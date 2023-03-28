Clear Aligners vs. Traditional Braces – 2023 Guide to Beautiful Smile

Misaligned teeth are a common problem among younger generations. Some studies show that between 50% and 75% of Americans need some sort of treatment to resolve these issues. There are a couple of solutions that can provide benefits to those who need to solve this problem.

However, there are two main approaches according to practically every single study you can find in this field. We are talking about traditional braces and clear aligners. This two help with straightening the misaligned teeth, each coming with their own pros and cons.

Misaligned teeth can cause problems with chewing, speech, aesthetics, oral hygiene, and even bruxism, which can be resolved through the use of these two methods. Having a smile that you can be proud of is not just a technical thing, it can also help with self-confidence.

Plus, we can see that these approaches can help with the reduction of periodontal diseases and reduce the risks of cavities. So, there is no doubt that they can help you to improve your quality of life. However, the question is, how different are these two methods?

Today, we want to provide you with a detailed insight into both of them and we will talk about the major differences.

Clear Aligners

Clean aligners have become quite popular over the years. The reason is quite simple, we are talking about an approach that provides numerous benefits other approaches simply cannot do. The first one we would like to talk about revolves around appearance. Clear aligners are not noticeable because they are made specially to fit your teeth. Maybe this wouldn’t be a major factor for some, but for a majority it is.

The next one is that you can remove them whenever you want. Why is that important? Well, this means that you will not see them as problematic when you are about to eat. Think about it, many other methods would cause some discomfort since the food can get stuck behind it, and cause some problems that can become quite a big issue down the road. Not to mention that certain foods can break the device.

With Eon Aligner, others will barely notice you’re wearing aligners. Patients can improve their smile without disrupting their daily activities simply by wearing the aligners for the recommended 22 hours per day. Since they are removable, patients can take them out to eat, brush or floss whenever they want. All of these benefits are the major reason why so many people decide to use these instead of some other methods.

Traditional Braces

Traditional braces are something we are used to seeing, especially among the younger generations. Just think about how many times you have seen someone you know using them for aligning their teeth during your early years. But that doesn’t mean that you cannot see adults wearing them as well. The reason why is rather simple, they are efficient for all ages.

People who have complex orthodontic issues usually opt for traditional braces. We are talking about issues such as severe underbite, severe overbite, overcrowding, severe gaps between teeth, and many more. All these problems can be quite uncomfortable and can cause some major problems such as the problem with breathing, which is quite underestimated.

Braces may cause some discomfort at first, but you will get used to wearing them.

What are the Differences?

So when you know all the main points regarding these two, the next question you need to think about is how different these two are. First, you can see that the clear aligners are removable, which cannot be said about traditional braces.

Another difference between these two is visibility. You can be sure that no one would notice that you are wearing clear aligners, it is simply impossible. They are invisible, and as we’ve said, they are made to fit your teeth perfectly. So, nobody will notice that you are wearing these unless you tell them. Of course, many wouldn’t think that this is not a major factor, but for some, it might be.

The question of comfort is quite important when it comes to traditional braces and clear aligners. While there are moments when traditional braces can feel uncomfortable because of the adjustments made to fit your teeth’s current condition, this cannot be said about clear aligners. The comfort you might feel is short-lived and can be managed quite easily. You might even forget you are wearing them.

We have already mentioned that consuming some sort of food can cause problems for traditional braces. That doesn’t necessarily mean that it will happen, but it is a possibility. On the other hand, clear aligners will not cause any problems whatsoever. The reason for that is quite simple, you will be able to remove them before the meal. So, let’s say, eating peanuts will not cause any problems at all.

The last difference we want to address is the material these are made of. Traditional braces are made of metals like titanium or stainless steel. Clear aligners are made of thermoplastic polyurethane. For those who don’t know what this is, we are talking about a material that is easily customized and molded, which will make it fit your teeth perfectly.

The Verdict

Making the decision regarding which one of these you will use relies on a variety of factors, like the severity of the problem, personal preferences, and comfort. Here, you can take a look at the major elements that can help you make that decision. We are certain this insight of ours will be of much help regarding your future decision.