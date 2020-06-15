Finding the Right Racquet for You

With so many selections available in the market today, it can be overwhelming to select the right type of racquet for you. However, I have listed below the major factors that should be considered when choosing the type of racquet for your skill level. The right equipment can help you give maximum power with the right amount of control on your swing.

When you have played tennis for quite some time, you will have developed your body and skills to the movements of the game. These changes, as stated by the experts at racuqetsportcenter.com, will also require you to move from your beginner racquet and look for the type that is the best fit for intermediate players. Your next goal obviously will be to transition to an advanced player and this entails that you maximize yourself for that goal. Make sure to study and read up on each of the best racquets that you’ll find in the market.

If you’re looking for a quick tip on which racquets best suit you, check the major categories below:

Power – Oversized

These are recommended for beginners and intermediate players. Those who have yet to develop the physical strength and athleticism required for the game will benefit from this type of racquet. Also, this is popular among club players as it’s easy to wield. You may find the following characteristics below:

Oversize head

Very lightweight

Has a thick board

Heavy balance head

Rigid frame – this is to make up for the lightweight.

Head Size ranges from 102 sq.in to 110 sq. in

Weight ranges from 225g to 280g

Beam Width ranges from 25mm to 28mm

Absolute Power

This is recommended for full-stroke players with advanced skills as well as for those who are athletic even with intermediate skills. These players can produce their own power and they can control it with the support of a thin-beamed, heave racquets. You can identify this type by their features below:

Smaller head

Heavier overall weight

Has a Thin board

Light head or balanced

Less rigidity in the frame

Head Size ranges from 98 sq.in and below.

Weight ranges from 300g up to 340g

Beam Width ranges from 22mm or less

Strong for Control

This is the most common category of racquets, as it can accommodate most players. It has a good combination to support power and control. This is also good for physically advanced beginners and intermediate players as they take a full swing on the ball. While it can also help advanced players add more power to their swing.

Middle range head size

Has an average weight of 300 g

It has a thicker beam

It is even or slightly heavy balance

It has a stiff frame.

The factors that categorize the above classifications are listed below:

Weight

Tennis racquets weigh from around 240 grams to 310 grams. Lightweight ones can provide maximum control and maneuverability, however, it will not be able to produce that much power. Weighing around 255-270 grams it ensures better access to the strike. The downside, however, is that it provides less power.

Mid-range ones have a combination of power and control and are good for people looking to improve their game. It weighs around 280 to 310 grams.

Heavy racquets help produce more power behind their swing and can keep control steady in a faster swing. It weighs more than 330 grams and gives the swing of the player under pressure.

Head Size

The size of the racquet’s head refers to the area where the ball hits the frame. A large head size means you can produce more power and has a bigger area in hitting the ball. Mid-plus head size is 96 to 106 centimeters in diameter and offers a sizeable sweet spot with a combination of power and control. This type of size is favored by a lot of intermediate players. Advanced players will choose those with a smaller head size or mid-range, which usually has a size of less than 95 cm in diameter. This will give them greater strength and accuracy in each swing.

Balance

Inexperienced players will go for power or those with a heavy head racquet. This is because of the lack of swing range and power behind it. Experienced players will choose racquets that have an even weight. This because they can already produce power from their swing and would require a racquet that can absorb that. A lighter head will also help in “spin” generation, movement, and “net” play.

Grip Size

Your grip size is to keep the racquet in your usual forehand grip. The right size will be able to help you pinch a finger that reaches both the end of your fingers and the palm. The most common way to determine your grip size is to keep your dominant hand flat side by side with your fingers. From here, measure the distance between your palm ‘s middle groove and your ring finger’s tip.

Heavy Racquet

A racquet has a strong head because the majority of its weight is in its hands

A heavy racket generates more strength, as the higher mass at the head of the racket makes it possible to swing a racket with greater momentum than a headlight racket

Players who typically prefer baseline shots are normally using a heavy racket

Smaller players who need more power in their shots often seem to prefer strong rackets

In general, a heavy racket combined with a light racket frame is more suited for beginners and smaller built players since such a racket is simple to swing and helps the player generate power in their shot

Such racquets, however, appear to feel clumsier and are not suitable for volleying. Intermediate and skilled players tend to overwhelm head heavy racquets

Heavy grip / Head-light racquets

A racquet is high-grip/head-light because much of its weight is in its grip

A firm grip/head-light racket offers improved maneuverability and improved shot power

In general, Net and Volley Players prefer these racquets

Grip-heavy/head-light racquets are usually more suitable for experienced players capable of producing power and spinning in a shot

As a player, these elements will become obvious to you the longer you play and the more experience you get. You will then be able to make the necessary adjustments and changes mid-game depending on your strategy. Having the right racquet plays a major part in how you play the game as well as your development.