5 Best Bitcoin Podcasts for Cryptocurrency Beginners – 2021 Guide

It is not a secret that digital currencies have changed the way how entire world functions. The influence of cryptocurrencies is especially visible in the business world. More and more businesses started to accept crypto-based payments. On the other hand, the number of people that are using cryptocurrencies to purchase items is also growing. That also confirms the habits and mentality of people have changed as well.

Bitcoin, of course, is the most popular digital currency in the world. Because of that, many beginners are willing to start investing in it. Becoming a successful investor is not an easy task. You need to find all the necessary tools to improve your knowledge and skills. We would like to highlight two options that all beginners have.

The first option is to use apps that can help you with real-time crypto trading signals. Thanks to the algorithm these software solutions are using, people will manage to determine the right moment to buy or sell their digital currencies. If that seems like a good option for you, we recommend you click here. On the link we attached, you will see an example of a software and how to use it.

On the other hand, listening to podcasts can be an excellent way to improve your knowledge and skills. That is the reason why we would like to highlight the best Bitcoin podcasts for crypto beginners. The pieces of information you can gather there will help you make the first steps. After that, everything is up to you, your desire to succeed, and hard work. Let’s find out those podcasts together.

1. The Decrypt Daily

It is not a secret that the crypto world is a turbulent place. Something is always happening there. That is the reason why you should follow the latest news every single day. As the name suggests, The Decrypt Daily podcasts release a new episode every weekday. Matthew Aaron talks about the daily news and tries to help his followers to reach their goals. Despite that, there will always be an interesting guest that talks about Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Before we move to the next podcast, we need to say one essential thing. People often spend the entire day in front of their smartphone screen. However, in most cases, the majority of that time goes on social media chatting. Instead of that, people should use their free time more effectively. Even if you have a full-time job, checking a new episode of this or any other podcast is a much better choice. Gathering pieces of information in that way can be engaging. On the other hand, these pieces of information can help you improve your financial stability. These two reasons confirm that podcasts are a much useful option than chatting or taking selfies.

2. The Pomp Podcast

The creator of the podcast is Anthony Pompliano. However, his podcast was primarily known under the name Off the Chain. Anthony is one of the crypto’s big hitters, and he shares his knowledge throughout his podcast.

The professional investors admire his work, and his influence in the crypto world is strong. Fortunately, Anthony used his influence in the right way. He developed a podcast and invites many successful investors that are willing to share their knowledge. Some of his guests were Jim Cramer, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Changpeng Zhao.

His approach to the crypto subject is a bit different compared to other podcasts. He wants to explain to people the influence digital currencies have on the financial sector. That is the reason why he regularly talks about regulations, investing, hodling, etc.

Anthony Pompliano is a multi-talented person. His podcast is not the only job he has. He is also a co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital. That confirms the knowledge he shares is worth your attention.

3. What Bitcoin Did

Peter McCormack is the developer of this podcast. Fortunately for him, it seems that his idea and way of work are effective. What Bitcoin Did will probably become one of the most popular Bitcoin podcasts in the world. Currently, he managed to visit 30 different countries to interview some of the most successful people in the crypto world. Of course, the pandemic messed up the plans he had. However, that doesn’t mean his podcast does not has some glamorous guests.

Some of his guests were Vitalik Buterin, Zooko Wilcox, and Winklevoss twins. If you don’t know who these people are, we recommend you check out his podcast. There are many smart pieces of advice you can hear from them. On the other hand, beginners can also check the series under the name Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin. Peter prepared all the necessary pieces of information that beginners should know about the most popular crypto in the world.

4. Bully Esquire

Bully Esquire is the newest podcast on our list. Believe it or not, it is launched in October 2020. However, for only a couple of months, it managed to attract a big number of followers. People will manage to find long-form interview podcasts. More precisely, most of the episodes last for around one hour.

In most cases, you will manage to hear some useful pieces of information for experienced lawyers. They will talk about the ways how lawyers are responding to the popularity growth of digital currencies, crypto regulations, the changes in government policy, etc.

5. Invest Like the Best

Not mentioning Invest Like the Best would be unfair. The creator of the podcast is Patrick O’Shaughnessy, one of the professional crypto investors. His podcast is an excellent place for people that want to learn more about innovative investment strategies and market trends. In other words, the podcast does not only cover topics associated with digital currencies. You will also manage to hear tips about different financial categories and subcategories.

One of Patrick’s guests was Brain Armstrong, the Coinbase CEO. Despite that, he also welcomed Paxos CEO Chad Cascarilla. Despite these two guys, you will also manage to hear pieces of advice from many venture capitalists, authors, and researchers. We are sure you will feel smarter after listening to only one episode.