Is a Cleaning Business a Profitable Venture In 2020?

When people think of making their first million dollars, it is rarely associated with menial tasks like emptying waste baskets, vacuuming floors and washing windows. But all this is about to change. Professional cleaning services is a growing market with unlimited potential and many cleaning companies are racking in considerable fortunes providing for this very present need.

Here are some of the things you should know if you are considering breaking into the domestic and commercial cleaning market.

1. There is a HIGH demand for professional cleaning services

One of the most important reasons that cleaning services can be a successful venture is the growing demand present in every industry and region. Everyone needs a service that can come by and keep buildings, offices and homes neat and sanitary. There are cleaning services that specialize in commercial or industrial cleaning, residential locations and even real estate.

The higher the demand for professional cleaning services the better the rates that can be charged. If there is an increased demand for cleaning services in your area, you can bet your bottom dollar that the hourly rates being charged for these services is equally impressive. If the demand is not as high, you will have to drop your prices somewhat to achieve a competitive price.

In the United States, the lower end of the cleaning market charges around $25 for one hour of professional cleaning. But in areas where the demand for commercial cleaning companies is much higher, the rates can reach $40 an hour and even more. Because these services are in high demand in just about every area, most cleaning services charge closer to $35 – $40.

It is easy to find out what a competitive rate in your area would like a well. Simply call up the local cleaning services and make an inquiry. You will probably want to call about 5 at least and figure out what the rates are in your area by averaging the prices they provide.

But first, be sure to do a little research and investigate the reviews and reputation of the services you are investigating. Many will not provide this information on an hourly basis but you can still ask what their prices will be for cleaning a full house. Bear in mind the prices for a professional cleaning service have been changing and adjusting over the years and you may find that in a few years the prices will change – typically, they will get much higher!

2. Large Opportunity for Growth

The next important factor that makes the potential for considerable profits in the cleaning industry a reality is the potential for growth. If you are looking for an industry in which you can increase your business into a considerable organization, cleaning companies are the way to go.

Since the demand is so high for professional cleaning services, even more so if the service comes highly recommended, the potential to book new clients is almost infinite. The more clients you can book the greater the profits.

Once you can accept more work than you can possibly handle yourself, you will soon be able to hire new employees and take on more cleaning contracts. Then once your cleaning calendar has been filled again, it will be time to sign on a whole new cleaning crew and the process continues in this way.

This is where the capacity to wield intelligent marketing strategies will come into play in a big way. One of the most important forms of advertising is word-of-mouth referrals and this must be emphasized. Come up with intelligent referral programs that you can provide to the friends and family of your valued clients. The best thing about this intelligent business model is that it is an especially low-cost way of increasing your base of loyal clients.

Remember that the laws of entropy are on your side. The day when personal spaces will not need cleaning or that the residents want to do this themselves is never going to arrive. This means that your business will only get bigger and more profitable to combat the forces of chaos.

3. Variety of Specialty Niches

Another important reason that cleaning services are such a profitable business is that there are so many specific ways it can be applied. Most cleaning services operate in the domestic sector as this is by far the greatest demand. But, as your business begins to grow, you will be able to break into the commercial sector as well.

Commercial cleaning comes with the promise of even higher rewards and profits as the need is great and the tasks much larger than an average house. For example, you may be asked to handle the office cleaning of an entire building. This is a much more consistent need, and you will be able to rely on a steady stream of work in this sector.

Commercial locations of all types rely on immaculate cleanliness to make a good impression with their clients and colleagues as well as keep the moral and health of their own staff on point. You may be able to enter cleaning contracts over a longer period. Furthermore, the rates you can apply to commercial cleaning are much higher than those found in the residential sector.

4. Low Overhead Expenses

The final but most important factor in considering the profitability is also one that will have to be examined and fine-tuned if you will take full advantage. Cleaning companies enjoy and especially low-overhead costs. Many large businesses have especially high costs and overhead and this means that the profit margins have been reduced considerably.

Cleaning companies on the other hand do not have this issue. The biggest expense you and your business will be facing include. Licenses, liability insurance, cleaning supplies and transportation expenses (including fuel, vehicle maintenance, etc.).

Most often, a startup will use their own vehicle to get around. Which is great because you can avoid the high costs of public transportation and all the expenses for your vehicle will be a tax write off. Furthermore, you will not have to rent a building or company headquarters, at least not right away and you will not need to hire on any extra staff until your profits and demand for work require and cover that.