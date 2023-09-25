Eco-Friendly Pool Heating: 7 Benefits of Solar Pool Heaters

Having a pool in your backyard is a great way to relax. What if the pool has a heater to improve your comfort? It would be a great way to spend your free time relaxing without any stress. However, there are growing concerns regarding the energy utilized by pool heaters.

Millions of people make use of heaters to ensure they have a comfortable heated swimming pool. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, swimming pools utilize a considerable amount of energy. Thus, renewable energy sources are now being encouraged to be used for these purposes. This idea gave rise to the popularity of solar pool heater.

Solar heating is one of the best ways to reduce overall energy consumption. With concerns being on the rise regarding fossil fuels, solar heaters offer the best alternative. To know more about how they work and the different benefits offered by them, let’s dive deep into the article.

How Solar Pool Heaters Work

Solar heaters make use of solar energy to produce heat. They convert the radiation from the sun into heat energy that can be used to power water heaters. A typical solar heater consists of:

Collector: The collector usually heats the device and circulates the water back into the pool. The collector is placed directly in sunlight for heating. It can be used for cooling by circulating the water at night.

Filter: As the name suggests, it helps in clearing debris from the pool and ensures steady flow and circulation.

Pump: It helps in circulating water throughout the heater circuit. It maintains water flow to ensure uniform heating.

Control Valve: This flow control valve ensures that water is diverted through the collector when heating is needed. It may be automatic or manual, depending upon the setup used. It ensures enough heating occurs, and overheating will not.

Pool water is pumped through the filter and then passes through the collector. Within the collector, heat radiation is absorbed and will heat the water. Later, the hot water from the collector moves to the pool, thereby increasing the water temperature.

Automated temperature sensors and flow control valves are often associated with the system. That can help you control the temperature of the pool to a range of set temperatures.

Benefits Of Solar Pool Heaters

Solar heaters offer a variety of benefits to users. This includes:

Reliability: These are very reliable. Since there are minimal moving parts within the heating system, the chances of corrosion and failure are relatively less compared to any other form of heating system. Due to the specific properties and features, most of the manufacturers offer lifetime warranty, unlike other systems.

Safety: They do not involve any fires, flames, or complex moving parts that can harm any person in contact with them. Thus, the heaters are quiet, pollution-free, and much safer than any other modes of heating systems.

Economical: When compared to other modes of heating devices available in the market, solar heaters are pocket-friendly in terms of maintenance and usage costs. Unlike gas-powered or electrical heaters, these equipment do not require external energy for the operation; thus, it can save you a considerable amount in the long run.

Environmental Friendly: The traditional methods and equipment used to heat you involve the burning of fossil fuels by some means. Thus, they were not at all environmentally friendly and did cause severe damage to the environment.

Unlike those equipment, the latest solar water heaters are environment-friendly, with little to no emissions to the environment. Thus, these heaters can be the first step towards being a sustainable, environment-friendly citizen.

Quality Of Life Improvements: It allows you to enjoy free time in any way you want throughout the year, irrespective of the season. Depending upon the season, you can combine other methods to heat or cool your pool, thus allowing you the flexibility to operate the heating system and maintain the water at your preferred temperature throughout the year.

Increased Property Value: Having this equipment installed in your home can considerably improve the property value. If you have plans to sell the property in the future, it can help you earn some additional profit.

Carefree Enjoyment: Unlike other modes of heating, you do not need to be worried about maintenance, regular checks, or refills. If you can get an automated control valve, you can enjoy absolute carefree enjoyment without fearing any disruptions.

Gas-powered and electric-powered heaters might be interrupted by power failure or gas scarcity. Still, since those materials are not involved, you do not need to worry about such scenarios.

Factors To Consider While Purchasing

Since a solar heater costs you around $2000-$4500, you should consider the different factors that affect the heater’s functioning. This can help you decide which is the better option and which is the best option for your budget.

Evaluate The Scope Of Solar Energy: Analyzing the solar energy received within your home can help you decide on the size and output of solar cells needed for heating.

Pool Size: To know how many cells are needed to effectively heat your pool, you need to consider the size of the swimming pool. The bigger the quantity of water the larger the heating system required.

Climate: The climate and weather pattern within the area can influence the size of the heater needed. If you live in colder climates, you will need a much bigger solar heater with more cells.

Budget: They are available for a range of prices. Since it costs a considerable amount to set up, considering your budget before making the purchase can help you make a financially responsible decision.

Conclusion

Solar heaters offer a wide range of benefits that make them attractive, sustainable, and eco-friendly choices for anyone looking to install heaters.

While the initial investment can be an issue for homeowners, the long run cost and maintenance costs are very much less; combining the sustainability and eco-friendly nature with the cost benefits, solar heaters ensure the comfort of homeowners while minimizing their carbon footprint.