar with the cockpit drill, it will be time to learn about the controls that move the car. The clutch, the accelerator, and the brake are the three pedals you will constantly use to drive the car. Between the seats is the handbrake, another important control, and just behind the steering wheel are indicators and lights. The most important thing you will learn here is how to change gears. At first, you will try to use the gear lever (gearstick) while the car is stationary, just to get the feel for it. Once you start driving slowly, the instructor will show you how and when to properly change gears. Your first lesson will probably last longer than the rest since there are many basic things to learn right off the bat.

5. Driving for the First Time

Since it is your first class, you will probably only move around in an open space, like a huge parking lot or a dedicated place for beginners. During this session, you will learn how to start the car, put it into first gear, how to start moving, how to accelerate, how to brake when to hit the clutch and change into the second and third gear. Finally, you will learn how to stop the car by shifting the gears backward and braking it to a steady stop. After this, all that is left is to learn how to turn the car off.

What to Bring to the First Driving Lesson

Now that you know exactly what to expect, we must also cover what you will need to bring along. First and foremost, you will need a pair of comfortable, closed, non-slip shoes. If you need them for driving, take your glasses. Depending on the school, you may need money to pay for the lesson, as well as the provisional license.

What to do before the First Driving Lesson

Finally, in order to prepare your mind and body and be at your best during the lesson, there are certain things you can do to help yourself be calmer, and more importantly, stay calm. Make sure to get enough sleep the night before. Go to the bathroom before the instructor picks you up. DO NOT DRINK the night before, nor prior to the lesson of course. Have some breakfast, it is not good to feel anxious and stressed on an empty stomach and you will have more energy and focus. Double-check with the instructor when and where they plan to pick you up and enjoy the experience. You will do great!