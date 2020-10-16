4 Things to Look for When Choosing a Baby Play Mat – 2020 Guide

Being a parent is the most beautiful thing you will experience in life. However, at the same time, it is also a responsible thing. Parents need to ensure comfort for their children in every possible way. It is not something that the further parents should be afraid of. We only want to say that you need to prepare yourself for some new tasks.

One of the things we would want to talk about in this article is play mat. At first glance, you will manage to find many models online and they will all seem equally good. Unfortunately, that is far away from the truth. Some of them will probably look visually appealing. Yet, that doesn’t mean they are going to be a perfect choice. Parents should look for the best possible materials that are safe and durable. Despite that, the playmat should possess certain features that will make the time of a child more entertaining.

Improving your knowledge should be your main priority. That is the only way to spend your manage effectively. Because of that, we would like to talk about things to look for when choosing a baby play mat. We recommend you check the list we prepared and apply the tips we share with you.

1. Safety – The Most Important Thing

It seems that many people do not understand how the safety of their child matters when they want to purchase a baby play mat. They often think that nothing bad is going to happen. We hope those parents are right, but that doesn’t mean you should buy the first baby play mat you find on the market.

There are two different types of safety we would like to talk about. You should think about physical safety as well as material safety. Let’s analyze both things a bit more.

When we talk about material safety, you need to ensure that the baby play mat is non-toxic. Keep in mind that your child will spend a big part of the day in one place. The material of the playmat mustn’t negatively influence a child’s overall health in any way. You will manage to see that people mostly purchase items made of thermoplastic polyethylene and Polyvinyl Chloride. Unfortunately, these choices are far away from the good ones. That especially counts when we talk about PVC. It is one of the most toxic plastics you can find in the world. Indeed, cleaning those baby play mats is going to be a piece of cake. However, should that be the only thing to look for when choosing a baby play mat?

On the other hand, physical safety is another essential thing you need to take care of. Many parents are not quite sure if they should purchase a thin or thick mat. However, the precise answer to that question does not exist. It depends a lot on how old your child is.

Thick mats are a better option for toddlers and infants. Keep in mind that kids often fall when they are too small. Because of that, the thick baby playmats are going to ensure physical safety in that case. Despite that, these mats usually come with zippers. Check-in which places those zippers are stated because they can potentially harm the skin of your child.

When we talk about older toddlers, thin mats are going to be a better choice. They are more comfortable for sitting and walking. However, the cushioning impact is not something you can expect to get. That is the only downside of this type of baby play mats.

After we analyzed everything about safety, the toughest part of the entire process comes. Parents are not quite sure which models of this item deserve your attention and money. The purpose of this article is to be helpful in different ways. That is the reason why we recommend you check parenthood guide and find out more about the best non-toxic play mats. Getting familiar with their features will make the entire process easier.

2. Education and Personal Improvement

Many parents consider play mats as a tool that will make the time of a baby more entertaining. Indeed, your child should have fun while spending time on the baby play mat. However, you should chase those that will support the improvement of a child’s creativity and physical development.

The types of products you can find online or in the stores are various. They come in different shapes and sizes, with different features, etc. That is the reason why you should carefully check which features they have. For instance, the baby play mat with letter and alphabet is going to be a great option for kids of a certain age. Unfortunately, when we talk about babies, doing that would not have any sense.

3. Portable

Keeping your child at home for a long time would be a big mistake. You should invest a lot of effort to socialize and enhance your baby. However, that doesn’t mean that the baby play mat also needs to stay at home. You can bring it with yourself if its features allow you to do something like that. Despite that, portable play mats usually allow parents to customize them in a better way. You will manage to do that according to the size of the mat and the space you can use.

4. Choose Those Mats that Are Multi-Practical

The tiny toddler is going to grow up very fast. We know how beautiful and sad that period can be at the same time. They are glad that their child is becoming bigger and bigger. However, on the other hand, they would love it if their toddler could remain petite forever.

When they get older, the baby play mat is no longer going to be necessary. However, that doesn’t mean you can use it for some other purposes. For instance, a good baby mat can serve as an exercise mat. Despite that, moms and dads can use them to redecorate their living space. Because of that, try to make some long-term plans when purchasing a product like that. Purchase those that come with a design that can be matchable with the design of other rooms.