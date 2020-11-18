Android Mobile: How to Choose the Best Android Smartphones – 2020 Guide

With the world becoming more inclined towards technology, smartphones have evolved constantly over time. Looking at a smartphone from a broader perspective, it not just keeps you connected to the world but provides you with other significant functions such as replacing your camera, your speaker, and your television with an all-in-one device.

With a plethora of choice to select from and several operating systems, android is more commonly chosen and operated because the handsets are easier to use and are cheaper. They come with a wide range of mobiles of varying quality.

Smartphones are becoming so popular for the following advantages that it has:

Time-Saving

Safety

GPS Navigation

Efficiency

Accessible Information

While choosing a smartphone, you must keep in mind to check certain features that will provide you with your best smartphone experience. Elaborated below are a few points that will help you select your best mobile:

1. Best Android phone overall

Android smartphone overall with a plethora of functionalities and features is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The flagship features a spacious 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh start. The IP68 water resistance and wireless charging are great for its price bracket. Additionally, it has the same camera sensor as in the Galaxy S20 and S20+ ensuring quality pictures even in a bad light.

With a 4,500 mAh battery, it has promising all-day battery life. The Galaxy S20 FE with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 process also comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has everything that you would want in a high-end smartphone. It further includes sub-6Ghz 5G in all its variants and performs phenomenally well on both AT&T’s and T-Mobile’s 5G networks.

2. Best premium Android phone

OnePlus 8 Pro features the best display that OnePlus has ever used. The flagship features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with exceptional specs is inclusive of a 120 Hz refresh rate. The exceptional performance by the phone is a result of its super-smooth OxygenOS software. It has super-fast charging speeds, including support for both wireless and 30W wired charging.

With a 4,510 mAh battery, the flagship smartphone serves a great and long-lasting battery life. One of the major attractions of the phone is its IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, making its price quite appealing. Further, the phones deliver a great camera, with the back camera being 48 MP, and serves a new primary sensor.

3. Best value Android phone

In 2020, Google Pixel 4a is the best value Android phone available in the market. It has everything available in the Pixel 4 series only with a 50% lesser cost. Google has also disclosed the Pixel 4a 5G to be launched on November 19. It features a 5.81-inch AMOLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The flagship smartphone has an excellent battery life that lasts all day.

Pixel 4a has Night Sight that shows its strength even in poor lighting. The main camera of 12.2 MP shoots great photos and its front camera focuses quickly and is tack-sharp. Further, Google added Astrophotography mode to the smartphone. It runs on an improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The phone provides good storage capacity with a standard 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

4. Best Android phone on a budget

The Moto G Power is easy on your wallet while delivering the crucial functionalities you require from a smartphone. With the price bracket that it falls in, the smartphone gives a relatively good display of a 6.4-inch LCD with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It runs on the excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Further, the phone provides 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Moto G Power comes with a water-repellent coating. Its gigantic battery of 5,000 mAh can last your through full use for two to three days on a single charge. Additionally, the smartphone can handle any app or game without creating any serious issue. Although the cameras are not amazing, its 16MP primary, 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2MP micro camera are perfect for your Twitter and Instagram pictures. You can also find budget smartphones at topranked.in.

5. Best ultra-premium Android phone

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the best ultra-premium Android phone available in the market. It has a huge display of 6.9 AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It further comes with an S Pen drawing stylus that can be used for drawing, taking notes and other functions. The smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. One of its key features is IP68 water resistance.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra provides a 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. Its 4,500 mAh battery is powerful and lasts all day. This flagship is one of Samsung’s best designs in years. With this smartphone, Samsung has cleaned up its game software in the form of One UI 2.5. The main 1080p sensor of the phone is physically and artistically huge and allows you to take excellent close-ups and portraits. Samsung gives you a true 5x telephoto camera with this and also offers great autofocus.

The above-mentioned smartphones cover a wide range of specs and features inclusive of battery life, camera quality, processor, and display. This range of best smartphones will make it easy for you to choose your next mobile, considering all the requirements you are looking for in a mobile.