Is It the Right Time to Install the Commercial Electric Charging Station?

The 2020s decade has raised interest in electric vehicles. Infrastructure for them is challenging, and has plenty of space to invest there. Let’s see why the commercial electric car charging stations from CyberSwitching are number one on the to-do business list.

Some words about the range

The average range of a modern electric car is between 100 and 400 miles. But how to count them? If you’re a truck driver, 400 miles is enough to cover the distance from NY and Washington, DC. But if you are a New York taxi driver, you’ll cover the same distance if you shuttle between Manhattan and La Guardia Airport. Your car will discharge, and you can’t travel further without refilling the car. Such factors as traffic jams and weather conditions will impact the maximum possible distance coverage on the reduction side. Remember that the optimal range means a traveling speed of 40 miles per hour. They need ev charger then.

What places are excellent locations to build the business?

The average American moves between home and office during the business week, and the weekend is the time for family. It goes shopping, entertains its kids, or travels. So the municipal and private property owners get a chance to attract zero-emission car owners. It’s an additional income from the business and the visitors’ satisfaction. Imagine that you invited a friend. They want to charge the phone, but… you have neither generator, no socket. Is it correct relation to the guests?

There are three levels of these stations classified by voltage. Depending on the dominating flow and customer conduct, each business owner can choose one or more types.

Type 1 consumes 120 V and charges the car for at least 12+ hours. That unhurried equipment welcomes the guests to the parking, camps, hotels, and rest areas. Most of these stations are used by homeowners.

Type 2 exploits the European voltage from 208 to 240 V. It charges the car for 1 to 3 hours. This time is enough to visit the shopping center, doctor, solve the problems in the legislative or municipal branches, and so on. The office center is the best place for this equipment, especially if the employees arrive from the satellite towns.

The type 3 commercial electric car charging stations suppose direct current flow. 400 to 900 V is challenging for some engines. Tesla has Super Chargers allowing to add full juice to the electric vehicle battery in 20 minutes. Trucks and buses are beneficiaries of this method. That explains why Tesla clubs, trucks, and bus stops are primary users of these stations.

The business or public space operator feels free to choose the installation of the single equipment or combination of types to attract the different groups to its place. E.g., the parking for the stadium employers may be level 1, the level 2 modification will attract the audience during the matches, and the direct current helps charge commercial transport with electric engine or the stadium service technique.

Advantages of these stations for business

They benefit the business owners because:

It’s a confirmation of the innovative company’s renown; Creation of a unique value offer for society; Joining the municipal and state ecological strategy; New loyal customers.

The specialized apps scan the United States territory for new bases, but each respected installer must help their audience. Use social networks, media coverage, and outdoor billboards to inform about this option. Don’t forget to update the information in the business catalogs and yellow pages, tourist websites, etc.

Out- and incomes

The outcomes for the charging equipment vary depending on the category. A station itself is the most considerable cost. The installation, groundworks, and documentation need fewer resources.

Each investment should return – it’s undoubtedly the rule. The business owners have two ways to monetize the EV charger. Free if the customer purchases or orders something. Thus, the cost of electricity and maintenance is a part of the stay in the hotel, for example. Pay-per-charge is the alternative. Sometimes, that policy looks more honest as the driver understands the payment transparency.

How to choose the required equipment

The first way is to understand the politics and conduct of your clients. Suppose you own a restaurant that performs a shorter time to charge the car. It’s essential to install a more powerful station. Yeah, it’s more expensive, but high visitor traffic fully compensates for that outcome. 22kW will be perfect for daytime, and the evening guests will enjoy 11 kW as they relax longer.

3,7 kW power is enough for guests in hotels or long-term places like rest areas. That means the people stay at the hotel for the night, so the vehicle owner can expect a longer time to refill the car. The parks and entertainment centers get the client for three or four hours, so they need moderate power enough to return the BEV to life for that time.

Be attentive to the neighbors. The rural area usually has a smaller capacity than urban electricity lines. The charger is an intensive consumer, so look at the possible problems. Consider building a separate line from the local facility to your house or business point. Maybe you unite the owners of electric machines for cooperation and share the expenses between the partners.

Finalization

The electric charging station infrastructure is the perspective business direction. Respectful agencies forecast the peak of its development by 2030 when the leading manufacturers stop the diesel and petrol conveyances. However, the government should synchronize the recycled energy solutions otherwise, the electric vehicles won’t help to reach the desired ecological zero emissions.