10 Cost-Saving Tips for Aruba – 2021 Guide

There are many islands that fall in the umbrella of Caribbean islands, but no island can match the tranquility of the One Happy Island. Aruba is an exotic tropical bliss that is part of the ABC islands. This paradise is famous for its beautiful white-sand beaches and thrilling adventures. Although it is a small island still there are many attractions that make this island the top destination for beach lovers.

The landscapes of Aruba are such that you will feel like you have entered your dream destination. Vacationing on this island can be an expensive affair as most of the products here have been imported. There is everything for everyone on this island, due to which it is just the right place to get the punch of adventure, which is lacking in daily city life. Aruba ticks all the boxes of the adventure seekers. This island is perfect for a family vacation, wedding, anniversary celebration, honeymoon, etc.

To make your dream vacation to Aruba even better, we have got the best cost-saving tips that will help you out on the island. You will be amazed to know that by following our cost-saving tips, you will be able to save your bucks which else you might have splurged. So, here are the 10 cost-saving tips for Aruba.

1. Off-season in Aruba

Off-season is your best bet while you are planning your vacation to Aruba, as in the off-season, you will be able to get the best deals, and the crowd will also be significantly less on the island time. It is a wise decision to carry out your trip when fewer people travel to Aruba, and you will be paying relatively less for the same things on which you would have to pay heavy prices if you were to travel when the peak season hits Aruba.

2. Budget Accommodations

Choose budget condo vacation rentals at www.VacationAruba.com, as you will be charged comparatively less for the stay rather than the per day hotel price. Therefore, it is best to choose the Aruba condo rental where all the amenities will be provided. The condo rentals can be selected according to the number of people traveling with you. The plus point of the condo rental in Aruba is that you can cook your food in the kitchen, and this way, you will be saving a lot of restaurant costs during your vacation. There are host of amenities that you will get at the condo rentals which is why they are much better than the hotels or resorts.

3. Duty-Free Shopping

Buy your alcohol at the airport duty-free as there you will get it at cheap prices, and alcohol on the island would be very costly. Make sure that you buy the alcohol of your choice at the airport itself, and then you can enjoy it on your trip. This is a great tip that only a few people know.

4. Use Credit Cards

Try to use your credit card whenever you have to pay on the island so that you don’t have to pay extra costs to withdraw cash from the ATMs on the island. Also, make sure that you carry enough cash. If you are carrying dollars along with you, then you won’t have to get to exchanged to Aruba Florin as dollars are accepted widely in Aruba.

5. Carry Drinks to the Beach

Carry your alcohol or your favorite non-alcoholic drinks along with you when you head out to the beach. You must carry a drinks cooler along with you so that whenever you are heading out, you can keep your drinks in the cooler, and then you can take it along with you.

6. Dedicated Beach Bag

Have a beach bag ready with all the beach essentials. There are high chances that you will require a separate beach towel and buying it would be a total waste of money as before traveling to Aruba, all you must do is pack a separate bag to take to the beach, which has everything you might need on the island.

7. Happy Hours

Look out for happy hours for great deals on food and also on drinks. This is a great way when it comes to saving money and also to get the best deals on the island. Researching is all that you will have to do buy that will definitely pay off.

8. Rent Cars

You can choose to rent cars as it will be an economical option for you rather than booking a taxi because it can be very costly to take a taxi whenever you want to go sightseeing or to the beach.

9. Swimming Equipment’s

Bring your own swim gear and snorkeling equipment. It will be really helpful to you if you plan to go swimming or snorkeling as then you will not have to buy expensive swimwear and snorkel wear.

10. Sightseeing Tour

For your sightseeing, make sure to book with a tour company that covers all the attractions. It is a great way to cover all the sightseeing tours in a single day as the tour company plans the sightseeing well. You will also get an experienced guide that will tell you about the various historical stories about the places you visit. On tour, you will really enjoy it as you will be taken to the marvelous sightseeing attractions one by one. You can also plan your sightseeing trip on your own, but it is a wise decision to go on a sightseeing tour with a local tour company that fits your budget well.

So here were our budget-friendly, awesome cost-saving tips for Aruba, which will be very beneficial for you on your perfect Caribbean vacation. Make sure that you follow them so that you don’t have to worry about excessive expenditure, which might ruin the sweet memories of Aruba.

After much research, we have accumulated these tips in order to help fellow travelers who are keen to save their bucks on their vacation. Enjoy your pristine time on the island, and make sure that you don’t miss out on the enjoyment moments just because you don’t want to spend much.