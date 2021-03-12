How to Choose Contemporary Art to Match Your Home Decor

Choosing the right pieces of contemporary art to complement your living space can be one of the most challenging parts of giving your home a makeover. With an endless variety of choices available when it comes to choosing modern art, settling on just a few pieces that you love and that match well with your home is not always easy. If you are in the process of redecorating your home and want to make sure that you choose the perfect art to match the new look, keep these tips in mind.

Colour Considerations

The colour is often one of the top things that people will get caught up in when they are looking for contemporary art for their home, often because they are trying to find a piece that matches well with the other colours in their room. However, while choosing artwork with colours that match up with your paint or furniture is perfectly acceptable, it’s not the only thing to consider when it comes to colours. In fact, sometimes, art can look fantastic if it has colours that directly contrast the décor in your home, or you could make a stunning statement by choosing black and white pieces.

Sizing It Right

When it comes to choosing art pieces for your home, bigger is usually better. Choosing art that is too small for the wall that it is hung on is a common mistake to make. For example, if you are looking for art to hang in the wall space over your bed or sofa, a good rule of thumb to abide by is to choose artwork that is approximately 2/3 of the width of the furniture. However, this rule can sometimes be bent a little, for example, if you put several smaller pieces of art together to create one display. In this case, it’s a good idea to view your gallery as one unit and keep the measurement guidelines in mind to ensure that it is well-balanced with the furniture in your home. If you have a certain piece that you really want to display but it is too small for the wall, you may want frame it with an extra-large insert to maximise the size and visual impact.

Shop Around

Getting contemporary art for your home can take some time. Not only do you have to look for art that matches well with your home décor, but it’s also important that you actually like the artwork that you are going to be displaying in your home. It is a wise idea to wait until you have finished redecorating your home before choosing art, since this gives you a better chance of narrowing down your options to pieces that are going to fit into your home well, rather than relying too heavily on your imagination. It’s a good idea to shop around for a while before you settle on a piece of art for a particular spot in your home, since there are so many options available and the chance that you’ll find something you like even more is quite high.

Combine Different Styles

Contrast can make all the difference to the rooms in your home, and art can play a huge part in this. When choosing contemporary art, picking pieces with different styles can add more interest to the rooms in your home. And consider contemporary art from different eras – modern art has been a huge artwork style for several decades now, and it can be interesting to see the different styles and trends in contemporary art over time and how they can be placed together to create an awesome visual effect in your home.

Buy What You Love

Whether it is original art, mass-produced, affordable or expensive, make sure that you only buy art that you love. Original artwork is a great way to add unique and interesting items to your home while adding character to the rooms, but it can also be very expensive, especially if it is rare, unique, or from a well-known artist. If you are going to invest a lot of money into an original art piece, it’s important to make sure that it will be worth it. Investing in a piece that you don’t truly love, simply because it is original and has value, can be a huge mistake. If you are looking for original art pieces but don’t want to overspend, it can be a good idea to attend local craft and art shows to find contemporary work from up-and-coming artists.

Don’t forget, art can be an investment too, so if you want to purchase art from an in-demand artist like Banksy, visit https://www.contemporaryarttrader.com/.

Decide on a Theme

Although art from different periods and styles can be exciting, if you want to play it safer, going for a single theme to match the art with your surroundings is the best option. Consider the colour of your home décor and the type of mood that you would like to achieve. For example, if you are looking for a peaceful and tranquil setting to relax in at home, calming landscapes, seascapes, and nature art make for an ideal theme.

Keep Your Unique Style in Mind

Finally, while picking wall art can often be tricky when you start thinking about matching everything to your décor, colours, and specific themes, the most important thing is to ensure that you purchase art with your unique style and preferences in mind. Choosing contemporary art for your home is a great opportunity to put your own unique stamp and personality on your place and show off what you love the most. As a general rule of thumb, only buy art that speaks to your sense of style and is easily a reflection of your personality, as, after all, you will be displaying it in your personal space.

Whether you’re undertaking a huge remodel of your home, redecorating the rooms or just want to change the look of your home with different contemporary art pieces, choosing the right artwork to match your home’s décor and style is not always easy. While factors like colour and size matter, the most important thing is to choose art that is a reflection of you.