9 Key Cybersecurity Tips to Keep Your Business Safe In 2020

The Internet has become the main ingredient of our lives that you use for everything you do in day to day routines. Cybersecurity is the need of the hour these days. With increasing cybercriminals’ activities, it is necessary to keep your data safe.

However, we often think that cyber-attacks often happen to only big e-commerce online business, and small businesses are safe. It is not. Hackers can invade any business big, medium, or small.

Before going on further on this topic, let us see the striking features of the EV SSL Certificate that help the websites from any attacks or intruding situations. EV SSL certificate enables you to set up a secured online connection, which is essential for winning audience trust and increasing the online website performance.

Here are few trust indications are given below that are specifically enabled by the EV SSL certificate.

It displays the organization name in the browser.

Activates HTTPS

Displays padlock

Visitors can see the company name while clicking on a padlock in all browsers.

Comes with a trust logo

On the other hand, a Domain Validated (DV) SSL Certificate comes with strong 256-bit encryption and is compatible with 99.9% web and mobile browsers. Moreover, if you wish to protect a single domain, go with a domain validated (DV) SSL certificate.

However, a (DV SSL) can secure both www and non-www domains version. Small or medium-level website owners often prefer this certificate.

DV SSL Domain Validated SSL Key Features:

Robust encryption

www and non-www domains

99.9% Compatibility with web and mobile browsers

Free site seal

Issuance within minutes

Free phishing detection alert service (Only offered by few certificate authorities)

Can be reissued as many times as needed during the validity period

Alternative options such as Wildcard and Multi-Domain features

As we have read about the importance of SSL certificates, let us go further in discussing the key cybersecurity tips to keep your website safe.

1. Take advantage of cloud security

Cloud is the latest technology to rely on. Cloud security provides the best protection for all websites and businesses. By using cloud security, you can have full control over the network. So, making it possible for you to store the data on a local server. Holding on to the local server ensures better power of the system.

With the help of cloud security, you can keep all the data secure and private. All the business owners are in a safe place that uses this cloud security feature.

2. Double up with two-factor authentication

It is always safe to have a two-way authentication for login attempts. A strong password is just not enough for providing security. It is essential to have a two-way authentication for the overall protection of the website.

This information you give uses as the code sent to the users through email or phone SMS. This way, you can protect privacy and making it difficult for hackers to intrude into your system.

It is essential to include this two-way authentication for all the platforms and benefit from too many needs. This needs a little time as normal login authentication.

Now a day’s every social platform has enabled for two-factor authentication. This is simple and a small security measure with high benefits.

3. Secure Passwords

This is the easiest of the task but not taken seriously. Secure your passwords and train your employees to make passwords that are difficult to guess.

Organizations should encourage the employees to create a combinational password with alphabets, numerical and unique symbols, and avoid any personal references and organizational references.

Make sure you change the passwords regularly monthly avoids the risk of cyber-attacks. You can also conduct training sessions for the employees on maintaining the proper cybersecurity protocols and be responsible for strong privacy policies.

4. Keep All Software Updated

Cyber-criminal activities happen because of a few loopholes or vulnerabilities. One such reason is outdated software or software patches. Hackers find it easy to intrude on the systems with this kind of software.

Therefore, it is crucial to fix the software patches or update the software to the latest version.

5. Keep a Back-Up of All Your Data

Backup! Yes, always have a data backup. Data backups help to cope with any data loss or theft; files can be recovered. Remember to save your backup at different locations so that the hackers do not control both the locations to steal the data.

You should always keep a backup of all the data no matter how busy you are in the business, better to be proactive than face the loss after cyber-attacks.

6. Provide Firewall Security

Firewalls prevent unauthorized access from any private network. You can anyway create a set of instructions for your firewall what network to allow or what to block. However, the firewall should be able to check the overall protection of the website.

7. Encryption of data

Encryption should be the priority for any website and business. All the information you store should be encrypted, stored on a device or a cloud. If you encrypt the data, the hackers cannot sniff without a private key. No matter what the size of your business is, you should always encrypt the data.

8. Authenticate third-party security controls

You will depend on third-party vendors for payrolls, security issues, check-out processes, and many other processes. Make sure you seek a contract with them to provide the necessary cybersecurity for your business to avoid any security threats.

Therefore, before you opt for any third-party security controls, have a proper check of the security standards.

9. Setup system alerts for suspicious activities

You can track all the suspicious activities and see the users’ behavior patterns. You can install software to alert you for any cyber-attacks or hacking to increase security.

Moreover, it will track all the users’ IP addresses so that you can be extra cautious. All the intruder activities like brute force attacks, SQL, and XSS malicious injections can be controlled.

Final Thoughts

So, now going through the article, you must have known the importance of installing an EV SSL Certificate, and DV SSL certificate also play a significant role in securing your e-commerce website.

If you want to take your business to the next level if above discussed, essential cybersecurity tips are followed. It is always a better choice to be cautious than cry over the split milk. Any online business requires a consistent security measure and always keeps an eye on your team and makes your cyber team alert.