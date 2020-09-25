7 Classic Retro Games Worth Giving a Try

It’s not too long when we used to play retro games on Sega, Atari, and Nintendo. Some of the popular games like Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario, Counter-Strike, and Pacman were most common back in the 90s. Fast forward, nowadays games are played in completely different environments and settings.

Today you can play games on your mobile phone, tablet, gaming laptop, or Game Boy, provided that you are connected to high-speed internet.

If you want to play classic games and restore your childhood memory, just stick to the post. We are going to discuss some of the best classic retro games that were popular in the 90s. Let’s have a look at them.

Doom (1996)

Nowadays, gamers won’t settle for less than Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Pub G. But if you are a millennial, you would remember how Doom was the best game you ever played on PC. The shooting game was developed for MS-Dos players, in which the person had to fight demons all the way long.

Doom was the first classic game to be available in 3D graphics. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Doom resembled Call of Duty and Fortnite at that time regardless of graphics and sound. The game also featured multiplayer gaming, even though the internet wasn’t mainstream in those days. Doom in 2016 released its updated version that comes with a lot of tweaks and improvements in graphics, sound, and visuals. Whether you want to play the classic Doom or get your hands on the latest one, both of them are going to satisfy your craving.

The Need for Speed (1994)

The Need for Speed has been around for decades and back in the 90s, the game was a real treat for racing fans and gaming buffs. The objective of the game was similar to what we use to see in the latest version of Need for Speed. However, the classic game was not good in graphics, sound, and other visual effects.

Over time, the franchise released the latest version with big tweaks. The racing tracks, the cars, and everything improved with time. The Need for Speed has many levels and game modes that include Police Pursuit to championships and multiplayer mode. If you want to refresh your early childhood memories, try this game single-handedly.

Cadillac and Dinosaurs

Cadillac and Dinosaurs is a game that you never get bored of. Especially if you are from the 80s or 90s, playing this game was a treat, and completing the mission was a pleasure. If you have an old friend, you both can team up and play the game.

The game’s story revolves around the 26th century where the earth is being ruled over by dinosaurs again. Cities have been deserted, and Jack along with Mustapha, and Hannah tries to protect humanity from the evil influencers, greedy governor, and freelance poachers.

The game dates back to 1993 developed by Capcom. Cadillac and Dinosaurs have eight stages and each stage has its own set of challenges, evil influencers, and dinosaurs. Buckle up and get ready to spree on the journey of saving humanity from the worst disaster. You can enjoy this game on the PC with your friends and restore your childhood memories.

Final Fight

Final Fight is another classic retro game that was released in the year 1989. Similar to Cadillac and Dinosaurs you have to fight against threats of gangs and criminals taking over the city. The game has sold successfully 3.2 million copies as of December 2019.

Final Fight is much harder and more challenging as compared to Cadillac and Dinosaurs. However, if you have played this game in the past, you will surely complete each stage with heroic moves. Either you can play single-handedly to get rid of gangsters or team up with your mate to kill the gangsters.

Super Mario Bros

Super Mario Bros is one of the most addicting games dating back to the 80s and 90s. Two plumbers named Luigi and Mario have to travel to the world to rescue the princess from the evil king.

The game was a huge success since its release and the sales of gaming consoles like Nintendo, Sega and Atari were on the rise. Mario has to complete levels facing turtles and monsters to reach the princess and rescue her from the wrath of the king. On the spree, you will also collect coins that would add an extra life after reaching a certain limit.

Pacman

Pacman since its release has been quite popular until 2020. If you don’t want to play intense battle games like Call of Duty or Fortnite, Pacman is a treat for you. The game is simple and easy to understand. All you have to do is eat the dots and protect yourself from the monsters trying to take your life. The game is only for one player, but you can challenge your friends to beat you in scoring points.

Tumblepop

Data east developed the classic arcade game in 1991. The games were first released in Japan under the name off Namco. Two players can play Tumblepop and if you have a friend by your side, you can spend some quality time playing this retro classic game.

The ghost hunters are on the spree to travel to different countries and kill the enemies. The game is quite interesting as the ghost hunters have a vacuum type equipment that sucks the enemy in and throws them out in the ball form. You will also come across bonus stages where you will find different treats to power up your equipment, add life and some coins as well.

Summing Up

In this post, we have discussed some of the best classic retro games that were popular back in the 80s and 90s. If you are not a millennial and haven’t played any of these games, we bet you would love to play now.