E-Learning trends For 2020

E-learning is any learning that is conducted via a device connected to the Internet. Thanks to the new advances in technology, e-learning is happening better and faster. These improvements bring us new ways of learning, while at the same time people stop using other methods. In this article, you will be able to read about the e-learning trends for 2019. Let’s take a look.

1. Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality or VR for short is one of the most significant trends that is transforming education all around the globe. This tech helps create real-world images and sounds for the users in a specific virtual space. Users need to wear VR headsets in order to enter the virtual environments which simulate the real-world for a detailed learning experience. Virtual learning is among the first ones on this list because of its ability to create a digital learning scene. The content is transformed into different scenarios that allow the user to have an increased learning experience. Hence, it also increases the user’s understanding of difficult topics.

2. Online tutoring

Experts think that the Global Online Tutoring Market (2018-2022) will grow at 13.76% CAGR. This is not that surprising considering how accessible and good technology has gotten. Now, with various companies, tutors can become small companies, and smaller companies can become bigger companies in no time. There is a wide range of full cross-platforms that are becoming increasingly affordable. On these platforms, there are various features available, like a virtual classroom, a course upload, a scheduling system, statistics, payment, and other things.

3. Mobile learning

According to experts from Digital Global eLearning, online learning does not only mean that you have to use your desktop or laptop. People can now take virtual classes with real teachers from their smartphone. In fact, students who use tablets and smartphones will have a wide range of teachers to chose from. People can also choose to work in a group, with other students who have similar interests in subjects, this allows the users to create a more engaging work environment. Mobile learning is one of the most popular 2019 trends since there is a lot of application being developed which are capable of being used on devices such as tablets, laptops, smartphones, and computers.

4. Gamification

Gamification and mobile learning go together quite well. In 2018, gamification and game-based learning were big trends. Companies figured out that games empower the students and they also help them engage better with the material they are studying.

5. Social learning

People are increasingly looking for more channels and platforms to help them with learning. Now, people can learn via chats, forums, screen sharing, and other learning applications. Social learning should be implemented in all e-learning methods so that the students can continue to engage with their peers in real-time. As more tools for collaborating are being developed, social learning will continue to gain popularity, hence it will leave an impact in 2020.

Conclusion

E-learning changes have produced a more user-friendly, detailed content, and increased popularity in learning. With new technology advancements, e-learning trends will also continue evolving. Hence, do not waste any more time and start searching for the perfect e-learning platform for you.